Erin Livingston has changed her mind.

In December, she shared her intention to play a sixth season season for BYU women’s volleyball. But on Wednesday, Livingston announced that she has since decided to end her collegiate career.

“So extremely grateful for the last five years at BYU,” Livingston wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve learned so much about how to be the best version of myself and met the absolute greatest people along the way who will forever be family. I’ve decided that I am not going to play my sixth year so I can move on to my next chapter.

“Even though there are going to be sad moments because I love BYU and my team so much, I am so excited for this next adventure! I’m so grateful for everything my family, coaches, teammates, athletic directors, cougar nation, and everyone at BYU has done for me.”

Livingston enjoyed her finest campaign in 2023, earning All-American honorable mention and First Team All-Big 12 honors. She led the Cougars with 456 kills, ranked No. 21 nationally by averaging 4.3 kills per set and totaled 142 digs.

The southern California native arrived at BYU as a walk-on in 2019 and blossomed into one of the program’s all-time greats. In four seasons on the floor, Livingston played in 353 sets with 1,279 kills, being named to four all-conference squads.

The Cougars went to the NCAA Tournament in each of her five years with the program.

Livingston married former BYU football defensive back Hayden Livingston in 2020.