Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz.

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft Friday was much kinder to players with Utah ties after no locals were selected during the first round on Thursday night.

Former Corner Canyon High offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson started a busy day for Utah ties on Friday, as he went in the second round to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Utah safety Cole Bishop (to the Buffalo Bills) and BYU and Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (to the Kansas City Chiefs) were also second-round selections, while Utah edge Jonah Elliss went in the third round to the Denver Broncos.

The final day of the 2024 draft, which will include Rounds 4-7, could be as interesting as Day 2 ended up being, or it could be a quiet one for locals.

There are no surefire fourth or fifth-rounders among the remaining local prospects, but there are several who could be selected Saturday.

What Utah ties could come off the board during the draft’s final four rounds?

Here’s a look at seven Utah ties who show up in the top 15 at their position on at least one or more of the “best available” boards from ESPN, NFL.com and CBS Sports heading into the final day of the draft.

There will be 157 picks on Saturday — 35 in the fourth round, 41 in the fifth, 44 in the sixth and 37 in the seventh.

Day 3 of the NFL draft starts at 10 a.m. MDT and will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

Sataoa Laumea, G, Utah

Where Laumea lands on best available lists:

Quick take: Laumea appears likely to be the next Utah tie coming off the board. Not only is he the top available guard, according to ESPN and NFL.com, but all three best available lists used for this article have him among the top 40 players available heading into Day 3.

“He has a long wingspan that allows him to dictate action at the point of contact,” Laumea’s CBS Sports draft profile reads. “He has good strength but can do a better job of moving his feet when engaged. Laumea has good first-step quickness and good eyes to handle stunts into his gap.”

Dallin Holker, TE, BYU and Lehi High

Where Holker lands on best available lists:

Quick take: It’s tough to peg down where Holker might be drafted. While he’s rated a top 10 tight end available at this point — and both ESPN and NFL.com have him among their top 100 available players overall — there have only been three tight ends taken in this year’s draft so far.

Sione Vaki, S, Utah

UPDATE: Vaki was selected No. 132 overall in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions.

Where Vaki lands on best available lists:

Quick take: It might take awhile for Vaki to be selected on Day 3 — so far, there have only been six safeties drafted — but the diminutive two-way star has been mentioned as a sleeper by several national media. “That dude can start anywhere,” one Pac-12 coordinator told ESPN.

Keaton Bills, G, Utah and Corner Canyon High

Where Bills lands on best available lists:

Quick take: Bills is in a solid position to be taken during one of the later rounds in the draft, as he’s seen as a top 10 available guard across the board. There’s also the possibility he becomes a priority free agent.

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU

Where Rehkow lands on best available lists:

Quick take: There’s only been one BYU punter ever taken previously in an NFL draft — Lee Johnson was a fifth-round choice in 1985 and spent almost 20 years in the league. There’s no guarantee Rehkow is drafted, but he’ll get a shot somewhere, even if it’s as an undrafted free agent.

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

Where Slovis lands on best available lists:

Quick take: After Day 1 of the draft had six quarterbacks go in the first 12 picks, Slovis jumped up the big boards a good chunk as a result. Day 2 didn’t have any quarterbacks taken, though, so it’s fair to question whether the one-year Cougar has much of a shot as a late-round selection.

Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah

Where Vele lands on best available lists:

Quick take: Wide receivers are typically taken in droves during the NFL draft. For example, 16 have been selected so far in the 2024 draft. That should give Vele hope that he can land somewhere in the late rounds, though it’s more likely he is a priority free agent.

Other names mentioned

Isaac Rex, TE, BYU and Thomas Yassmin, TE, Utah: Both players show up in the top 20 tight ends available on both ESPN and NFL.com’s lists. Rex is high on CBS Sports’ best available list, coming in at No. 8 among tight ends.

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State and Copper Hills High: Reid is listed as the No. 19 best available linebacker by NFL.com and No. 20 by ESPN. He could be a name to watch in the draft’s final round.