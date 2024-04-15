Former New England Patriots NFL football player Rob Gronkowski reacts after spiking the ball instead of throwing it during the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston.

Rob Gronkowski threw a ceremonial first pitch for the Boston Red Sox Monday in the most Rob Gronkowski way possible.

He drew back his arm, swiveled his hips, raised his leg ... and then spiked the baseball into the ground like a football.

Afterward, he walked toward home plate while screaming and celebrating.

Video of Gronkowski’s performance went viral on social media as the Red Sox and others celebrated the “ceremonial first GRONK SPIKE.”

Where is Rob Gronkowski now?

Gronkowski, a longtime star for the New England Patriots, retired from the NFL in 2022 after a brief stint in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady.

He (and Brady) won Super Bowls with both franchises.

Since retirement, Gronkowski has remained in the spotlight, starring in commercials for companies like USAA insurance and working with Fox’s NFL Sunday team.

Gronkowski was in Boston Monday not just to throw the first pitch for the Red Sox but also to serve as grand marshal of Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Ahead of the race, he spiked footballs and posed for pictures, helping build excitement among runners and their fans, according to CBS News.

“That man just loves to spike stuff. It’s probably for the best that he only had his hands on the Marathon trophy for a few moments on Monday,” the article said.