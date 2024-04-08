Region 5

Bountiful 9, Roy 2

Bountiful cruised past Roy 9-2 in a Region 5 game, propelled by strong outings from Krew Nelson and Jackson Kyhl. Nelson went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs while Zach Webster added another extra-base hit for the Redhawks (4-6). On the mound, Kyhl polished off a complete-game victory with seven strikeouts, surrendering just two runs to Roy (1-10), who saw their only offensive spark from Tyler Clark’s two-RBI double.

Viewmont 10, Box Elder 0

Viewmont cruised past Box Elder 10-0 in a Region 5 contest, guided by strong performances from Cal Miller and Gage Kortman. Miller, who also proved instrumental on the mound with 12 strikeouts in six innings, went 1 for 1 at the plate with three walks and scored four times. Kortman, meanwhile, went a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBIs to assist the Vikings (7-3).

Woods Cross 5, Clearfield 2

Woods Cross prevailed over Clearfield 5-2, thanks largely to Beckham Stanger’s stellar pitching display. Stanger recorded nine strikeouts through 6 2/3 innings, and was ably supported at the plate with two hits alongside Camden Olsen and Alexander Holdstock. Hudson Meyer and Colt Chambers managed one double each for Clearfield (4-8), however it wasn’t enough to chase down the Wildcats (5-7). Additional RBI contribution came courtesy of Thomas Pattison, Camden Olsen, Paxton Healy and Stetson Critchley for Woods Cross.

Northridge 15, Bonneville 5

Northridge toppled Bonneville with an impressive 15-5 score in a Region 5 game, driven by standout performances from Boston Wright with two doubles and Beau Nelson who went 3 for 4, recording four RBIs. The Knights (9-2) stormed ahead with eight runs in the first inning and six in the following frame, giving them a solid lead over the Lakers (7-4). Pitcher J Olsen, with five strikeouts, secured the Northridge victory while teammates Bentley Whitear, Ryan Small, Kam Shirreffs, and Tytan Redd all tallied an RBI.

Region 7

Orem 15, Timpview 4

Orem earned a convincing 15-4 win over Timpview in their Region 7 game with Easton Davies going 3 for 3, including a double, and driving in five runs. The Tigers (10-2) scored in clusters, putting up four runs in the first and third innings, and three in the second inning to build a lead against the Thunderbirds (7-4). Winning pitcher Owen Miller, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings, also contributed an RBI alongside teammates Jaxtin Johnson, Zach Engemann, who went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, Merrick Bostock, and Jax Allen.

Springville 13, Cedar Valley 2

Springville bested Cedar Valley 13-2 in the Region 7 clash, thanks to Mason DeLlamas who went 3 for 4 and recorded five RBIs. The Red Devils (8-2) took control with a seven-run first inning against the Aviators (6-6) and never looked back. Springville’s winning pitcher, Easton Barrett, recorded four strikeouts, while teammate Reed Briggs contributed an additional four RBIs.

Maple Mountain 8, Spanish Fork 1

In Region 7, Maple Mountain soared past Spanish Fork, 8-1, highlighted by Max Walker who went 2 for 4, along with a double and three RBIs. The Golden Eagles (10-2) pulled ahead with six runs in the sixth inning over the Dons (4-5). Pitcher Chase Johnston pitched a complete game and dominated the mound with 11 strikeouts, as AJ Thomas, Hayden Hyatt, and Graden Bringhurst each recorded an RBI.

Salem Hills 14, Wasatch 0

Salem Hills routed Wasatch by a dominating 14-0 in Region 7 play. Dagen Gammell and Aiden Haskell each delivered two hits as eight different Skyhawks (7-4) registered a hit. Kaleb Holman stood out on the mound, walking only one and striking out six in four innings, whilst also driving in two runs for Salem Hills. The Wasps drop their tally to 3-9 following the defeat.