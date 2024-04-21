Michigan forward Chyra Evans (22) during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Lynne Roberts’ program added its first transfer of the offseason.

Former Michigan forward Chyra Evans announced on Sunday via social media that she is transferring to Utah.

Evans, a native of Australia, has two years of eligibility remaining. Standing 6-foot-2, Evans started 23 of the 33 games she played in during the 2023-24 season while averaging 22.2 minutes, 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

She also averaged 45.7% from the field, 27% from 3-point range and 61% from the free-throw line on a Michigan team that reached the NCAA Tournament.

In the Wolverines’ first-round NCAA loss to Kansas, Evans had nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

Utah has lost five scholarship players this offseason, three to graduation and two to the transfer portal. All-American forward Alissa Pili was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft last Monday, while forward Dasia Young and guard Isabel Palmer exhausted their eligibility.

Guard Lani White and forward Daniela Falcon Hernandez have entered the transfer portal.

Palmer, Evans’ fellow Australian, was among those who congratulated Evans on the commitment.

“Monday morning has been made. #goutesssss ❤️❤️❤️,” Palmer wrote on Evans’ Instagram announcement.