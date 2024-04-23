Timpanogos’ Dylan McWhorter lays down a bunt as they and Provo play baseball in Orem on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Region 1

Davis 13, Layton 4

Davis clinched a strong 13-4 win over Layton, powered by Owen Talbot and Brenner Olson, who both went 3 for 3. The Darts (13-4) created a valuable distance in the second inning with a surge of five runs and continued to add to their lead throughout the game over the Lancers (9-7). Andrew Fillomohala earned the win with five strikeouts. Seth Jarmen, Jaxon Marble, Gavin Jacks and Wally Grant also made important contributions with hits. Brenner Olson particularly stood out with three RBIs, contributing significantly to Davis’s victory.

Fremont 13, Weber 2

Fremont dominated over Weber in a 13-2 victory, with Tony Marziale’s seven strikeouts in four innings and Luke Penland’s impressive 2 for 4 display, including a triple and a double. Fremont (12-5) established control early and maintained it, including a seven-run second inning that widened their lead against the struggling Warriors (6-11). Aside from Penland, Stine Taylor, Brigg Grange and Garet Jones each made key contributions with an RBI to the Silverwolves’ win.

Farmington 9, Syracuse 3

Farmington rose above Syracuse in a 9-3 victory with notable offensive efforts from M Pearson, P Monk and J Peterson, each garnering two hits. The Phoenix (4-11) pulled ahead with a combined six runs across the fifth and seventh innings, overshadowing the Titans (7-8). Mason Morley was the victorious pitcher, marking six strikeouts while Max Pearson and Austin Rees drove in a couple of RBIs, contributing to the win.

Region 2

Riverton 11, Corner Canyon 1

Riverton overpowered Corner Canyon in an 11-1 victory, with Drake Piersall going 3 for 3, including a solo home run. Riverton (11-6) propelled their lead with six runs across the second and fourth innings, leaving Corner Canyon (11-4) trailing behind. Cooper Hansen, with his two strikeouts, secured the win for the Silverwolves, while multiple players including Gage Woods, Stein Mozingo, Carson Moody and Kaden Allred chipped in with an RBI each.

Bingham 5, Mountain Ridge 3

Bingham managed to overturn an early deficit to secure a 5-3 victory over Mountain Ridge. Although the Sentinels (10-7) struck with three runs in the first inning, Bingham (10-7) gradually built momentum, capped by a decisive two-run surge in the fifth inning. Hayden Visser claimed the win with his two strikeouts. Also, key hits came from Tyson McBride, Kam Beck, Abraham Atencio and an RBI from Dylan Frank, leading the Miners in their comeback victory.

Copper Hills 4, Herriman 1

Copper Hills secured a 4-1 victory over Herriman, with Boden West striking out five over seven innings and Payton Adams hitting 2 for 3, including a double. The Grizzlies (10-7) laid the foundation with two runs in the very first inning and maintained their lead throughout the game over Herriman (1-16). Meanwhile, Leandro Pena, Grady Evans and Brody Beebe also made contributions with a hit each towards the win.

Region 3

Lone Peak 5, Westlake 4

Lone Peak emerged victorious in a close 5-4 contest against Westlake, backed by key performances from Aaron Walker who went 2-2 with an RBI and Parker Williams, who recorded a strikeout in his two-inning pitch. Navigating a nail-biting match, the Knights (9-8) secured a win over the Thunder (2-12) with a game-deciding run in the seventh inning. Other contributors included Lance Pettit, Landon Fry and Caleb Cathey, each chipping in with a hit for Lone Peak.

Pleasant Grove 10, Lehi 2

A strong effort from Pleasant Grove led them to a 10-2 victory over Lehi. After maintaining a scoreless tie until the fourth inning, the Vikings (9-8) broke through with four runs, followed by a massive six-run surge in the sixth, leaving the Pioneers (9-7) at a disadvantage. Winning pitcher Hudson Banks made his mark with eight strikeouts. Meanwhile, Tua Wolfgramm, with a hit and three RBIs, was among the key contributors to the Vikings’ successful offensive display.

Skyridge 12, American Fork 10

Skyridge edged out American Fork in a closely contested 12-10 victory, thanks in part to Isaac Pickle, who went 4 for 4. In a decisive fifth inning, Skyridge (8-5) scored six runs, making a significant difference against the Cavemen (11-6). Isaac Johanson got the win with two strikeouts, adding a pair of RBIs alongside standout performances from Crew Savage, Miles Robinson and Rip Roberts.

Region 4

Murray 12, Hunter 0

Murray routed Hunter in a commanding 12-0 triumph, with Jamison Vigil pitching a no-hitter and Kason Bleckert going 2 for 4, including a double. The Spartans (12-3) stormed the game with a six-run third inning and never looked back, proving too powerful for the Wolverines (2-15). Jamison Vigil’s dominant performance, notching 10 strikeouts, along with RBIs from Easton Floyd and Sam Brousseau and a significant four from Kason Bleckert, contributed to the Spartan’s win.

West Jordan 10, Kearns 0

West Jordan secured a decisive 10-0 victory over Kearns. The Jaguars (6-11) stormed past the Cougars (1-9) with a six-run effort in the fifth inning, effectively putting the game out of Kearns’ reach. The win was claimed by Jameson Jensen, delivering a solid performance with four strikeouts. Aside from his time on the mound, Jensen also contributed with a hit and two RBIs, as did Zac Jones, who recorded a hit and three RBIs. Other contributors included Ethan Baldwin and Cody Johnson, solidifying West Jordan’s dominant win.

Cyprus 7, Taylorsville 4

Cyprus rallied against Taylorsville to capture a 7-4 victory, with a pivotal performance from Dutch Visser, who went 3 for 3 and knocked in two home runs. The Pirates (13-7) claimed their lead with a crucial three-run surge in the fourth inning, creating a gap that Taylorsville (8-10) couldn’t close. Winning pitcher Eddie Gonzales achieved two strikeouts, and supporting contributions were made by Brody Densley and Easton Anderson, who both recorded an RBI.

Region 6

East 10, Highland 4

East dominated Highland 10-4 paced by Deiberson Villalobos who went 2 for 2. The Leopards (6-11) kicked off with an early lead scoring three runs in the second inning and continued their momentum in the fourth and sixth innings, totaling ten hits against the Rams (2-14). Winning pitcher Beckham Christensen registered three strikeouts, while his teammates Dillon Treend, Tucker McCormick, Logan Lunt, Wyatt Jensen and Campbell Christensen raised their games with at least one RBI each.

Olympus 16, Jordan 7

Olympus pulled off a commanding 16-7 win over Jordan, led by Cayman Sanchez and Keaton Stinson who went 3 for 5 and 3 for 4, respectively. Olympus (10-7) made a decisive eight-run move in the second inning and extended their lead in the sixth and seventh innings, notching 16 hits against Jordan (10-7). Winning pitcher Cayman Sanchez registered five strikeouts and three RBIs, while Jack Evans and teammates Jaxon Fox and Andrew Morgan added to the tally with two RBIs each.

Brighton 22, West 3

In a impressive offensive show, Brighton blazed past West 22-3, directed by Easton Fry who went 3 for 3, adding three RBIs. Brighton (15-2) raced ahead with nine runs in the opening inning and continued its powerful hitting throughout the game with five home runs and 17 hits in total against West (2-15). Miles Layton, the winning pitcher, recorded two strikeouts. In addition, Josh Mawhinney, Bubba Ellis, Riley Brown and Cooper Scott each came through with RBIs, contributing to the overwhelming victory.

Skyline 5, Alta 4

Skyline edged past Alta 5-4 in a game where Charlie Billick recorded two RBIs. Skyline (5-12) succeeded in turning the tables with a combined five runs in the third and fifth innings to overcome an initial setback against the Hawks (10-7). Winning pitcher Mason Papadakis recorded one strikeout. For Alta, Jose Pereira, Nolan Lohness, Tyson Kelly and Colton Hall each contributed with an RBI, giving a solid try against Skyline’s defense.

Region 8

Timpanogos 11, Provo 2

Timpanogos overcame Provo with an assertive 11-2 win, with significant performances by Brighton Tate and Jackson Sotelo, who both recorded multiple base hits and RBIs. The Timberwolves (17-6) established a solid lead early on, adding runs in every inning against the Bulldogs (16-6). Winning pitcher Chase Riggs delivered six strikeouts.

Mountain View 13, Uintah 8

Mountain View defeated Uintah 13-8, propelled by a stellar show from Mason Cook, who pitched four 2/3 innings and S Garcia who went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. The Bruins (8-14) gained momentum with six runs in the third inning and maintained a solid stance with their 15 hits against the Utes (12-10). Besides Cook’s two strikeouts and Garcia’s four RBIs, Joshua Hair, Elian Tortoledo, Braiden Roberts and Hernando Chaparro also contributed with two RBIs each to the Bruins’ win.

Region 9

Cedar City 11, Hurricane 4

Cedar City emerged victorious over Hurricane with an 11-4 score, led by strong performances by Krue Giles and Jackson Burgess, both going 3 for 4. The Reds (4-18) secured the lead with seven runs in the fifth inning, accumulating 14 hits against the Tigers (6-13). Parker Johnson, the winning pitcher, recorded two strikeouts. For Cedar City, Cody Nash recorded three RBIs.

Desert Hills 15, Pine View 5

Desert Hills secured a comprehensive 15-5 win over Pine View. The Thunder (15-8) broke the game wide open with ten runs in the second inning, raking in a total of ten hits against the Panthers (14-9). On the mound, winning pitcher Hoyt Atkin displayed his skills with four strikeouts. For Desert Hills’ offense, Cooper Cluff, Beau Wall, Stoakli Tate and Haigen Reed were key contributors each snagging multiple RBIs.

Snow Canyon 4, Dixie 2

In a closely fought match, Snow Canyon edged out Dixie with a 4-2 win. The Warriors (18-3) flipped the score in the sixth inning, accumulating ten hits against the Flyers (21-2). Kyson Goates, the winning pitcher of the match, secured three strikeouts. Snow Canyon’s offense was led by contributions from Hayden Smith, Corbin Hafen and Damon Ence, who all managed to earn an RBI. For Dixie, Braxton Yates and Boston Vest put up a fight with RBIs of their own.

Region 10

Juan Diego 14, Tooele 0

Juan Diego shut out Tooele 14-0, with multiple hits from Zach Carlson, Andrew Lombana and Kayson Larson. The Soaring Eagle (13-10) dominated from the start with four runs in the first inning and another eight in the second inning, stacking up 15 hits against the Buffaloes (7-16). Winning pitcher Caden Fenger dealt five strikeouts and allowed only two hits in his five-inning spell. Furthermore, Andrew Lombana and Matthew Odell significantly contributed with three and two RBIs respectively, sealing the win for Juan Diego.

Cottonwood 17, Hillcrest 7

Cottonwood trumped Hillcrest with a comfortable 17-7 score, driven by Oliver Wayman, Brighton Young and John Pipe’s efficient offense, going 3 for 5, and Austin Carver who went 3 for 4. A high-scoring third inning saw the Colts (10-11) register nine runs, netting a total of 18 hits against the Huskies (1-20). Winning pitcher Robbie Jensen played a crucial role with three strikeouts. In addition, Jensen, Wayman, Pipe and Angel Mavarez-Gonzalez each brought in multiple runs for the Colts. For Hillcrest, Isaac Stalberger, Matthew Miller and Cooper Limb made vital offensive contributions.

Park City 15, Stansbury 4

Park City registered a decisive 15-4 win over Stansbury, led by strong performances by Lars Ence and Tage McKinley, who both went 2 for 2. Park City responded to an early lead by Stansbury with a dominant display, particularly in the fourth inning where they scored 12 runs, totaling 10 hits against the Stallions (9-8). Winning pitcher Jake Diamond demonstrated striking prowess with six strikeouts. For Park City, Jakob deVries was a major contributor with three RBIs, while six other players each added an RBI to the tally.

Region 11

Green Canyon 10, Sky View 8

Green Canyon secured a win over Sky View with a close 10-8 score, largely due to a standout performance from Will Wheatley who batted perfectly, going 3 for 3. Green Canyon (6-14) managed to edge out the competition despite Sky View’s (2-16) sixth-inning comeback, securing 10 hits against Sky View. The win was capped off by Cade Atkinson who served six strikeouts as the winning pitcher. For Green Canyon, Wheatley along with Braxton Bowman and Huston Paremski contributed multiple RBIs while for Sky View, CJ Lofthouse and Isaac Daniels made significant contributions.

Bear River 13, Logan 2

Bear River defeated Logan 13-2 in a Region 11 game, led by Degan Rigby’s strong pitching and Gehrig Marble’s three-hit performance. Rigby struck out seven and earned the win, while Marble drove in three runs. Thomas Summers, Michael Sanchez, Talon Marble, Easton Goodliffe, and Brooks Drollinger each added hits for the Bears, who scored five runs in the second and fifth innings to pull away.

Ridgeline 6, Mountain Crest 4

Ridgeline edged out Mountain Crest in a closely contested encounter that ended 6-4. Trey Purser, who pitched for four innings and recorded three strikeouts, played a crucial role in Ridgeline’s (16-6) win while keeping Mountain Crest (14-8) limited to just three hits. Nate Dahle was notably instrumental in Ridgeline’s offensive success, recording three RBIs. On the opposite side, Mountain Crest saw RBIs from Maxwell Hornsby and Brok Buttars. Despite a good effort from losing pitcher Rylin Needham, who recorded seven strikeouts, Mountain Crest couldn’t secure the win.

Region 12

North Sanpete 10, Delta 0

North Sanpete cruised past Delta 10-0 due to Andy Allred’s dominant six-inning pitch allowing only one base runner, and a strong batting performance by Andy Bailey who went 3 for 4.

Manti 11, Richfield 7

Manti was able to defeat Richfield 11-7, led by key performances from Reggie Frischknecht and Braxton Henningson who both went 2 for 4. Also contributing to Manti’s performance were Lane Cox and Chase Keisel, going 2 for 2. Despite Richfield managing to score four in the fifth inning, Manti kept their lead and sealed the victory.

Carbon 4, Emery 1

Carbon had a strong performance against Emery, winning 4-1. The standout player for Carbon was Michael Vigil, who pitched for five solid innings and managed to strike out four Emery batters. Carbon steadily built up their lead with runs in the first, second, third and seventh innings. This win was further bolstered by the team’s consistent performance in the field, producing zero errors against Emery’s two.

Canyon View 3, Juab 2

Canyon View narrowly defeated Juab 3-2, scoring all their runs in the sixth inning. Zack Millett impressed by pitching seven innings and allowing only two hits. Juab, despite scoring in the third, fell short due to their limited hits and two errors.

Region 13

Grantsville 9, Union 6

Grantsville secured a 9-6 win over Union. Straton Orgill stood out for Grantsville, going 2 for 4. Despite Union’s late surge in the sixth inning, Grantsville’s early lead and error-free gameplay clinched the victory.

Morgan 13, Ogden 2

Morgan had a 13-2 victory over Ogden, led by Beck Sheffield’s notable five-inning pitch with four strikeouts. Despite scoring in the fourth and fifth innings, Ogden couldn’t counter Morgan’s strong offense and eight hits.

South Summit 12, Ben Lomond 10

In a closely contested game, South Summit defeated Ben Lomond 12-10. Despite a high error count, key performances from players like Kohen Peterson with one double and five RBIs helped South Summit to victory. Max Doss stood out for Ben Lomond with one double and one RBI.

Region 14

Providence Hall 12, American Leadership 4

Providence Hall secured a 12-4 victory over American Leadership. Their scoring erupted in the fifth inning with nine runs and they added three more in the seventh. Despite American Leadership’s eithg hits, their three errors made room for Providence Hall’s significant lead.

Summit Academy 12, Judge Memorial 5

Summit Academy got a 12-5 victory over Judge Memorial. Standout performances were by S Gomez who went 3 for 5, E Marcotte who went 3 for 4, and J Rodrigue who went 4 for 4 with three doubles. Summit Academy’s 18 hits overpowered Judge Memorial’s six, and they kept errors to a minimum, aiding their decisive win.

2A East

Grand 17, Duchesne 6

Grand defeated Duchesne 17-6, driven by standout performances by J McKinney, K Bowden, and T Bisco, who went 2 for 4, and B Althoff, who went 3 for 4. Grand surged ahead in the third inning and maintained the lead. Winning pitcher Brayden Althoff recorded two strikeouts.

Monticello 10, Gunnison Valley 6

Monticello defeated Gunnison Valley 10-6 led by Triston Felix who pitched for seven innings and striking out 12 batters. Cache Young was a force at the plate as he went 3 for 4 to further drive Monticello to victory. Despite a late rally in the sixth inning, Gunnison Valley could not bridge the gap.

Gunnison Valley 10, Monticello 0

Gunnison Valley had a decisive 10-0 victory over Monticello. Scoring in each inning, with a standout performance from Porter Comin who hit one double and two RBIs, they dominated the game. Monticello, without any hits and with five errors, couldn’t keep up.

2A West

Parowan 18, Water Canyon 2

Parowan dominated Water Canyon with an 18-2 victory. Their performance was bolstered by strong batting, totaling 10 hits, and near-perfect fielding. Kaysen Walker stood out with one double and four RBIs. Water Canyon, however, struggled with eight errors, scoring only in the later innings.

South Sevier 5, Milford 2

South Sevier bested Milford with a final score of 5-2. Their early four-run lead in the second inning set the pace, boosted by Kameron Hessey who went 2 for 3. South Sevier and Milford both faced issues with fielding, recording three errors each. However, South Sevier, with six hits, demonstrated a stronger offense than Milford, which had three hits.

Beaver 11, Enterprise 1

Beaver claimed a convincing 11-1 victory over Enterprise, led by Deegan Bailey’s strong six-inning pitch with ten strikeouts. B Evans contributed significantly with three hits in four at-bats and five RBIs. Despite an Enterprise run in the fourth inning, Beaver’s consistent scoring and superior offense led to their decisive win.

Kanab 3, Millard 1

Kanab defeated Millard 3-1, with key runs scored in the third and fourth innings. Kanab got standout performances from K Kabonic going 2 for 3 and L Veater pitching for seven innings. Despite Millard getting five hits and no errors, they were limited to one run.