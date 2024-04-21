New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The waiting game continues for former BYU Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

Last Friday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas met with reporters as a lead up to this week’s NFL draft, and he told them there hasn’t been any movement regarding a potential trade involving Wilson, whom New York took with the second overall pick of the 2021 draft.

“There’s just no news to report on that,” Douglas told reporters.

In the mean time, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Wilson is not taking part in voluntary workouts with the Jets right now, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given he will almost surely never play for New York again.

“I think it’s each player’s choice whether they’re going to be here for Phase 1 (of workouts),” Douglas said, according to Cimini. “These are all voluntary. There are quite a few players that haven’t come for the first week. So, look, that’s a decision that Zach has to make.”

Wilson, 24, has had a rough three seasons with the Jets. In 34 appearances (33 starts), he has completed 556 of 993 pass attempts for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns against 25 interceptions.

The Corner Canyon High graduate was given permission in February to seek a trade, and New York has since signed veteran backup Tyrod Taylor with the anticipation that Aaron Rodgers will return this fall after he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon on just the fourth play of the 2023 season.

“I mean, look, we’re still in April,” Douglas said, according to Cimini. “Training camp is months away, so there’s a chance for a lot of different things. I’m not going to get into what’s going to happen.”