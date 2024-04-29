Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long competes in and wins the 6A girls golf state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

By James Edward

With just a couple weeks left in the girls golf season, the Lone Peak girls team is building momentum toward a three-peat.

Last Thursday at Talons Cove the Knights shot a 278 to win its Region 3 match. State records in the UHSAA record book are not kept for regular-season matches, but the state record in an 18-hole state tournament format is 292.

If Lone Peak continues its dominant play at the 36-hole state tournament, it will definitely challenge the two-day state record of 592.

Here’s a look at the region standings for all of the region who submitted info from Week 8.

Region 1

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 324 — Fremont
  • 325.75 — Weber
  • 369 — Layton
  • 372.25 — Syracuse
  • 378.25 — Farmington
  • 388.5 — Davis

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 72.75 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
  • 74 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont
  • 77.75 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
  • 81.25 — Addison Cannon, Layton
  • 82.5 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
  • 83.25 — Elli Irick, Weber
  • 86 — Mallory Brionez, Syracuse
  • 87 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
  • 87.666667 — Vivian Cruz, Weber
  • 88 — Chentra Hickey, Fremont

Most recent tournament

At Davis Park

  • 76 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont
  • 76 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
  • 77 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
  • 77 — Addison Cannon, Layton
  • 80 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
  • 90 — Laney Pendleton, Syracuse
  • 91 — Brooke Belnap, Farmington
  • 91 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
  • 91 — Brinley Larsen, Fremont
  • 93 — Ellie Hales, Weber

Region 2

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 334.33 — Bingham
  • 338 — Corner Canyon
  • 361.67 — Riverton
  • 368.5 — Herriman
  • 372.83 — Mountain Ridge
  • 387.67 — Copper Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — Name

  • 74.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
  • 76.33 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
  • 76.83 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 83.67 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
  • 84 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
  • 84.33 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 84.83 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 85.5 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
  • 85.67 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham
  • 86.83 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
  • 88 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course

  • 72 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
  • 77 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
  • 77 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 78 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
  • 78 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham
  • 81 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
  • 82 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 84 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
  • 84 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
  • 85 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge
  • 86 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
  • 87 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 87 — Aubrey Beckham, Bingham

Region 3

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 296.8 — Lone Peak
  • 353.5 — American Fork
  • 370.8 — Skyridge
  • 404.8 — Westlake
  • 409 — Pleasant Grove
  • 424 — Lehi

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 70.75 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 73 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 74.5 — Lily Shin, American Fork
  • 75.75 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 79 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
  • 79.5 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
  • 84.5 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
  • 86 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
  • 87 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
  • 90.5 — Kya Coon, Westlake

Most recent tournament (April 25)

At Talons Cove Golf Course

  • 64 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 66 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 72 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
  • 76 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 78 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
  • 80 — Lily Shin, American Fork
  • 81 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
  • 82 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
  • 85 — Shayla Clayton, American Fork
  • 88 — Bryn Adams, American Fork
  • 89 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
  • 89 — Kya Coon, Westlake

Region 4

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 413 — Cyprus
  • 416 — West Jordan
  • 464 — Taylorsville

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
  • 99.2 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
  • 103.8 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
  • 105.6 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
  • 106 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
  • 106.8 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
  • 107 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
  • 107.2 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
  • 108.8 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
  • 110.2 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Mountain View Golf Course

  • 96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
  • 97 — Talor Fresh, Cyprus
  • 98 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
  • 98 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
  • 102 — Maddi Hongell, Cyprus
  • 102 — Jovi Farmer, Cyprus
  • 103 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
  • 104 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
  • 106 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
  • 108 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville

Region 5

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 340.8 — Bonneville
  • 361.5 — Clearfield
  • 363.7 — Woods Cross
  • 365.2 — Bountiful
  • 371.7 — Northridge
  • 376.3 — Viewmont
  • 392 — Box Elder
  • 416.8 — Roy

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 76.8 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
  • 77.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 77.8 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 83.7 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
  • 81.8 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
  • 87.8 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
  • 86.3 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 87.7 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
  • 87.5 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
  • 89.3 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
  • 88.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
  • 89 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville

Most recent tournament (April 22)

At Sun Hills Golf Course

  • 69 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 72 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 76 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
  • 78 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
  • 79 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
  • 79 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
  • 81 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross
  • 81 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
  • 83 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 85 — Cambrie Wernli, Bountiful
  • 85 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

Region 6

Overall standings (through three matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 318 — Skyline
  • 356 — Olympus
  • 387 — East
  • 396 — Alta
  • 399 — Brighton
  • 437 — Highland

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 68 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
  • 79 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
  • 79 — Campbell Kato
  • 80 — Cate Cook, Brighton
  • 86 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
  • 88 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
  • 88 — Jolie Heale, Alta
  • 89.3 — Whitney Grant, East
  • 90.7 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
  • 91.3 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

Most recent tournament (April 22)

At Stansbury Park Golf Course

  • 73 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
  • 78 — Cate Cook, Brighton
  • 80 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
  • 82 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
  • 83 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
  • 84 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
  • 86 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
  • 87 — Whitney Grant, East
  • 89 — Jolie Heale, Alta
  • 91 — Taylor Blout, Olympus
  • 92 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
  • 93 — Trinity Sauk, Alta
  • 93 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus

Region 7

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 328 — Timpview
  • 356 — Salem Hills
  • 364 — Spanish Fork
  • 391 — Wasatch
  • 405 — Springville
  • 423 — Maple Mountain
  • 479 — Cedar Valley

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
  • 77.5 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 78.5 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
  • 79.3 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
  • 80.5 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
  • 82 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 90.5 — Kate Miller, Timpview
  • 90.8 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
  • 92 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
  • 92.8 — Ileigh Carlson, Spanish Fork

Most recent tournament

At Timpanogos Golf Club

  • 72 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
  • 72 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 72 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
  • 77 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
  • 79 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
  • 84 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 84 — Kate Miller, Timpview
  • 84 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
  • 87 — Jane Miller, Timpview
  • 89 — Penny Hydrick, Timpview

Region 9

Overall standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 346.5 — Cedar
  • 377.5 — Crimson Cliffs
  • 376.6 — Pine View
  • 383.8 — Dixie
  • 430.7 — Hurricane
  • 432.3 — Snow Canyon
  • 447.8 — Desert Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 71.8 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliff
  • 76.8 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 82.2 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
  • 82.8 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
  • 86.6 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
  • 87.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
  • 87.6 — Breele Evans, Cedar
  • 87.6 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
  • 83.8 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
  • 88.0 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

  • 73 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
  • 75 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
  • 76 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 84 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
  • 85 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
  • 86 — Breele Evans, Cedar
  • 87 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
  • 87 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
  • 89 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
  • 90 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View\
  • 90 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

Region 11

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

  • 346 — Ridgeline
  • 362 — Green Canyon
  • 378 — Bear River
  • 392 — Sky View
  • 411 — Mountain Crest
  • 450 — Logan

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 84 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 85 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 88 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 90 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
  • 92 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
  • 94 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
  • 94 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline
  • 95 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River

Most recent tournament

At Logan Golf and Country Club

  • 80 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 91 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline
  • 92 — Rylee Holman, Ridgeline
  • 92 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 93 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View
  • 95 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
  • 95 — Naomi Dunker, Green Canyon
  • 96 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
  • 96 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
  • 96 — Kasia In, Logan

Region 12

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 335 — Richfield
  • 382.2 — Juab
  • 415 — Emery
  • 427.6 — Manti
  • 435.7 — Carbon
  • 457.8 — Delta
  • 478.4 — North Sanpete
  • 517.4 — Canyon View

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 79.4 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 83.6 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 86 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 86.6 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 87.4 — Carly West, Carbon
  • 89.2 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
  • 89.8 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
  • 91 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
  • 93 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 93.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
  • 95.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
  • 98.8 — Callie McPherson, Juab

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

  • 73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 78 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 85 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
  • 85 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 89 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
  • 89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
  • 90 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
  • 91 — Callie McPherson, Juab
  • 92 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
  • 92 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 93 — Sadie Daniels, Manti

Region 13

Overall standings (through 10 matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 363.3 — Morgan
  • 380.4 — Union
  • 402.4 — Grantsville
  • 418.6 — Ogden
  • 423.6 — Ben Lomond
  • 489.78 — South Summit

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 80.3 — Jane Poll, Morgan
  • 82.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
  • 87.1 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan
  • 87.8 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
  • 89.8 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond
  • 91.5 — Camden Smith, Morgan
  • 94.6 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden
  • 96.1 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville
  • 97 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan
  • 97.6 — Mekaea Richman, Union

Most recent tournament (April 26)

At Schnieters Bluff Golf Course

  • 82 — Jane Poll, Morgan
  • 87 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
  • 90 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan
  • 91 — Camden Smith, Morgan
  • 91 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond
  • 93 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
  • 95 — Skyler Ekins, Grantsville
  • 95 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan
  • 96 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden
  • 97 — Valencia Johansen, Ben Lomond