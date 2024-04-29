Baseball

Owen Talbot, Davis (Jr.)

Davis centerfielder Owen Talbot had a big series last week against Layton, going 8 of 11 at the plate in leading the Darts to the 2-1 series win.

Led by Talbot, Davis owns a 14-5 record and is tied for first in Region 1 with a 6-3 record.

“Owen Talbot is the heartbeat of our team. He is having a great year leading our team in hitting and captaining our outfield. He’s got an infectious attitude and is a fierce competitor,” said Davis coach Josh Godfrey.

For the season, Talbot is batting .441 with two triples, five doubles and 16 RBI. He’s slugging .593 with a .570 on-base percentage and 21 runs scored.

Softball

Madyson Steadman, North Sanpete (Sr.)

North Sanpete is riding a five-game winning streak into the final week of the season, and the steady play throughout the season has been one of the catalysts.

For the season, Steadman is batting .438 with 27 RBIs, 26 runs and eight stolen bases.

Last week in key region wins over Emery and Canyon View, Steadman made some key defensive plays in center field and then at the plate batted .571 with four RBIs.

“Mady has been a huge part of our team for four years. She is a great leader and does whatever our team needs. She has played multiple positions over the years and is a solid defender no matter where we play her. She is currently at the tops of almost all of our offensive categories and bats the important third spot in our lineup,” said North Sanpete coach Landon Bailey.

“If someone were to ask me how to describe her I would say, ‘she’s just a gamer.’ She finds ways to help our team succeed and we would not be near the team without her.”

1 of 9 Donovan Wismer, Brighton lacrosse | Provided by Brighton 2 of 9 Madyson Steadman, North Sanpete softball | Provided by North Sanpete 3 of 9 Treyson Colmenares, Uintah track | Provided by Uintah 4 of 9 Charles Frey, Farmington tennis | Provided by Farmington 5 of 9 Sadie Neuenschwander, Lone Peak lacrosse | Provided by Lone Peak 6 of 9 Karson Clark, Desert Hills soccer 7 of 9 Owen Talbot, Davis baseball | Provided by Davis 8 of 9 Remi Rawlings, Weber golf | Provided by Weber 9 of 9 Lucky Jennings, Orem volleyball | Provided by Orem

Boys Soccer

Karson Clark, Desert Hills (Sr.)

With the playoffs just around the corner, Desert Hills is peaking at the right time.

Led by senior Karson Clark, Desert Hills has won three straight games — including wins over Snow Canyon and Dixie — to build momentum in the final week of the regular season.

“Over the last few weeks, the Desert Hills boys soccer team has focused more on becoming a ‘Thunder Family’ as we like to call it in addition to just winning. Senior Captain Karson Clark has taken that to heart and with the assistance of his team has been able to score seven goals and assisted twice to help the Thunder achieve their goals over the last three games,” said Desert hills coach Benji Nelson.

With his seven-goal outburst, Clark now has 12 goals on the season and five assists.

“As much as he would love to take all the credit and being in a position that gets noticed for accomplishments, he enthusiastically gives all the praise and glory to his teammates. With only a few games left, Karson is concentrated on helping and leading his team into the playoffs for a run at the state championship,” added Nelson.

Boys Track

Treysen Colmenares, Uintah (Jr.)

Treysen Colmenares’ emergence as one of the top javelin throwers in the state has been one of the great storylines on the track this spring.

After finishing fourth last season in the 5A state meet with a throw of 158′04, Colmenares has methodically increased his distance throughout this spring season, currently owning the best mark in the entire state at 184′04.50

“Treysen has shown a great desire to improve and grow this season. His javelin coach, Caden Henderson, told me that he is listening well this season and trying to implement what he is taught, being very coachable,” said Uintah coach Richard Henderson.

His top throw came three weeks against at Farmington High School. Last week competing at the Tiger Trials at Orem High School, he recorded a throw of 184′04.50.

Girls Track

Andrea Amoah, Bingham (Sr.)

Bingham senior Andrea Amoah swept the spring events at the Tiger Trials at Orem High School last weekend. She won the 100 meters with a time of 12.14, and then won the 200 meters in 24.70.

Earlier this season, Amoah posted a time of 24.30 in the 200 meters which ranks as the top time in the entire state this spring. Her top time in the 100 meters is 12.02, which ranks second in Utah in 2024.

Two weeks ago, Amoah ran the anchor leg on Bingham’s state record 4x200 relay team that won with a time of 1:40.84. It broke Bingham’s own state record set last year that Amoah also ran in.

A year ago, Amoah was runner-up at the 6A state meet in both the 100 and 200 meters, finishing second to state record holder Amare Harlan.

Boys volleyball

Lucky Jennings, Orem (So.)

With sophomore Lucky Jennings making big contributions, according to coach Bill Sefita, Orem went 6-0 at the Sky View Tournament last weekend to finish first, its second tournament title this spring.

For the season, he’s been averaging 7.1 assists per set.

“We are fortunate to have Lucky. He is a young player eager to learn and grow along with his high energetic spirits. Lucky helped us close sets against Provo and during the weekend he has been an asset to have. His ability to play defense along with running an offense allowed us to win games this past tournament, later on winning the Servin Up North Side tournament,” said Sefita.

Orem has one more regular season match before it turns its attention to the 4A state tournament.

Boys lacrosse

Donovan Wismer, Brighton (Sr.)

With Donovan Wismer leading the way in points for Brighton this season, the Bengals are the last undefeated team remaining in the state with a 14-0 record.

Wismer has recorded 36 goals and 36 assists this season to go along with his 22 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. In his most impressive performance earlier this season, he recorded six goals and two assists against Corner Canyon.

“Donnie eclipsed the 100 career assist mark this past week. He also has 91 career goals and is one of the most balanced and unselfish players in the state. He is a true leader on and off the field holding his teammates accountable and to a very high standard,” said Brighton coach Chris O’Donnell.

Brighton will try and put the finishing touches on a perfect regular season with games against Highland, West Jordan and Park City over the next two weeks.

Girls lacrosse

Sadie Neuenschwander, Lone Peak (Jr.)

When it comes to big-game players, Sadie Neuenschwander fits that mold perfect.

A returning first team all-stater from last year’s state championship team, the junior midfielder has backed up last year’s season with an impressive campaign again this season.

“Sadie is a game player. She is one of those athletes every team wants because she knows when and how to make the right things happen. She is incredibly coachable and respectful. She’s really big into sharing the wealth on the field which shows in her offensive and defensive play,” said Lone Peak coach Weslie Lundell

For the season, she’s recorded 31 goals, four assists, 56 ground balls, 33 caused turnovers and 32 draw controls.

“She’s someone you can count on to be everywhere on the field at exactly the right times. Her teammates look up to her and see her as a leader with her defensive communication and caused turnovers, as well as her offensive IQ by starting plays and knowing how to help her teammates utilize their own skill sets. Each year, Sadie has continued to progress by putting in a lot of work in the off season and it’s paying off. Every game Sadie outworks her opponents, which has presented many incredibly fun games to witness,” added Lundell.

Boys tennis

Charles Frey, Farmington (Sr.)

Farmington senior Charles ran his record to 7-0 with a pair of victories at the Region 1 Tournament.

He beat Davis’ Owen Putnam 6-0, 6-0 in the First Singles second round and then beat Weber’s Kimball Warner in the finals, 6-1, 6-1.

Frey has won all seven of his matches in straight sets this spring, and has only dropped three games all season.

As a junior last season, Frey advanced to the 6A semifinals, and next month during this year’s 6A state tournament he’ll be among the top competitors in what should be a wide-open First Singles bracket.

Girls golf

Remi Rawlings, Weber (Jr.)

As a sophomore a year ago, Weber’s Remi Rawlings enjoyed a great Region 1 season in finishing third overall in the individual standings with a stroke average of 79.8

Fast forward to this season and Rawlings is inching closer to a potential Region 1 championship.

With one week left in the regular season, Rawlings leads Region 1 with a 72.75 stroke average, just 1.25 strokes ahead of Fremont’s Madelyn Hadley.

The two golfers both shot a 76 last week at Davis Park Golf Course.

Rawlings followed up last year’s strong region season with a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament, success she’ll hope to duplicate at this year’s state tourney on May 20-21 at Soldier Hollow.