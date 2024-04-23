North Sanpete is able to pull away from the Emery Spartans in a convincing 8-2 win and now sit in a tie for first with Carbon in the Region 12 standings.

North Sanpete was able to take an early lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a well hit ground ball by Madyson Steadman that just was able to eek past the glove of the Emery Spartans first baseman, allowing Dally Bailey to score from second.

Emery would be able to respond, however, in the top of the second with an RBI single by TaiLynn Minchey that was able to allow Madi Bunnell to score from first, tying the game at 1-1 going into the bottom of the second inning.

Heading into the lower part of their lineup, the Hawks were hoping to break the tie. After two quick popouts by North Sanpete, it was starting to look like the Hawks would need to wait until the next inning to finally get their bats going. Then that’s when Ava Sunderland came to the plate. The Hawks ninth-spot hitter was ready to break this tie. Ava was able to get a well-timed swing in sending the ball over the centerfield fence, giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead and getting herself her first home run in her four-year career. North Sanpete head coach Landon Bailey said, “Ava hit the fence twice last week and we got one. We finally got one for her; she’s been hitting the ball really well.”

North Sanpete has been getting plenty of hits far into their lineup all year.

Bailey said, “It’s huge, six, seven, eight, nine batters can hit the ball. It puts so much pressure on the other team when were able to score in most innings. Its such a big deal when you don’t have to just rely on just three batters. Instead, you have the whole team.”

Emery struggled most of the game getting to the base, only having five hits over the course of the game. Three of which came in the seventh inning. North Sanpete pitcher Paeton Johnson was able to hold the line going against the No. 1-ranked RPI team in 3A in the Emery Spartans.

Bailey said of Paeton Johnson being able to keep her head in the game, “She is so tough, last week she had two wins and threw a no-hitter. She only gave up two hits in three games last week. She’s just thrown well. She was injured last year with a broken foot and couldn’t pitch for us. So, she’s worked her butt off her junior year to get back to us. She can throw any of her pitches for strikes and its fun calling pitches for her because she can hit any spot and she keeps them all balanced.”

The bottom of the third is when North Sanpete was able to finally wake up their bats and pull away from the Spartans. The Hawks started off able to get a walk by Steadman, who then immediately followed it up by stealing second base. Indigo North, the third leading batter in 3A with six home runs this season was up to bat now and was able to extend the Hawks lead to 4-1 with a two-run home run into center field. Indigo North and Madyson Steadman would lead the Hawks with four and three RBIs respectively. Bailey said about those two, “they are our third and fourth batters, Indy is our fourth batter and has been struggling lately with the bat but she’s finally starting to hit like she’s capable of. She’s so strong and she misses it sometimes and it still goes over the fence. Those two are starting to figure it out which is all that we could hope for.”

After a quick three outs by the Hawks, the Spartans decided on a pitching change going into the bottom of the fourth, which did not seem to phase the Hawks at all as they were able to add on three more runs after a two-run RBI single from Madyson Steadman and a Ground Out RBI by Indigo North, extending the Hawks lead of the visiting Spartans to 7-1.

After a quick fifth inning which saw both teams go three up and three down, North Sanpete was able to yet again get a GO RBI from Indigo North to make the lead 8-1 in favor of the Hawks.

In the top of the seventh inning, Emery was able to get three of their five total hits for the game, resulting in a RBI single hit by TaiLynn Minchey and allowing Kaitlyn Thomas to score from third after two errors by North Sanpete, cutting the Hawks lead to six. But to no avail, as Paeton Johnson was able to strike out the last batter of the game securing the Hawks 8-2 win over the Emery Spartans.

Coach Bailey after the game said, “We still got improvements we could make but were starting to play our best ball at the best time of the year. We have such a tough region but we’re winning and we’re ready for playoff ball.”

North Sanpete will look to extend its lead in Region 12 play with a game at the Manti Templars on Friday. It is currently 9-2 in region play.

Emery looks to bounce back in their final game of the regular season play at the Canyon View Falcons in Cedar. Emery is currently 9-4 in region play and is sitting in fourth place behind North Sanpete, Carbon and Canyon View.