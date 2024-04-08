BYU may have avoided a last-place finish in the Big 12 during the football and basketball seasons, but it’s at the bottom of the pile when it comes to viewing Monday’s eclipse, according to an X post from the conference.

The Big 12′s tweet highlighted the three conference members that are in the path of totality and then listed the maximum percent of the sun that will be covered at the schools experiencing a partial solar eclipse.

BYU is among the 11 Big 12 programs that are outside the path of totality.

If you watched Monday’s eclipse in Provo, the most sun coverage you’d see is 50.1% — the smallest share among those 11 schools.

Here’s the max coverage for the other 10 Big 12 schools outside the path of totality, according to the Big 12:

University of Cincinnati: 99.7%.

University of Oklahoma: 94.6%.

West Virginia University: 94.5%.

University of Houston: 94.2%.

Oklahoma State University: 92.7%.

Texas Tech University: 88.6%.

University of Kansas: 88.3%.

Kansas State University: 84.8%.

Iowa State University: 82.3%.

University of Central Florida: 57%.

The University of Texas, Baylor University and TCU are in the path of totality, meaning that, for a few minutes, the moon will entirely cover the sun and it will look like nighttime outside.

Cities and towns in the path of totality are flooded with visitors on Monday. More than 3 million Americans were expected to travel to see the total solar eclipse, as the Deseret News previously reported.