Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Brant Kuithe (80) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The two Utah stars will be back in action Saturday during the annual spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium after a year recovering from injuries.

Utah’s “22 Forever” spring game

Kickoff: Saturday, 11 a.m. MDT.

Saturday, 11 a.m. MDT. Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rice-Eccles Stadium. TV: Pac-12 Network.

Pac-12 Network. Livestream: pac-12.com/live.

pac-12.com/live. Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM.

ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM. Weather: 65 degrees and sunny at kickoff.

What to watch for

The backup quarterback battle: It’s important not to read too much into any spring game performance, but Saturday’s competition between freshman Isaac Wilson and sophomore Brandon Rose will be interesting. Cam Rising will see the field, which will be exciting for fans, but Rose and Wilson should get the majority of the reps.

The spring game isn’t more or less important than any of the 15 prior practices for evaluation purposes, but it’s a chance to leave a final impression before fall camp.

The two quarterbacks are both vying to back up Rising and are in a “dead heat,” as Utah coach Kyle Whittingham says, for the backup job. It’ll be a race that will extend into the fall, but Ute fans will get a glimpse of the two QBs this Saturday.

First look: One of the biggest draws of the spring game for fans is that it’s their first chance to see new players in action.

Aside from Wilson, some notable newcomers to keep an eye on include USC transfer receiver Dorian Singer, Washington transfer receiver Taeshaun Lyons, freshman receiver David Washington, linebacker Kana’i Lopes, BYU transfer defensive end John Henry Daley, Stanford transfer safety Alaka’i Gilman and Michigan transfer cornerback Cameron Calhoun.

“There will be a lot of guys that we’re still trying to find out about, haven’t played a lot of football for us that get a lot of time on Saturday,” Whittingham said. “That is really, I would say, the focal point of the spring game.”

Camp buzz: Some players to watch for that have been in Utah’s system already and are standing out at camp include running back Mike Mitchell, wide receiver Daidren Zipperer and cornerback Smith Snowden.

How do Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe look? Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe make their return to Rice-Eccles Stadium in front of the fans. I wouldn’t expect a lot of time on the field for either player, but they are on the same team and may get to reignite their connection with fans in the stands.

Rising and Kuithe should display what they’ve been showing in practice — that it looks like old times for the duo after coming off injuries.

Notable players on each team

Red team

QB: Cam Rising, Brandon Rose.

Cam Rising, Brandon Rose. OL: Kolinu’u Faaiu, Spencer Fano, Jaren Kump, Caleb Lomu.

Kolinu’u Faaiu, Spencer Fano, Jaren Kump, Caleb Lomu. TE: Landen King, Brant Kuithe.

Landen King, Brant Kuithe. WR: Taeshaun Lyons, Money Parks, Dorian Singer.

Taeshaun Lyons, Money Parks, Dorian Singer. RB: Jaylon Glover, Charlie Vincent, John Randle Jr.

Jaylon Glover, Charlie Vincent, John Randle Jr. DE: John Henry Daley.

John Henry Daley. DT: Aliki Vimahi.

Aliki Vimahi. LB: Moroni Anae, Sione Fotu, Kana’i Lopes.

Moroni Anae, Sione Fotu, Kana’i Lopes. S: Johnathan Hall, Nate Ritchie.

Johnathan Hall, Nate Ritchie. CB: CJ Blocker, Smith Snowden.

White team