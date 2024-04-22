Region 1
Overall standings (Through two matches)
Stroke average
- 316 — Weber
- 313 — Fremont
- 360 — Syracuse
- 365 — Layton
- 371 — Farmington
- 380.5 — Davis
Most recent tournament
Glen Eagle Golf Course
- 74 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont
- 75 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
- 76 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
- 82 — Elli Irick, Weber
- 82 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
- 86 — Vivian Cruz, Weber
- 86 — Ellie Hales, Weber
- 86 — Kate Dewsnup, Farmington
- 88 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
- 90 — Mallory Brionez, Syracuse
- 90 — Chentra Hickey, Weber
- 90 — Claire Norton, Farmington
Region 2
Overall standings (Through three matches)
Stroke average — School
- 339 — Corner Canyon
- 339.67 — Bingham
- 369.67 — Herriman
- 373 — Riverton
- 382 — Mountain Ridge
- 397.33 — Copper Hills
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 75 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 77 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
- 78.33 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 82.33 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 85 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
- 85.67 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 86 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham
- 86 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
- 86.67 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
- 86.67 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
- 88 — Kailee Walker, Copper
Most recent tournament
At Talon’s Cove Golf Course
- 74 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 77 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 79 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 80 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 81 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
- 83 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
- 83 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
- 85 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
- 85 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
- 85 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
- 87 — Mylie Matthews, Corner Canyon
- 87 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
Region 4
Overall standings (Through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 414 — Cyprus
- 420 — West Jordan
- 470 — Taylorsville
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 98.5 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
- 103.3 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
- 106 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
- 106.8 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 108.3 — Teralynn Petersen, Hunter
- 108.5 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
- 108.8 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
- 109.3 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
- 109.3 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
Most recent tournament (April 16)
At Stonebridge Golf Course
- 89 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
- 97 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 101 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
- 104 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
- 107 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 110 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville
- 113 — Teralynn Peterson, Hunter
- 115 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
- 116 — Cailin Nielsen, Taylorsville
- 117 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
- 117 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
Region 5
Overall standings (Through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 343.8 — Bonneville
- 363.4 — Clearfield
- 368.8 — Woods Cross
- 371.2 — Bountiful
- 379.6 — Viewmont
- 375.2 — Northridge
- 396.8 — Box Elder
- 417.6 — Roy
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 77 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 78.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 79.2 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 82.6 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 82.8 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
- 88.2 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 87 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 89.6 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
- 89.6 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 88.8 — Brea Patterson, Bountiful
Most recent tournament (April 18)
At Schneiter’s Bluff Golf Course
- 77 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 80 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 81 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 85 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
- 86 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 87 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 88 — Caylee Carsten, Northridge
- 89 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
- 90 — Mateya Sheppard, Northridge
- 90 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 90 — Tess Poulson, Woods Cross
Region 6
Overall standings (Through two matches)
- Stroke average — School
- 315 — Skyline
- 359.5 — Olympus
- 391 — East
- 394.5 — Brighton
- 401.5 — Alta
- 439 — Highland
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 66 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 75.5 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 79 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 80.5 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 87 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
- 87.5 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 90 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
- 90.5 — Whitney Grant, East
- 90.5 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
- 96 — Lizzy Holbrook, Skyline
Most recent tournament (April 10)
At Old Mill Golf Course
- 63 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 72 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 74 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 84 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 86 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 87 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 88 — Liz Chandler, Skyline
- 89 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
- 89 — Whitney Grant, East
- 91 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
- 92 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
Region 9
Overall standings (Through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 349.8 — Cedar
- 379.4 — Crimson Cliffs
- 378 — Pine View
- 382.8 — Dixie
- 435.4 — Snow Canyon
- 429.8 — Hurricane
- 449.8 — Desert Hills
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 76.8 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
- 71.8 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
- 82.2 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 82.8 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
- 86.6 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
- 87.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 87.6 — Stacy Phelps, Dixie
- 87.6 — Breele Evans, Cedar
- 88 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View
- 83.8 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
Most recent tournament (April 17)
At Green Spring Golf Course
- 70 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
- 75 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
- 78 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View
- 81 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine VIew
- 81 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 85 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
- 86 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 87 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
- 90 — Breele Evans, Cedar
- 90 — Stacy Phelps, Dixie
- 90 — Ella Phelps, Dixie
Region 11
Overall standings
Stroke average — School
- 354 — Ridgeline
- 359 — Green Canyon
- 385 — Bear River
- 405 — Sky View
- 437 — Mountain Crest
- 469 — Logan
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 83 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 90 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
- 93 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
- 93 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River
- 93 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
Most recent tournament (April 11)
At Sky Way Golf Course
- 78 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 84 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 86 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 89 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River
- 91 — Paige Wuthrich, Ridgeline
- 91 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
- 91 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
- 91 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
- 92 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View
- 92 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline
Region 12
Overall standings (Through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 335 — Richfield
- 382.2 — Juab
- 415 — Emery
- 427.6 — Manti
- 435.7 — Carbon
- 457.8 — Delta
- 478.4 — North Sanpete
- 517.4 — Canyon View
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 79.4 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 83.6 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 86 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 86.6 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 87.4 — Carly West, Carbon
- 89.2 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
- 89.8 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
- 91 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
- 93 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 93.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 95.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
- 98.8 — Callie McPherson, Juab
Most recent tournament (April 17)
At Cedar Ridge Golf Course
- 73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 78 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 85 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
- 85 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 89 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
- 89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 90 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
- 91 — Callie McPherson, Juab
- 92 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
- 92 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 93 — Sadie Daniels, Manti
Region 13
Overall standings (Through eight matches)
- 366 — Morgan
- 380.5 — Union
- 405.25 — Grantsville
- 421.63 — Ogden
- 429.25 — Ben Lomond
- 497.14 — South Summit
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 83.9 — Jane Poll Morgan
- 84.6 — Brooklyn Brown Union
- 89.1 — Riley McBride Grantsville
- 89.9 — Kenadee Benson Morgan
- 93.5 — Presley Hester Ben Lomond
- 94.1 — Camden Smith Morgan
- 96.9 — Kaycie Payne Ogden
- 99.3 — Mekaea Richman Union
- 99.8 — Ashlyn Noss Morgan
- 100.5 — Emeree Harrison Union
Most recent tournament
At Sun Hills Golf Course
- 81 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
- 85 — Jane Pool, Morgan
- 86 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
- 86 — Kenadee Benson Morgan
- 89 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond
- 91 — Camden Smith, Morgan
- 94 — Ruby Wilding, Morgan
- 95 — Hannah Woodward, Ben Lomond
- 95 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan
- 95 — Bailee Landon, Grantsville