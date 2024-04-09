Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, works against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Utah Jazz lost 111-95 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Nikola Jokic neared a triple-double for Denver with 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Worst performance: Johnny Juzang came back down to earth after scoring a career-best 27 points on Sunday. Against the Nuggets he went just 2-of-8 from the field and shot 1-of-4 from deep, finishing with five points.

19: The Jazz, once again, were doomed by a sloppy and slow first quarter. The Nuggets led by as many as 19 points in the first, a lead which allowed them to play pretty relaxed through most of the night. The Jazz did cut the lead to single digits, but it never felt like the Nuggets were in any trouble.

13: The Jazz have lost 13 consecutive games. There are three games remaining in the 2023-24 season.

24: Talen Horton-Tucker was the Jazz’s leading scorer on Tuesday, scoring 24 points on 10-of-23 shooting off the bench.

20: Ömer Yurtseven scored a season-high 20 points, just two points shy of his career-high.

Best of the best: Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray matched Jokic in the scoring column with 28 points and added four assists, four blocks and four steals.