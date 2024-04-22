5A girls compete for the High School State Championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Region 1

Overall standings (Through two matches)

Stroke average

316 — Weber

313 — Fremont

360 — Syracuse

365 — Layton

371 — Farmington

380.5 — Davis

Most recent tournament

Glen Eagle Golf Course

74 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont

75 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

76 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

82 — Elli Irick, Weber

82 — Madison Gibson, Fremont

86 — Vivian Cruz, Weber

86 — Ellie Hales, Weber

86 — Kate Dewsnup, Farmington

88 — Samantha Messerly, Weber

90 — Mallory Brionez, Syracuse

90 — Chentra Hickey, Weber

90 — Claire Norton, Farmington

Region 2

Overall standings (Through three matches)

Stroke average — School

339 — Corner Canyon

339.67 — Bingham

369.67 — Herriman

373 — Riverton

382 — Mountain Ridge

397.33 — Copper Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

75 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

77 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

78.33 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

82.33 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

85 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham

85.67 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

86 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham

86 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon

86.67 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

86.67 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

88 — Kailee Walker, Copper

Most recent tournament

At Talon’s Cove Golf Course

74 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

77 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

79 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

80 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

81 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

83 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon

83 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

85 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham

85 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

85 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

87 — Mylie Matthews, Corner Canyon

87 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

Region 4

Overall standings (Through four matches)

Stroke average — School

414 — Cyprus

420 — West Jordan

470 — Taylorsville

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

98.5 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

103.3 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

106 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

106.8 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

108.3 — Teralynn Petersen, Hunter

108.5 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

108.8 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus

109.3 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan

109.3 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (April 16)

At Stonebridge Golf Course

89 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

97 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

101 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

104 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus

107 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

110 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville

113 — Teralynn Peterson, Hunter

115 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

116 — Cailin Nielsen, Taylorsville

117 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan

117 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

Region 5

Overall standings (Through five matches)

Stroke average — School

343.8 — Bonneville

363.4 — Clearfield

368.8 — Woods Cross

371.2 — Bountiful

379.6 — Viewmont

375.2 — Northridge

396.8 — Box Elder

417.6 — Roy

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

77 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

78.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

79.2 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

82.6 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

82.8 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

88.2 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

87 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

89.6 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville

89.6 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

88.8 — Brea Patterson, Bountiful

Most recent tournament (April 18)

At Schneiter’s Bluff Golf Course

77 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

80 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

81 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

85 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

86 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

87 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

88 — Caylee Carsten, Northridge

89 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville

90 — Mateya Sheppard, Northridge

90 — Sara Bird, Roy

90 — Tess Poulson, Woods Cross

Region 6

Overall standings (Through two matches)

Stroke average — School

315 — Skyline

359.5 — Olympus

391 — East

394.5 — Brighton

401.5 — Alta

439 — Highland

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

66 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

75.5 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

79 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

80.5 — Cate Cook, Brighton

87 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

87.5 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

90 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

90.5 — Whitney Grant, East

90.5 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

96 — Lizzy Holbrook, Skyline

Most recent tournament (April 10)

At Old Mill Golf Course

63 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

72 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

74 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

84 — Cate Cook, Brighton

86 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

87 — Jolie Heale, Alta

88 — Liz Chandler, Skyline

89 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

89 — Whitney Grant, East

91 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

92 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

Region 9

Overall standings (Through six matches)

Stroke average — School

349.8 — Cedar

379.4 — Crimson Cliffs

378 — Pine View

382.8 — Dixie

435.4 — Snow Canyon

429.8 — Hurricane

449.8 — Desert Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

76.8 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

71.8 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

82.2 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

82.8 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar

86.6 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

87.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

87.6 — Stacy Phelps, Dixie

87.6 — Breele Evans, Cedar

88 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View

83.8 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Green Spring Golf Course

70 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar

75 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

78 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View

81 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine VIew

81 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

85 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

86 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

87 — Denym Bohn, Cedar

90 — Breele Evans, Cedar

90 — Stacy Phelps, Dixie

90 — Ella Phelps, Dixie

Region 11

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

354 — Ridgeline

359 — Green Canyon

385 — Bear River

405 — Sky View

437 — Mountain Crest

469 — Logan

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

83 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

90 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

93 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

93 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River

93 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

Most recent tournament (April 11)

At Sky Way Golf Course

78 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

84 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

86 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

89 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River

91 — Paige Wuthrich, Ridgeline

91 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline

91 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

91 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

92 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View

92 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline

Region 12

Overall standings (Through five matches)

Stroke average — School

335 — Richfield

382.2 — Juab

415 — Emery

427.6 — Manti

435.7 — Carbon

457.8 — Delta

478.4 — North Sanpete

517.4 — Canyon View

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

79.4 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

83.6 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

86 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

86.6 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

87.4 — Carly West, Carbon

89.2 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

89.8 — Reagan Lynn, Juab

91 — Mya Malcom, Richfield

93 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

93.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

95.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery

98.8 — Callie McPherson, Juab

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

78 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

85 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery

85 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

89 — Reagan Lynn, Juab

89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

90 — Mya Malcom, Richfield

91 — Callie McPherson, Juab

92 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

92 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

93 — Sadie Daniels, Manti

Region 13

Overall standings (Through eight matches)

366 — Morgan

380.5 — Union

405.25 — Grantsville

421.63 — Ogden

429.25 — Ben Lomond

497.14 — South Summit

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

83.9 — Jane Poll Morgan

84.6 — Brooklyn Brown Union

89.1 — Riley McBride Grantsville

89.9 — Kenadee Benson Morgan

93.5 — Presley Hester Ben Lomond

94.1 — Camden Smith Morgan

96.9 — Kaycie Payne Ogden

99.3 — Mekaea Richman Union

99.8 — Ashlyn Noss Morgan

100.5 — Emeree Harrison Union

Most recent tournament

At Sun Hills Golf Course