Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jacob Conover (17) looks to pass in Logan on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Will Jacob Conover play for Utah State? Possibly so.

The one-time BYU quarterback recently visited Logan and walked away with an offer to join the team, Conover shared on social media Tuesday.

“Them Aggies offered!” Conover wrote. “Had a great time in Logan! Thanks for hosting me and my fiancé!”

Conover entered the transfer portal in January after appearing in two games for Arizona State in 2023, struggling mightily to the tune of a 28.9% completion rate on 38 passing attempts with three interceptions. The Sun Devils scored a total of three points between the pair of contests he played in.

At BYU, Conover took snaps in four different games between 2021 and 2022, completing five of just 11 pass attempts. His appearances came in relief of an injured starter or during mop-up duty against an FCS opponent.

The Chandler, Arizona, product was highly recruited out of high school and rated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports as the No. 6 talent in the state.

He chose the Cougars over competing offers from Alabama and Ole Miss, among other programs, and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints straight out of high school before joining BYU just before the 2020 campaign to serve as the scout team quarterback.

Conover would have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

If he does end up at Utah State, he’ll be stepping into a quarterback room that’s been depleted this offseason with the departures of Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead.