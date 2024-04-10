Region 1

In a shutout victory, Fremont (9-3) claimed a 7-0 win over Farmington (1-9). The Silverwolves distributed their scoring across multiple innings, with three runs coming in the sixth. Standouts Jace Hadley, Anthony Marziale, and Garet Jones each recorded two hits, while Karsten Jamison tallied one home run and an RBI. Hayden Hudman, the game’s winning pitcher, recorded seven strikeouts.

Layton (8-2) clinched a 17-9 victory against Weber (4-7). For the Lancers, Andres Cedeno made an impressive showing, going 3 for 5, and also secured the win as the pitcher with two strikeouts. Emilio Cedeno also distinguished himself, walking three times and scoring four runs. Despite the loss, Weber’s roster showed effort with Ashton Burnett, Mason Schmitt, Dax Rhees, Jarett Hill, and Eastyn Barker each recording an RBI.

Davis (8-3) squeezed out a 4-2 win over Syracuse (4-5) with two runs in extra innings. Owen Talbot of the Darts tallied two hits in three at bats, while Carter Garrett recorded a hit and an RBI. Kaleb Weaver was the winning pitcher, recording two strikeouts to seal the deal for Davis.

Region 2

Corner Canyon 6, Herriman 5

Corner Canyon (8-2) claimed a 6-5 victory against Herriman (1-11) in Region 2 play. Bennett Barker was a standout for Herriman, going 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Meanwhile, for Corner Canyon, Nathan Horstmann went 2 for 3 with a home run, and Kayson Thomas recorded a solid 3 for 3 at the plate. Ryder Florence struck out four batters to secure himself as the winning pitcher.

Mountain Ridge 17, Riverton 7

Mountain Ridge (9-3) delivered a resounding 17-7 win against Riverton (6-6) after packing eight runs into the fifth inning. Remington Edwards stood strong for the Silverwolves, recording four hits in five at-bats. Meanwhile, the Sentinels had strong performances from Jaxson Reiser and Cooper Goff, who each logged two hits, with Reiser also recording a home run and four RBIs, and Goff tallying four RBIs. Grayson Riding was the winning pitcher.

Bingham 6, Copper Hills 3

Bingham (6-5) held off Copper Hills (7-4) for a 6-3 victory. The early innings were crucial for the Miners, as they logged runs in the first three innings which Copper Hills struggled to match. Abraham Atencio had a strong game for Bingham, a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Brody Beebe stood out for the Grizzlies, registering a home run and two RBIs. The game’s winning and losing pitchers were Austin Wheeler and Colton Bailey, respectively.

Region 3

Lehi 6, American Fork 5

Lehi (6-5) overtook American Fork (7-5), pulling off a final inning comeback to secure a 6-5 victory. The Pioneers’ Murph Madsen recorded a hit and two RBIs, while Boston Drakulich added a double and two more RBIs. On the Cavemen side, Cooper Jones registered a home run and two RBIs. The winning pitcher title landed with Carson Colledge who recorded one strikeout.

Pleasant Grove 12, Westlake 8

Pleasant Grove (6-5) surged to a 12-8 win over Westlake (2-8), largely influenced by a six-run second inning and a four-run fourth inning. On the offensive end for the Vikings, R.J. Wilson contributed with two doubles and three RBIs, while Tua Wolfgramm tacked on a home run and two RBIs. Brock Robinson also notably performed with a home run and three RBIs. Hudson Banks claimed the win as a pitcher, striking out ten.

Lone Peak 14, Skyridge 11

Scoring big in the fifth and sixth innings, Lone Peak (7-5) captured a high-scoring game against Skyridge (6-4), ending with a 14-11 win. For the Knights, both Tanner Walkenhorst and Landon Fry went 3 for 4, with Walkenhorst recording a home run and four RBIs, and Fry tallying a double, a home run and four RBIs. On the mound, Parker Williams was credited as the winning pitcher with three strikeouts.

Region 4

Cyprus 13, West Jordan 6

Cyprus (7-7) cruised to a 13-6 win over West Jordan (2-9), strongly fueled by a six-run opening inning. For the Pirates, Cam’ron Rendon, Dutch Visser, Ayden Italasano, and Cody Densley all made multiple hits, while Easton Anderson contributed with a home run and three RBIs. Gabriel Kendrick, the winning pitcher, recorded two strikeouts.

Region 5

Viewmont 11, Box Elder 4

An explosive sixth inning propelled Viewmont (8-3) to an 11-4 victory over Box Elder (4-8). Cal Miller was impactful for the Vikings, recording a hit and three RBIs, while Boston Williams added three more RBIs to their tally. Pitcher Jack Owen secured the win for Viewmont. Despite falling short, Landen Golmon had a noteworthy contribution for Box Elder with a hit and two RBIs.

Northridge 12, Bonneville 4

Northridge (10-2) captured a decisive 12-4 victory against Bonneville (7-5), reinforced by a five-run rally in the seventh inning. Beau Nelson stood out for the Knights, going 3 for 5, and Jon Olsen added a home run and two RBIs to the tally. Tytan Redd was the winning pitcher for Northridge, securing the game with five strikeouts.

Woods Cross 11, Clearfield 0

The Woods Cross Wildcats (6-7) posted a commanding 11-0 victory over Clearfield (4-9). The game’s decisive moment came in the third inning when Woods Cross added 10 runs to their score. Max Moffat was a standout, going 2 for 3, including a home run. On the mound, Harley Vicchrilli clinched the win by holding Clearfield scoreless and striking out seven over five innings.

Roy 3, Bountiful 1

Roy (2-10) came away with a 3-1 win against Bountiful (4-8). Key contributors for the Royals included Connor Robinson, Cade Gaskill, and Cameron Baty, each recording an RBI. Pitcher Parker Skidmore grabbed the win with two strikeouts, while Samuel Smith secured the save. Despite the loss, Bountiful’s Tavis Danner had a notable eight strikeouts on the mound.

Region 6

Jordan 13, West 2

Jordan (6-6) dominated West (2-10) in a decisive 13-2 triumph. Key contributor for the Beetdiggers was River Schmidt, who went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Winning pitcher Gunner Russell notably pitched three innings and registered three strikeouts. Despite the loss, Daniel Julio of West managed to hit a double.

East 14, Skyline 13

In an extraordinary ten-inning game, East (2-8) clinched a victory over Skyline (3-9) 14-13. B Christensen pitched four innings with two strikeouts for the Leopards. Lunt also had a standout performance going 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and also hitting a double and a home run. Despite the loss, Nico Wharton made a notable effort for Skyline hitting a home run and a double, and registering two RBIs.

Brighton 13, Olympus 3

Brighton (10-2) handily defeated Olympus (5-5) with a score of 13-3, on the back of strong performances by Cooper Johnson who went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a double, JC Garza who achieved 5 RBIs, and Case Beames who hit both a double and a triple. Winning pitcher for the Bengals was Josh Mawhinney with four strikeouts. Keaton Stinson notably recorded a double and an RBI for the Titans in their effort.

Region 8

Timpanogos 5, Uintah 4

In a tightly contested game, Timpanogos (13-6) edged out Uintah (9-6) 5-4 in a Region 8 game. Chase Riggs stood out as the winning pitcher, recording six strikeouts, while Dylan McWhorter and Collin Morgan each knocked doubles and tallied 1 and 2 RBIs respectively. Despite the loss, Uintah’s Angel Rios and Jaron Colton each recorded an RBI, with Rios also hitting a double. The turning point was in the fifth inning, with three runs scored by the Timberwolves.

Payson 4, Mountain View 3

In a close contest that extended into extra innings, Payson (7-12) secured a victory over Mountain View (6-11) 4-3. Ty Marvin, who pitched one inning and recorded one strikeout, secured the win for Payson. Porter Beckstead performed notably, recording two doubles and an RBI. On the Bruins’ side, Charlie Hill hit a double and registered an RBI, contributing to Mountain View’s effort.

Region 10

Tooele 11, Hillcrest 0

Tooele (4-12) earned an 11-0 shutout victory over Hillcrest (1-14), with Kaden Dean leading the Buffaloes as the winning pitcher, recording six strikeouts over five innings. Impressive offensive plays were also recorded by Gabe Sutherland, who went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, and Madex Vonhatten, who registered three RBIs.

Park City 22, Cottonwood 11

Park City (11-7) rallied for a high-scoring win over Cottonwood (9-7) with a final score of 22-11. Justin Michaelis performed exceptionally, going 5 for 6 with four RBIs, a home run, and a double. The Miners also saw strong pitching from Colton Schmidt who recorded two strikeouts over four innings. Despite a loss, Robbie Jensen was a highlight for the Colts, registering three RBIs.

Juan Diego 6, Stansbury 4

Juan Diego (9-9) prevailed over Stansbury (5-7) with a score of 6-4, primarily due to a decisive four-run fourth inning. For Juan Diego, Andrew Lombana served as the winning pitcher, registering seven strikeouts, and Caden Fenger dazzled by recording a double and three RBIs. Despite the loss, Stansbury saw individual standouts in L Palmer, who hit a double and tallied an RBI.

Region 11

Mountain Crest 20, Sky View 1

Mountain Crest (10-6) soundly defeated Sky View (2-11) with a score of 20-1. Kayden Cullimore was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs, registering three strikeouts. JC Jones and Brooks Bell left a mark going 3 for 3 and 2 for 2, respectively, while Bell managed five RBIs. Luke Palmer was another standout with a home run and four RBIs for Mountain Crest. For Sky View, Cash Howell hit a double.

Logan 10, Green Canyon 4

Green Canyon fell to Logan 10-4, with Grayden Olsen stepping up, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Logan (3-9) opened scoring with three fast runs in the first inning, and sealed the victory with a seven-run rally in the fifth inning against Green Canyon (4-11). Josh Jensen, who stood out with five strikeouts, delivered a sound performance on the mound across five innings to collect the win.

Ridgeline 9, Bear River 5

Ridgeline (11-5) outperformed Bear River (12-6) with a 9-5 victory. Nate Dahle delivered a decisive performance as the winning pitcher, recording an impressive ten strikeouts. He also achieved two hits, as did teammates Trey Purser and Cooper Clark. Easton Goodliffe stands out for Bear River, going 3 for 3 with two doubles.