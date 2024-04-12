Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) and Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

LOS ANGELES — The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-109 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high and game-high 27 points in 35 minutes off the bench for the Jazz.

Worst performance: PJ Tucker was one of the few Clippers veterans who played more than 20 minutes and he took just a single shot and missed it.

6: The Jazz came out on top despite a horrible shooting night. They went just 6-of-35 (17.1%) from 3-point distance.

10: Having locked up the fourth seed in the Western Conference prior to tip off, the Clippers were able to relax. Kawhi Leonard was already watching from the sidelines and four of the Clippers major rotational players — James Harden, Paul George, Terance Mann and Russell Westbrook — played 10 minutes or less on Friday.

1: The Jazz have one game left in the 2023-24 season. They visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Best of the best: Lofton scored or assisted on 47 of the Jazz’s points and was nearing a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists to go with his 27 points.