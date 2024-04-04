University of Maryland junior Rhea LeBlanc performs during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Rutgers University on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in College Park, Md.

Outside of the Pac-12 championships, a meet Utah won for the fourth consecutive year, who the Red Rocks have competed against on a week-to-week basis hasn’t mattered all that much, nor have wins and losses.

That is not to say that head-to-head results don’t matter at all, nor regular season conference title races, but in women’s college gymnastics, scores are of paramount importance.

Scores are what are compared weekly with the rest of the programs across the country, not wins and loss. Scores determine rankings, scores determine postseason seeding and scores determine who are named All-Americans and the list can go on and on.

That all changes with the arrival of the postseason. With the postseason, scores matter less than results. At NCAA regionals this week, that means the top two finishing teams in each semifinal meet advance to the regional final.

Utah’s regional semifinal, scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in Gainesville, Florida, will pit the No. 5-ranked Red Rocks against No. 10 Michigan State, No. 21 Towson and Maryland. The teams that finish first and second in the competition will advance. For the teams that finish third and fourth, the season is over.

No matter how high or low the scores, if Utah finishes in the top two in its regional semifinal, the Red Rocks will advance to the regional final on Sunday.

With results now mattering, who the competition is takes on added importance.

Which begs the question, what kind of threat is Maryland to Utah?

Getting to know the Maryland Terrapins

The Terrapins were somewhat hit and miss this season, the primary reason for their placement outside the top 25. Maryland defeated Towson head-to-head and had a couple of strong showings during Big Ten competition, but overall the Terrapins were a low level Big Ten team.

That is what Maryland has been of late, a solid team and one of the 20 or 30 best in the country, but one that has never quite able to take a leap beyond that.

Still, the Terrapins did prove capable of breaking the 197 barrier — they had a season-high 197.300 in early March — and are in the top 31 or better in the country on every event.

Maryland is at its best on bars, where it ranks No. 22 nationally, and with a No. 24 ranking on vault has the ability to take advantage of mistakes made by opponents.

Terrapin gymnasts to watch

Statistically, Maryland has one gymnast who warrants real mention, Alexa Rothenbuescher. Ranked No. 48 in the country on floor with an NQS of 9.915 and a season-high of 9.950, Rothenbuescher has been a consistent 9.9-plus performer for Maryland.

Maddie Komoroski has been similar on balance beam. She ranks No. 53 in the country with an NQS of 9.90 and a season-high score of 9.925.

Can Maryland shock Utah?

It would indeed be a shock were the Terrapins to upset the Red Rocks. Maryland’s season indicates that it is a good and deserving regional semifinal team, but not much more than that.

It would take a season-best showing, and mistakes from the likes of Utah and Michigan State, maybe even Towson, for Maryland to make a real run at advancing to the Gainesville regional final.