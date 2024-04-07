Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts to a call by a referee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in San Francisco.

The Utah Jazz predictably lost, 118-110, to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening. Though, as Will Hardy will tell you, the Jazz won the the latter three quarters of the game, 82-77. It was the first quarter, where the game was lost.

“We won the second, third and fourth quarters combined,” Hardy said. “The first quarter continues to be a real issue for us. There’s a responsibility to start a game, on executing the game plan, understanding who we’re playing against ,understanding personnel and that comes with preparation, both collectively as a team and individually.”

The Jazz were outscored 41-28 in the first quarter on Sunday. That comes on the heels of a performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday that was frustrating enough for Hardy to make some serious lineup changes.

On Friday, the Clippers ran up a 26-7 lead midway through the first quarter. At that point, Hardy benched four of the Jazz five starters, including the team’s three rookies, and did not play those three again until the third quarter.

But, if we’re being completely honest about what happened at Golden State on Sunday, the Jazz only won the latter three quarters because the Warriors gave up in the fourth.

The Warriors led by as many as 23 points as they stretched their first-quarter lead into the second quarter. The Jazz were ultimately outscored, 27-26, in the second, and 29-23 in the third quarter.

Once the Warriors felt like they had comfortably put the Jazz away, they emptied the bench in the fourth quarter, which is where the Jazz shined and Keyonte George scored 14 of his 25 points.

Probably the only reason the Jazz weren’t completely blown out in the first half was the shooting of Johnny Juzang, who scored 22 points and hit six 3-pointers in the first two quarters. But the Warriors were able to shut off that scoring valve for the Jazz in the second half and held Juzang to just five second-half points.

But, to Hardy’s point, the Jazz have to play nearly perfect when they give up early leads, just to have a remote chance of thinking they could be in a game, and playing perfect for such a young group is really difficult.

“We’re putting ourselves in a hole and it creates an atmosphere where you have to be perfect for the remainder of the game to have a chance,” Hardy said. “It’s tough to play that way. It makes the game feel awkward because every mistake feels worse than it is.”

Of course, that’s just what life is like when three rookies are starting games and you’re relying on a career-night from a two-way player.

The Jazz have lost 12 straight games and there are four more games remaining in the 2023-24 season.