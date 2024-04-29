Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long competes in and wins the 6A girls golf state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

With just a couple weeks left in the girls golf season, the Lone Peak girls team is building momentum toward a three-peat.

Last Thursday at Talons Cove the Knights shot a 278 to win its Region 3 match. State records in the UHSAA record book are not kept for regular-season matches, but the state record in an 18-hole state tournament format is 292.

If Lone Peak continues its dominant play at the 36-hole state tournament, it will definitely challenge the two-day state record of 592.

Here’s a look at the region standings for all of the region who submitted info from Week 8.

Region 1

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

324 — Fremont

325.75 — Weber

369 — Layton

372.25 — Syracuse

378.25 — Farmington

388.5 — Davis

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

72.75 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

74 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont

77.75 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

81.25 — Addison Cannon, Layton

82.5 — Samantha Messerly, Weber

83.25 — Elli Irick, Weber

86 — Mallory Brionez, Syracuse

87 — Madison Gibson, Fremont

87.666667 — Vivian Cruz, Weber

88 — Chentra Hickey, Fremont

Most recent tournament

At Davis Park

76 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont

76 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

77 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

77 — Addison Cannon, Layton

80 — Samantha Messerly, Weber

90 — Laney Pendleton, Syracuse

91 — Brooke Belnap, Farmington

91 — Madison Gibson, Fremont

91 — Brinley Larsen, Fremont

93 — Ellie Hales, Weber

Region 2

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

334.33 — Bingham

338 — Corner Canyon

361.67 — Riverton

368.5 — Herriman

372.83 — Mountain Ridge

387.67 — Copper Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — Name

74.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

76.33 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

76.83 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

83.67 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

84 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham

84.33 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

84.83 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

85.5 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon

85.67 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham

86.83 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

88 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course

72 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

77 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

77 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

78 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham

78 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham

81 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

82 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

84 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon

84 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

85 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge

86 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

87 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

87 — Aubrey Beckham, Bingham

Region 3

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

296.8 — Lone Peak

353.5 — American Fork

370.8 — Skyridge

404.8 — Westlake

409 — Pleasant Grove

424 — Lehi

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

70.75 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

73 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

74.5 — Lily Shin, American Fork

75.75 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

79 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

79.5 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak

84.5 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak

86 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

87 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

90.5 — Kya Coon, Westlake

Most recent tournament (April 25)

At Talons Cove Golf Course

64 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

66 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

72 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak

76 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

78 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

80 — Lily Shin, American Fork

81 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

82 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak

85 — Shayla Clayton, American Fork

88 — Bryn Adams, American Fork

89 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

89 — Kya Coon, Westlake

Region 4

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

413 — Cyprus

416 — West Jordan

464 — Taylorsville

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

99.2 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

103.8 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

105.6 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

106 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

106.8 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

107 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan

107.2 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

108.8 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus

110.2 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Mountain View Golf Course

96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

97 — Talor Fresh, Cyprus

98 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan

98 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville

102 — Maddi Hongell, Cyprus

102 — Jovi Farmer, Cyprus

103 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

104 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

106 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

108 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville

Region 5

Overall standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School

340.8 — Bonneville

361.5 — Clearfield

363.7 — Woods Cross

365.2 — Bountiful

371.7 — Northridge

376.3 — Viewmont

392 — Box Elder

416.8 — Roy

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

76.8 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

77.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

77.8 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

83.7 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

81.8 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

87.8 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

86.3 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

87.7 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

87.5 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

89.3 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville

88.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

89 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville

Most recent tournament (April 22)

At Sun Hills Golf Course

69 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

72 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

76 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

78 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

79 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

79 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

81 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross

81 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

83 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

85 — Cambrie Wernli, Bountiful

85 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

Region 6

Overall standings (through three matches)

Stroke average — School

318 — Skyline

356 — Olympus

387 — East

396 — Alta

399 — Brighton

437 — Highland

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

68 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

79 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

79 — Campbell Kato

80 — Cate Cook, Brighton

86 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

88 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

88 — Jolie Heale, Alta

89.3 — Whitney Grant, East

90.7 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

91.3 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

Most recent tournament (April 22)

At Stansbury Park Golf Course

73 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

78 — Cate Cook, Brighton

80 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

82 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

83 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

84 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

86 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

87 — Whitney Grant, East

89 — Jolie Heale, Alta

91 — Taylor Blout, Olympus

92 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

93 — Trinity Sauk, Alta

93 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus

Region 7

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

328 — Timpview

356 — Salem Hills

364 — Spanish Fork

391 — Wasatch

405 — Springville

423 — Maple Mountain

479 — Cedar Valley

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

77.5 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills

78.5 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

79.3 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

80.5 — Raina Riml, Wasatch

82 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

90.5 — Kate Miller, Timpview

90.8 — Sam Ellis, Timpview

92 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork

92.8 — Ileigh Carlson, Spanish Fork

Most recent tournament

At Timpanogos Golf Club

72 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

72 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills

72 — Raina Riml, Wasatch

77 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

79 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

84 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

84 — Kate Miller, Timpview

84 — Sam Ellis, Timpview

87 — Jane Miller, Timpview

89 — Penny Hydrick, Timpview

Region 9

Overall standings (through seven matches)

Stroke average — School

346.5 — Cedar

377.5 — Crimson Cliffs

376.6 — Pine View

383.8 — Dixie

430.7 — Hurricane

432.3 — Snow Canyon

447.8 — Desert Hills

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

71.8 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliff

76.8 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

82.2 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

82.8 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar

86.6 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

87.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

87.6 — Breele Evans, Cedar

87.6 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie

83.8 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

88.0 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View

Most recent tournament (April 24)

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

73 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

75 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar

76 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

84 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

85 — Denym Bohn, Cedar

86 — Breele Evans, Cedar

87 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

87 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie

89 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

90 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View\

90 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

Region 11

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

346 — Ridgeline

362 — Green Canyon

378 — Bear River

392 — Sky View

411 — Mountain Crest

450 — Logan

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

84 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

85 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

88 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

90 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

92 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

94 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline

94 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline

95 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River

Most recent tournament

At Logan Golf and Country Club

80 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

91 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline

92 — Rylee Holman, Ridgeline

92 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

93 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View

95 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

95 — Naomi Dunker, Green Canyon

96 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline

96 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

96 — Kasia In, Logan

Region 12

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

335 — Richfield

382.2 — Juab

415 — Emery

427.6 — Manti

435.7 — Carbon

457.8 — Delta

478.4 — North Sanpete

517.4 — Canyon View

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

79.4 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

83.6 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

86 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

86.6 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

87.4 — Carly West, Carbon

89.2 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

89.8 — Reagan Lynn, Juab

91 — Mya Malcom, Richfield

93 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

93.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

95.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery

98.8 — Callie McPherson, Juab

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

78 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

85 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery

85 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

89 — Reagan Lynn, Juab

89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

90 — Mya Malcom, Richfield

91 — Callie McPherson, Juab

92 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

92 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

93 — Sadie Daniels, Manti

Region 13

Overall standings (through 10 matches)

Stroke average — School

363.3 — Morgan

380.4 — Union

402.4 — Grantsville

418.6 — Ogden

423.6 — Ben Lomond

489.78 — South Summit

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

80.3 — Jane Poll, Morgan

82.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union

87.1 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan

87.8 — Riley McBride, Grantsville

89.8 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond

91.5 — Camden Smith, Morgan

94.6 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden

96.1 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville

97 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan

97.6 — Mekaea Richman, Union

Most recent tournament (April 26)

At Schnieters Bluff Golf Course