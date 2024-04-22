5A girls compete for the High School State Championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

By James Edward

Region 1

Overall standings (Through two matches)

Stroke average

  • 316 — Weber
  • 313 — Fremont
  • 360 — Syracuse
  • 365 — Layton
  • 371 — Farmington
  • 380.5 — Davis

Most recent tournament

Glen Eagle Golf Course

  • 74 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont
  • 75 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
  • 76 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
  • 82 — Elli Irick, Weber
  • 82 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
  • 86 — Vivian Cruz, Weber
  • 86 — Ellie Hales, Weber
  • 86 — Kate Dewsnup, Farmington
  • 88 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
  • 90 — Mallory Brionez, Syracuse
  • 90 — Chentra Hickey, Weber
  • 90 — Claire Norton, Farmington

Region 2

Overall standings (Through three matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 339 — Corner Canyon
  • 339.67 — Bingham
  • 369.67 — Herriman
  • 373 — Riverton
  • 382 — Mountain Ridge
  • 397.33 — Copper Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 75 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
  • 77 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
  • 78.33 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 82.33 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 85 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
  • 85.67 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 86 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham
  • 86 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
  • 86.67 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
  • 86.67 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
  • 88 — Kailee Walker, Copper

Most recent tournament

At Talon’s Cove Golf Course

  • 74 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 77 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
  • 79 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 80 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 81 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
  • 83 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
  • 83 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
  • 85 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
  • 85 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
  • 85 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
  • 87 — Mylie Matthews, Corner Canyon
  • 87 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

Region 4

Overall standings (Through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 414 — Cyprus
  • 420 — West Jordan
  • 470 — Taylorsville

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
  • 98.5 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
  • 103.3 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
  • 106 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
  • 106.8 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
  • 108.3 — Teralynn Petersen, Hunter
  • 108.5 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
  • 108.8 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
  • 109.3 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
  • 109.3 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (April 16)

At Stonebridge Golf Course

  • 89 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
  • 97 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
  • 101 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
  • 104 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
  • 107 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
  • 110 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville
  • 113 — Teralynn Peterson, Hunter
  • 115 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
  • 116 — Cailin Nielsen, Taylorsville
  • 117 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
  • 117 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

Region 5

Overall standings (Through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 343.8 — Bonneville
  • 363.4 — Clearfield
  • 368.8 — Woods Cross
  • 371.2 — Bountiful
  • 379.6 — Viewmont
  • 375.2 — Northridge
  • 396.8 — Box Elder
  • 417.6 — Roy

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 77 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
  • 78.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 79.2 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 82.6 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
  • 82.8 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
  • 88.2 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
  • 87 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 89.6 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
  • 89.6 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
  • 88.8 — Brea Patterson, Bountiful

Most recent tournament (April  18)

At Schneiter’s Bluff Golf Course

  • 77 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
  • 80 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 81 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 85 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
  • 86 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
  • 87 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
  • 88 — Caylee Carsten, Northridge
  • 89 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
  • 90 — Mateya Sheppard, Northridge
  • 90 — Sara Bird, Roy
  • 90 — Tess Poulson, Woods Cross

Region 6

Overall standings (Through two matches)

  • Stroke average — School
  • 315 — Skyline
  • 359.5 — Olympus
  • 391 — East
  • 394.5 — Brighton
  • 401.5 — Alta
  • 439 — Highland

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 66 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
  • 75.5 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
  • 79 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
  • 80.5 — Cate Cook, Brighton
  • 87 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
  • 87.5 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
  • 90 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
  • 90.5 — Whitney Grant, East
  • 90.5 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
  • 96 — Lizzy Holbrook, Skyline

Most recent tournament (April 10)

At Old Mill Golf Course

  • 63 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
  • 72 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
  • 74 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
  • 84 — Cate Cook, Brighton
  • 86 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
  • 87 — Jolie Heale, Alta
  • 88 — Liz Chandler, Skyline
  • 89 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
  • 89 — Whitney Grant, East
  • 91 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
  • 92 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

Region 9

Overall standings (Through six matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 349.8 — Cedar
  • 379.4 — Crimson Cliffs
  • 378 — Pine View
  • 382.8 — Dixie
  • 435.4 — Snow Canyon
  • 429.8 — Hurricane
  • 449.8 — Desert Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 76.8 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 71.8 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
  • 82.2 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
  • 82.8 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
  • 86.6 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
  • 87.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
  • 87.6 — Stacy Phelps, Dixie
  • 87.6 — Breele Evans, Cedar
  • 88 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View
  • 83.8 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Green Spring Golf Course

  • 70 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
  • 75 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
  • 78 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View
  • 81 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine VIew
  • 81 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
  • 85 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
  • 86 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
  • 87 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
  • 90 — Breele Evans, Cedar
  • 90 — Stacy Phelps, Dixie
  • 90 — Ella Phelps, Dixie

Region 11

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

  • 354 — Ridgeline
  • 359 — Green Canyon
  • 385 — Bear River
  • 405 — Sky View
  • 437 — Mountain Crest
  • 469 — Logan

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 83 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 90 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 93 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
  • 93 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River
  • 93 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

Most recent tournament (April 11)

At Sky Way Golf Course

  • 78 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 84 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 86 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 89 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River
  • 91 — Paige Wuthrich, Ridgeline
  • 91 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
  • 91 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
  • 91 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 92 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View
  • 92 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline

Region 12

Overall standings (Through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 335 — Richfield
  • 382.2 — Juab
  • 415 — Emery
  • 427.6 — Manti
  • 435.7 — Carbon
  • 457.8 — Delta
  • 478.4 — North Sanpete
  • 517.4 — Canyon View

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 79.4 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 83.6 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 86 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 86.6 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 87.4 — Carly West, Carbon
  • 89.2 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
  • 89.8 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
  • 91 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
  • 93 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 93.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
  • 95.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
  • 98.8 — Callie McPherson, Juab

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

  • 73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 78 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 85 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
  • 85 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 89 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
  • 89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
  • 90 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
  • 91 — Callie McPherson, Juab
  • 92 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
  • 92 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 93 — Sadie Daniels, Manti

Region 13

Overall standings (Through eight matches)

  • 366 — Morgan
  • 380.5 — Union
  • 405.25 — Grantsville
  • 421.63 — Ogden
  • 429.25 — Ben Lomond
  • 497.14 — South Summit

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 83.9 — Jane Poll Morgan
  • 84.6 — Brooklyn Brown Union
  • 89.1 — Riley McBride Grantsville
  • 89.9 — Kenadee Benson Morgan
  • 93.5 — Presley Hester Ben Lomond
  • 94.1 — Camden Smith Morgan
  • 96.9 — Kaycie Payne Ogden
  • 99.3 — Mekaea Richman Union
  • 99.8 — Ashlyn Noss Morgan
  • 100.5 — Emeree Harrison Union

Most recent tournament

At Sun Hills Golf Course

  • 81 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
  • 85 — Jane Pool, Morgan
  • 86 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
  • 86 — Kenadee Benson Morgan
  • 89 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond
  • 91 — Camden Smith, Morgan
  • 94 — Ruby Wilding, Morgan
  • 95 — Hannah Woodward, Ben Lomond
  • 95 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan
  • 95 — Bailee Landon, Grantsville