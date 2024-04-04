Utah’s Makenna Smith reacts to her vault as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Utah won.

Top two and through.

Since 2019, when the postseason format for women’s college gymnastics was changed, that has been the rallying cry for Utah gymnastics every single spring.

At this point in the season, all that matters is that the Red Rocks finish in the top two in competitions. Be it in the regional semifinals on Friday, the regional final on Sunday or the national semifinals on April 18.

Do that, regardless of how well they compete in any respective meet when compared to their actual best, and the Red Rocks will survive and advance.

They know it, too.

“I feel like we’ve been pacing ourselves and just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Utah coach Carly Dockendorf said. “We don’t have to have a lights out meet, the best meet of the year. Just kind of where we have been at the last few meets. Feeling really confident with that.”

Don’t worry, though. The Red Rocks have no intention of coasting to what will be — if they pull it off this weekend — an NCAA record 48th consecutive appearance to nationals.

“Our team is obviously highly competitive, so we aren’t going to go in with a mindset of coasting through,” Dockendorf said. “We want to be the best that we can be. We just understand that we don’t have to have the best meet of the entire meet to do what we need to do and finish in the top two.”

Ranked No. 5 in the country, with scores of 198 or better in three of its last five meets, Utah is competing as well as it has at any point this season. Peaking at the right time, as the popular adage goes.

“I feel like we’ve done an excellent job progressing this team throughout the year,” Dockendorf said. “And really we (need to) start to dial in those landings and focus on the details. But we are peaking when we need to peak. We didn’t peak back in January, which is great, because you want to be able to hold those routines through April. Feeling really good with where we are at.”

It helps that the Red Rocks are healthier this season than in years past. Every Red Rock is available to compete Friday, a luxury Utah hasn’t always had.

Dockendorf credits it to a revamped strength program. In an attempt to have the team more explosive at the end of the season — something that hasn’t always been the case for Utah — the team’s strength program was more difficult this year. The Red Rocks were pushed harder for more of the season, and only lately have things been relaxed.

The results speak for themselves.

“You are starting to see their performance, their gymnastics skills be a little more dynamic, a little more sharp,” Dockendorf said. “It feels easier for them to perform them, because we are not doing quite as much conditioning at this point. Their bodies are ready to go.”

The Red Rocks will need to be near or at their best at regionals just to finish in the top two in competition.

The Gainesville, Florida, regional is arguably the most difficult of the four this postseason, featuring No. 4 Florida, a perennial national title contender; No. 10 Michigan State, the reigning Big Ten champs; No. 13 Missouri, a nationals qualifier as recently as 2022; No. 21 Towson, one of the best teams in the country on uneven bars; and the list goes on.

Towson gymnast Sarah Girot during a meet on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Towson, Md. | Gail Burton

This is the regional expected to have the highest likelihood of a major upset, per College Gym News.

“Things could get interesting, especially if any team has an off day,” CGN writes. “In fact, Towson and Florida both scored matching 197.300 at their respective conference championships.”

Utah will compete against both Michigan State and Towson in its regional semifinal, along with Maryland. And the Red Rocks will do so in a new, unfamiliar environment, adding a little extra intrigue. Utah hasn’t competed in Gainesville since 2012 — the team hasn’t competed in a meet this far east since a trip to Georgia in 2017 — and outside of postseason meetings with Florida and Michigan State, the Red Rocks haven’t competed against any of the teams they will see at regionals in years.

“I feel like to us it feels like a neutral site, not having seen any of these teams (this season),” Dockendorf said. “No one from the Pac-12 is going to be there. It is kind of exciting to get to a big SEC school and travel across the country.”

Utah does get the benefit of favorable rotations. In its regional semifinal, Utah will start on vault, competing in Olympic order. And if every top seed advances to the regional final, the Red Rocks will start on bars, the rotation order that brought them a fourth straight Pac-12 title.

“We lucked out this year,” Dockendorf said.

History is on Utah’s side, too.

The Red Rocks have never failed to advance past the regional round in the NCAA postseason. Utah is riding 47 consecutive trips to nationals.

And though the team doesn’t talk much about that history, much like everything involved with the legacy of Utah gymnastics, they know it. And they expect to live up to it.

“It is what it is,” Dockendorf said. “Nobody wants to be the team (when) we don’t make it (to nationals). We really have been focusing on staying present in the moment, but are definitely using it as fuel.”

At this point in the season, it is all about whatever it takes.

As fifth year senior Maile O’Keefe said, like many Red Rocks before her, at this time of year it is “top two and through.”