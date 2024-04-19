Region 1

Fremont 2, Davis 1

The Fremont Silverwolves (11-4) edged out the Davis Darts (11-4), 2-1, with Anthony Marziale recording two RBIs. Hayden Hudman took charge on the mound with eight strikeouts in five innings, while Brigg Grange and Jack Hadley each added two hits to Fremont’s victory.

Region 5

Woods Cross 11, Roy 3

Woods Cross triumphed over Roy 11-3, anchored by Alexander Holdstock who hit 2 for 2, including a home run. The Wildcats (9-7) seized the momentum with a four-run burst in the third inning and widened the gap with Roy (3-12) by adding four more runs in the sixth. Winning pitcher Harley Vicchrilli tallied eight strikeouts, while Beckham Stanger and Max Moffat each recorded two RBIs. Despite the Royals’ early lead, they were held to just three runs, with RBIs from Connor Robinson and Tyler Clark.

Clearfield 12, Bonneville 1

Clearfield cruised past Bonneville 12-1, anchored by Jake Ross who went 4 for 4 at bat. Clearfield (6-10) took command with a lead of 7-0 in the third inning, continuing to build on that strength against Bonneville (7-8). Ryan Frei struck out five in a strong five-inning stint on the mound, while Frei, Spencer Portillo, Jake Ross, Peyton Kotter, and Logan Fenn each marked RBIs. Bonneville’s lone run came courtesy of Jaxon Hymas.

Region 7

Springville 11, Orem 9

Springville held off Orem 11-9, led by contributions from Reid Deede and Mason DeLlamas, both turning in two hits. A decisive six-run rally in the third inning helped the Red Devils (10-4) maintain the lead over the Tigers (13-3). Ashtyn Tate had five strike outs in 4.2 innings for Springville. Deede recorded three RBIs and Reed Briggs added two, while Easton Barrett added a homerun.

Maple Mountain 3, Cedar Valley 0

Maple Mountain edged past Cedar Valley 3-0, with strong performances by AJ Thomas and Cy Chrisman, each scoring two hits. Maple Mountain (13-2) seized control with two runs in the third inning, holding Cedar Valley (6-10) scoreless throughout the game. Chase Johnston secured the win for Maple Mountain, tallying 12 strikeouts in a nearly full seven-inning outing. RBIs were booked by Chrisman and Chase Johnston, adding strength to Maple Mountain’s offense.

Salem Hills 18, Timpview 5

Salem Hills outmatched Timpview 18-5, powered by Mason Ward who hit 3 for 3, including two doubles. The Skyhawks (11-4) established an early lead with a 12-run sprint within the first two innings, asserting dominance over the Thunderbirds (7-8). Salem Hills’ winning pitcher Corbin Gull registered three strikeouts, while Dagen Gammell recorded four RBIs and a homerun. Salem Hills’ Kaleb Holman, Roper Kay, and Gull contributed two RBIs each. The blowout saw Alex Cloward hit three RBIs to secure the win.

Region 8

Provo 7, Mountain View 6

The Provo Bulldogs (16-5) overcame the Mountain View Bruins (7-14), winning 7-6. Provo capitalized on Gehrig Orchard’s two hits out of three, and Jackson Sharpe sustained their lead with four strikeouts over six innings. Kampton Fuller and Logan Brinkerhoff each tagged an RBI, concluding the game’s scoreline.

Region 10

Stansbury 9, Tooele 8

Stansbury nudged past Tooele 9-8, featuring a notable performance from Easton Jones, who went 4 for 5. The Stallions (9-7) capitalized on a five-run surge in the fourth inning and managed to hold on narrowly against the Buffaloes (6-15), who rallied with three runs in the seventh. Winning pitcher Max Thorpe recorded a strikeout, while Noah Nunley and Jones recorded RBIs for Stansbury. Kaden Dean of Tooele stood out with a triple and two RBIs.

Region 13

Morgan 18, Ben Lomond 0

The Morgan Trojans (13-7) shut out the Ben Lomond Scots (0-10) with an 18-0 win. Brigham Spens led the Trojans, pitching a five-inning no-hitter and striking out eight, while Camron Talbot, Ben Harden, Luke Bauerle, and Beck Sheffield each contributed two hits. The Trojans’ offense was powered by multi-RBI performances from Ryder Waldron, Easton Venz and Beck Sheffield, along with strong input from Cooper Stuart, Brigham Spens, Ttryker Jones, George Jensen, and Ben Harden.

Grantsville 21, South Summit 6

The Grantsville Cowboys (17-1) dominated the South Summit Wildcats (2-19) 21-6, led by Kyle Brimhall who went 2 for 3 with a home run and recorded four RBIs. Pitcher Mason Butler struck out five in just two innings to secure the win.

Union 17, Ogden 5

The Union Cougars (10-8) dominated the Ogden Tigers (9-8) with a score of 17-5. Union’s PJ Hancock, who not only had multiple hits but also claimed victory on the mound with eight strikeouts. Teammates Chase Nielson, Zander Nielsen, Peyton Marx, Gannon Labrum, and Camden Frandsen each chalked up RBIs, with Marx leading with three

Union 21, Ogden 1

Union Cougars (12-8) dominated Ogden Tigers (9-10), 21-1, spearheaded by Hayden Rich who went 4 for 4 at the plate, recording 4 RBIs. Peyton Marx pitched for five innings, allowing only four hits while striking out six opponents, solidifying the Cougars’ win.