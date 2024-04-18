Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski shoots in a 6A high school boys basketball semifinal game against Westlake at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Brody Kozlowski, one of the top basketball talents from the state of Utah in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed down his list of potential schools — again.

BYU is the lone Utah school in contention for his services along with SMU, Nevada, Stanford and California, League Ready reported Thursday.

The 6-foot-8 forward originally committed to USC and signed a National Letter of Intent with the Trojans back in December.

After USC coach Andy Edfield left to take the same position at SMU and was replaced by Eric Musselman, Kozlowski reportedly sought a release from his NLI and reopened his recruitment earlier this month, as the Deseret News previously reported.

247 Sports rates Kozlowski as a three-star prospect, though that elevates to a four-star with his composite ranking.

He is rated the No. 3 prospect in the state of Utah in 247 Sports’ composite rankings, behind Wasatch Academy’s Juni Mobley (an Ohio State signee) and Alta’s Jaxon Johnson (Utah).

Kozlowski was named the Deseret News 6A Player of the Year last month.

As a senior, he averaged 20.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and made 40 3-pointers for Corner Canyon in 12 games after missing the start of the year with a broken collarbone sustained in a car accident.

When Kozlowski originally chose USC, his final five back then also included BYU, Cal, San Diego State and UCLA.