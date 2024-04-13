Real Salt Lake forward Fidel Barajas (17) and Columbus Crew defender Mohamed Farsi (23) run for the ball during a Major League Soccer game at the America First Field in Sandy on Saturday April 13, 2024.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath saved five shots for Real Salt Lake and Evan Bush and Nicholas Hagen combined for eight saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw Saturday night.

MacMath notched his second clean sheet of the season for Real Salt Lake (3-2-3).

Bush made his second start of the season in goal for the defending-champion Crew (3-1-4), but he was injured in the 31st minute and replaced by Hagen.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Andrés Gómez (11) kicks the ball. Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25) defends the ball from Columbus Crew defender Malte Amundsen (18). Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) fights for possession against Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi (10). Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) and Columbus Crew defender Philip Quinton (2) react to a call from the referee. Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25) defends against Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris (8). Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio (29) and Columbus Crew defender Rudy Camacho (4). Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush (24) is consoled by teammate Rudy Camacho (4) after getting injured on the field. Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) is guarded by Columbus Crew defender Philip Quinton (2). Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) converses with the referee. Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) reacts to call. Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush (24) reacts to a play from Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25). Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25) talk to a referee during a Major League Soccer game. Real Salt Lake midfielder Andrés Gómez (11) and Columbus Crew defender Will Sands (3) collide. Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) fights for possession of the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris (8). Real Salt Lake forward Fidel Barajas (17) and Columbus Crew defender Mohamed Farsi (23) run for the ball. Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) and Columbus Crew defender Will Sands (3) collide trying to head the ball Columbus Crew defender Philip Quinton (2) and Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio (29) jump to head the ball. Real Salt Lake forward Fidel Barajas (17) and Columbus Crew midfielder Marino Hinestroza (11) fight for the ball. Real Salt Lake midfielder Chukwuemeka Eneli (14) and Columbus Crew midfielder Marino Hinestroza (11) fight for the ball. Real Salt Lake forward Fidel Barajas (17) and Columbus Crew defender Philip Quinton (2) fight for the ball. Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe (19) and Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) jump to head the ball.

Columbus held Real Salt Lake’s Cristian “Chicho” Arango in check. Arango entered play with a league-high 10 goal contributions — six goals, four assists — through seven matches. Arango has totaled 14 goals and six assists in 26 appearances since joining the club last July.

The Crew again played without Cucho Hernández, who has missed the last two matches for an unspecified violation of team policy. Hernández has three goals and an assist in six starts this season.

It was the first of three straight matches against Eastern Conference opponents for RSL.

Columbus returns home to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to take on the Chicago Fire on Saturday.