After falling to Timpivew earlier in the season, Maple Mountain was able to get their revenge by defeating Timpview in straight sets 27-25, 25-18 and 25-22.
“Tonight, some of our guys brought out their strong serves which was nice. Usually, we see a lot more floaters. Timpview also has some really good serves, but we got some good returns and our passing was really on point tonight. Volleyball is just a different type of sport. It’s a lot about the mental game and we just stayed together as a team. Timpview always presents a tough challenge and luckily our guys were able to rise to the occasion tonight,” said Maple Mountain head coach Geoff Wright.
Even though Maple Mountain lost to Timpview earlier in the season, Wright knows that he has a completely different team than what Timpview saw in their previous matchup.
“We love playing Timpview. They got us last time and we got them this time. They got some hard hitters and strong servers that makes things really difficult for us. We are a different team now than the last time we played them. We have better chemistry now than we did then. We’re coming together as a team now and having a lot of fun doing it,” added Wright.
Even though Maple Mountain was able to defeat Timpview in straight sets, they didn’t go down without a fight and made things extremely difficult for Maple Mountain.
The first set was full of several lead changes and mini runs. With Maple Mountain leading 23-20 late in the beginning set, Timpview scored three straight points to tie things up at 23. Eventually, Maple Mountain outlasted Timpview and took the set 27-25.
The second set was very much a continuation of the same. Timpview stayed right with Maple Mountain throughout the set, but Maple Mountain started to separate themselves midway through the set and developed a comfortable lead on their way to a 25-28 2nd set victory.
With all of the momentum, Maple Mountain did not let up and started the third set with six straight points before Timpview got their first point of the set. That run for Maple Mountain turned out to be very pivotal as Timpview fought until the very end, but the deficit to start the set proved to be too much, with Maple Mountain taking the third set 25-22.
“In volleyball once you get a lead of five it’s tough for the other team to come back from. It was really nice to have our serve going and they couldn’t handle it right away so we got lucky there to start the set,” said Wright.