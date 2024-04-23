Providence guard Jayden Pierre (1) and forward Rich Barron (10) react during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York.

The Big 12-Big East Battle is one of those early-season series in men’s college basketball that is put on in an attempt to create excitement during non-conference play.

The clashes between Big 12 and Big East teams usually make for some of the best early-season entertainment, with both leagues rating among the top 5 in the sport year after year.

Per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the lineup for the 2024 Big 12-Big East Battle has been finalized and there are some juicy matchups.

Among the more notable games are:

Baylor at UConn.

Kansas at Creighton.

Butler at Houston.

Marquette at Iowa State.

Kansas State at St. John’s.

Xavier at TCU.

That isn’t the end of the list though. BYU will take part in the Big 12-Big East Battle and the Cougars — in the first year under new head coach Kevin Young — will travel to Rhode Island to take on the Providence Friars.

Providence went 21-14 this past season and earned an invite to the NIT. The Friars lost in the first round against Boston College.

There is optimism surrounding the program, though, given Kim English and company’s success in the transfer portal.

The Friars have notably added Bensley Joseph (9.6 points per game at Miami), Wesley Cardet (18.7 ppg at Chicago St), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (12.2 ppg at UGA) and Christ Essandoko (8.2 ppg at St Joe’s) this offseason, with Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney writing, “Positional size, athleticism and shot-making all headed to Friartown. Kim English reloading well.”

BYU, meanwhile, is undergoing a transformation itself under Young, and the Friars should stand as a significant early-season measuring stick for the Cougars.

