Dusty Litster, who over the past two decades has become one of the voices of Utah high school sports, underwent brain surgery Monday to remove two cancerous tumors.

Litster shared the news publicly on X last week ahead of his surgery. He called it scary, but a challenge he was ready to face head on.

“It’s scary to think there’s cancer in my brain, that freaks me out,” said Lister. “If there’s anything I’m down for it’s a fight, to be able to show my kids how we fight through adversity.

“I’m not excited for it, but willing to take it on. Willing to be someone that show we can bounce back from things like this.”

Litster and Dane Stewart have been broadcasting high school sports on streaming platforms in Utah since 2005, most recently as the co-hosts of “KSL Sports Rewind.” Prior to that, they broadcast as part of the Deseret News Sports Rewind.

“There is no one I’ve met more interested and more committed to promoting Utah athletes. Regardless of sport, he loves telling the stories of Utah kids, and there is no one who does it better or for more athletes than Dusty Litster,” Stewart told the Deseret News.

Litster’s passion for high school sports has been unmatched over the past two decades. In his video, he expressed sadness about not being able to broadcast spring sports this season, but he’s hopeful to be back commentating on football games by the fall.

“Trying to get back for August, that’s my goal. I plan on making that work, we’ll see, we’ll keep pushing. I shared that with the doctor this week, the neurosurgeon, and he told me it was a fine goal. He didn’t tell me it was impossible. He said it’s a fine goal and something we can work toward, and we’re going to. Getting back for football is a big deal,” said Litster in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

During Monday’s surgery, the neurosurgeon removed two cancerous tumors. His wife, Megan, posted on X that the surgery went “really well” and that he was in the Neuro ICU.

Prior to the surgery, Litster said the timeframe on his recovery would depend on what pathology reveals about the tumors in a couple weeks, and then his chemotherapy and radiation schedule afterward.

Messages of encouragement and support have flooded in on social media from high school coaches, athletes and fellow media members since Litster posted the news last week.

“Dusty is 1 of 1. His work with Utah preps is among the best work that has ever been done in media in Utah. For 20 years, he’s been enriching the lives of prep athletes by bringing notoriety to their hard work and making them and their families feel special,” former BYU and Logan High quarterback Riley Nelson posted on X.

Brighton football’s X account posted, “Sending prayers and well wishes to @dustylister. The Utah High School sports community supports you in your upcoming surgery and recovery and is praying for good news! Looking forward to seeing you at the FB games this fall!”

Ridgeline’s girls basketball X account posted, “Thank you Dusty for your coverage of high school sports in Utah!! You’ve elevated awareness of the great athletes and teams we have in the state. We wish you the best with surgery and speedy recovery! From all of us in Riverhawk Nation.”

Jeff Hansen, a friend of Litster who also broadcasts with him on “KSL Rewind,” set up a GoFundMe to help Litster with medical bills. He is married with four children.