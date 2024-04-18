| Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press via Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (15) celebrates his goal with teammate defenseman Sean Durzi (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The NHL is finally coming to Utah.

The league officially announced the sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Ryan and Ashley Smith Thursday, with the Jazz owners set to move the team to Salt Lake City for the upcoming campaign.

Social media was ablaze with excitement for the state’s new squad.

Here are some of the most notable reactions.