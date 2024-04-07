Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives the ball past Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball, game Sunday, April 7, 2024, in San Francisco.

The Utah Jazz lost, 118-110, to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: With Stephen Curry resting on Sunday, Klay Thompson had to take on more responsibility and he did it with ease. Thompson finished with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-23 from the field and 6-of-13 from deep to go with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Worst performance: Micah Potter played 21 minutes against the Warriors but had a rough time offensively going 0-of-3 from deep and just 2-of-5 at the rim. He finished with five points and five rebounds.

41-28: The Jazz lost the first quarter, 41-28, and never were able to really crawl back into the game enough to scare the Warriors.

12: The Jazz have lost 12 straight games.

58: The Warriors outscored the Jazz 58-44 in the paint and were able to capitalize on the Jazz’s defense not being able to keep up with rotations, often leading to wide open shots in the paint or at the rim.

23: The Jazz trailed by as many as 23 points.

Honorable mention: Johnny Juzang had a career-best 27 points to lead the Jazz off the bench. He shot 9-of-12 overall and hit a career-best 7-of-8 3-pointers on Sunday evening.