With just a couple weeks left in the girls golf season, the Lone Peak girls team is building momentum toward a three-peat.
Last Thursday at Talons Cove the Knights shot a 278 to win its Region 3 match. State records in the UHSAA record book are not kept for regular-season matches, but the state record in an 18-hole state tournament format is 292.
If Lone Peak continues its dominant play at the 36-hole state tournament, it will definitely challenge the two-day state record of 592.
Here’s a look at the region standings for all of the region who submitted info from Week 8.
Region 1
Overall standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 324 — Fremont
- 325.75 — Weber
- 369 — Layton
- 372.25 — Syracuse
- 378.25 — Farmington
- 388.5 — Davis
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 72.75 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
- 74 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont
- 77.75 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
- 81.25 — Addison Cannon, Layton
- 82.5 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
- 83.25 — Elli Irick, Weber
- 86 — Mallory Brionez, Syracuse
- 87 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
- 87.666667 — Vivian Cruz, Weber
- 88 — Chentra Hickey, Fremont
Most recent tournament
At Davis Park
- 76 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont
- 76 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
- 77 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
- 77 — Addison Cannon, Layton
- 80 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
- 90 — Laney Pendleton, Syracuse
- 91 — Brooke Belnap, Farmington
- 91 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
- 91 — Brinley Larsen, Fremont
- 93 — Ellie Hales, Weber
Region 2
Overall standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 334.33 — Bingham
- 338 — Corner Canyon
- 361.67 — Riverton
- 368.5 — Herriman
- 372.83 — Mountain Ridge
- 387.67 — Copper Hills
Individual standings
Stroke average — Name
- 74.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 76.33 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
- 76.83 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 83.67 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
- 84 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
- 84.33 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 84.83 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 85.5 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
- 85.67 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham
- 86.83 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 88 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
Most recent tournament (April 24)
At Meadowbrook Golf Course
- 72 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 77 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
- 77 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 78 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
- 78 — Kaitlyn Bland, Bingham
- 81 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
- 82 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 84 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
- 84 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 85 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge
- 86 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
- 87 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 87 — Aubrey Beckham, Bingham
Region 3
Overall standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 296.8 — Lone Peak
- 353.5 — American Fork
- 370.8 — Skyridge
- 404.8 — Westlake
- 409 — Pleasant Grove
- 424 — Lehi
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70.75 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 73 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 74.5 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 75.75 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 79 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 79.5 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
- 84.5 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 86 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 87 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
- 90.5 — Kya Coon, Westlake
Most recent tournament (April 25)
At Talons Cove Golf Course
- 64 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 66 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 72 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
- 76 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 78 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 80 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 81 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 82 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 85 — Shayla Clayton, American Fork
- 88 — Bryn Adams, American Fork
- 89 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
- 89 — Kya Coon, Westlake
Region 4
Overall standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 413 — Cyprus
- 416 — West Jordan
- 464 — Taylorsville
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 99.2 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
- 103.8 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
- 105.6 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
- 106 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 106.8 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
- 107 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
- 107.2 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
- 108.8 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
- 110.2 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville
Most recent tournament (April 24)
At Mountain View Golf Course
- 96 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 97 — Talor Fresh, Cyprus
- 98 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
- 98 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
- 102 — Maddi Hongell, Cyprus
- 102 — Jovi Farmer, Cyprus
- 103 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 104 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
- 106 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
- 108 — Brinley Shields, Taylorsville
Region 5
Overall standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 340.8 — Bonneville
- 361.5 — Clearfield
- 363.7 — Woods Cross
- 365.2 — Bountiful
- 371.7 — Northridge
- 376.3 — Viewmont
- 392 — Box Elder
- 416.8 — Roy
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 76.8 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 77.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 77.8 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 83.7 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 81.8 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
- 87.8 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 86.3 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 87.7 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 87.5 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 89.3 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
- 88.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 89 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
Most recent tournament (April 22)
At Sun Hills Golf Course
- 69 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 72 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 76 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 78 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
- 79 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 79 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 81 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross
- 81 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 83 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 85 — Cambrie Wernli, Bountiful
- 85 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
Region 6
Overall standings (through three matches)
Stroke average — School
- 318 — Skyline
- 356 — Olympus
- 387 — East
- 396 — Alta
- 399 — Brighton
- 437 — Highland
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 79 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 79 — Campbell Kato
- 80 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 86 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 88 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
- 88 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 89.3 — Whitney Grant, East
- 90.7 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
- 91.3 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
Most recent tournament (April 22)
At Stansbury Park Golf Course
- 73 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 78 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 80 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 82 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
- 83 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 84 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
- 86 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 87 — Whitney Grant, East
- 89 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 91 — Taylor Blout, Olympus
- 92 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
- 93 — Trinity Sauk, Alta
- 93 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
Region 7
Overall standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 328 — Timpview
- 356 — Salem Hills
- 364 — Spanish Fork
- 391 — Wasatch
- 405 — Springville
- 423 — Maple Mountain
- 479 — Cedar Valley
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
- 77.5 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 78.5 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 79.3 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 80.5 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
- 82 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 90.5 — Kate Miller, Timpview
- 90.8 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
- 92 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
- 92.8 — Ileigh Carlson, Spanish Fork
Most recent tournament
At Timpanogos Golf Club
- 72 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
- 72 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 72 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
- 77 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 79 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 84 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 84 — Kate Miller, Timpview
- 84 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
- 87 — Jane Miller, Timpview
- 89 — Penny Hydrick, Timpview
Region 9
Overall standings (through seven matches)
Stroke average — School
- 346.5 — Cedar
- 377.5 — Crimson Cliffs
- 376.6 — Pine View
- 383.8 — Dixie
- 430.7 — Hurricane
- 432.3 — Snow Canyon
- 447.8 — Desert Hills
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 71.8 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliff
- 76.8 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
- 82.2 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 82.8 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
- 86.6 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
- 87.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 87.6 — Breele Evans, Cedar
- 87.6 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
- 83.8 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
- 88.0 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View
Most recent tournament (April 24)
At Cedar Ridge Golf Course
- 73 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
- 75 — Raelee Johnson, Cedar
- 76 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
- 84 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 85 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
- 86 — Breele Evans, Cedar
- 87 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
- 87 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
- 89 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 90 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View\
- 90 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
Region 11
Overall standings
Stroke average — School
- 346 — Ridgeline
- 362 — Green Canyon
- 378 — Bear River
- 392 — Sky View
- 411 — Mountain Crest
- 450 — Logan
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 84 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 85 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 88 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
- 90 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
- 92 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
- 94 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
- 94 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline
- 95 — Abbi Nessen, Bear River
Most recent tournament
At Logan Golf and Country Club
- 80 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 91 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline
- 92 — Rylee Holman, Ridgeline
- 92 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
- 93 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View
- 95 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
- 95 — Naomi Dunker, Green Canyon
- 96 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
- 96 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
- 96 — Kasia In, Logan
Region 12
Overall standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 335 — Richfield
- 382.2 — Juab
- 415 — Emery
- 427.6 — Manti
- 435.7 — Carbon
- 457.8 — Delta
- 478.4 — North Sanpete
- 517.4 — Canyon View
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 79.4 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 83.6 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 86 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 86.6 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 87.4 — Carly West, Carbon
- 89.2 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
- 89.8 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
- 91 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
- 93 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 93.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 95.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
- 98.8 — Callie McPherson, Juab
Most recent tournament (April 17)
At Cedar Ridge Golf Course
- 73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 78 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 85 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
- 85 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 89 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
- 89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 90 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
- 91 — Callie McPherson, Juab
- 92 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
- 92 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 93 — Sadie Daniels, Manti
Region 13
Overall standings (through 10 matches)
Stroke average — School
- 363.3 — Morgan
- 380.4 — Union
- 402.4 — Grantsville
- 418.6 — Ogden
- 423.6 — Ben Lomond
- 489.78 — South Summit
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 80.3 — Jane Poll, Morgan
- 82.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
- 87.1 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan
- 87.8 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
- 89.8 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond
- 91.5 — Camden Smith, Morgan
- 94.6 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden
- 96.1 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville
- 97 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan
- 97.6 — Mekaea Richman, Union
Most recent tournament (April 26)
At Schnieters Bluff Golf Course
- 82 — Jane Poll, Morgan
- 87 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
- 90 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan
- 91 — Camden Smith, Morgan
- 91 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond
- 93 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
- 95 — Skyler Ekins, Grantsville
- 95 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan
- 96 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden
- 97 — Valencia Johansen, Ben Lomond