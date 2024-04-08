British runner Russ Cook celebrates with supporters after arriving to the finish line in Ras Angela, the most northern point of the African continent, in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Cook — known on social media by his nickname, Hardest Geezer — has run more than 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles), from the south to north of Africa, in 352 days.

In perhaps the understatement of the year, a British man who finished a nearly yearlong run covering the length of Africa had this to say as he finished in Tunisia on Sunday: “I’m a little bit tired.”

Dozens of supporters gathered on a rocky outcrop beside the Mediterranean on the northernmost tip of Africa, cheering on Russ Cook, known on social media as Hardest Geezer, who had run more than 10,000 miles across 16 countries in 352 days, The Associated Press reported. The 27-year-old endurance athlete averaged about 28 miles a day, two miles longer than a marathon.

Cook left April 22, 2023, from Cape Agulhas in South Africa, the continent’s southernmost point. He hoped to finish the journey in 240 days, but ran into unexpected roadblocks along the way.

In Angola, he and his team had money, passports and equipment stolen at gunpoint. Back pain in Nigeria stopped his progress for a time. The lack of a visa to enter Algeria nearly derailed his run before diplomatic intervention from the Algerian embassy in Britain secured the required documents, the AP reported.

Cook said he has struggled with mental health, gambling and drinking, and wanted to “make a difference.” His run raised more than $870,000 for the Running Charity, which works with homeless young people, and Sandblast, a charity that helps displaced people from Western Sahara, per AP.

“It’s quite hard to put into words, 352 days on the road, long time without seeing family, my girlfriend,” Cook told Sky News as he headed out Sunday alongside supporters who’d come from all over to run the final stretch with him. “My body is in a lot of pain. But one more day, I’m not about to complain.”

Cook said he planned to celebrate with a party where British band Soft Play was set to perform.

“We’re going to have strawberry daiquiris on the beach tonight,” he said. “It’s going to be unreal.”

Brits on the run

Cook isn’t the only Brit to accomplish a major running feat this year.

40-year-old Jasmin Paris made history last month, becoming the first woman to finish the grueling Barkley Marathons at Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee.

Paris completed all five of the approximately 20-mile loops of the ultramarathon in 59:58:21, making the 60-hour cutoff time by just under two minutes. Paris, a veterinarian, was among a record five runners to complete the course. She collapsed as she crossed the finish line.

Paris, who lost her voice from heavy breathing during the race, told BBC Breakfast via text message she was “overjoyed” to have completed it.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in that I’ve finally done it. This year I had a strong feeling in the months of training and run up to the race that I could do it. Those final moments have redefined for me what I am capable of,” Paris texted, according to the BBC.