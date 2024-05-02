United States defender Kelley O'Hara (5) moves the ball against Colombia during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Former Utah Royals defender Kelley O’Hara announced her retirement from professional soccer Thursday.

O’Hara announced her decision in her YouTube series with Just Women’s Sports, “Kelley on the Street.” She will finish out the 2024 NWSL season with defending champion Gotham FC before she hangs up her cleats.

“I have always said I would play under two conditions: that I still love playing soccer, and if my body would let me do it the way I wanted to,” O’Hara told Just Women’s Sports. “I realized a while back that I was always going to love it, so it was the physical piece that was going to be the deciding factor.”

The two-time NWSL champion has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries, which have kept her out of all but two of Gotham’s games this season.

“To get injured and come back, and get injured and come back, and just keep doing it, it really takes a toll on you,” O’Hara said. “People don’t see the doubt that’s associated with injury.”

What will Kelley O’Hara do next?

O’Hara has not officially announced the next chapter of her career, yet, but she does know she wants to stay near the game of soccer, she told Just Women’s Sports.

“I just feel like I have a lot of passions, and things that excite me,” she said. “And I do want to stay as close as I can to the game, because I feel a responsibility — and I’m not sure in what capacity — to continue to grow it.”

She has expressed interest in coaching and ownership, as well as a front office role.

O’Hara could also add onto her existing media experience. The 35-year-old defender used to host the “Just Women’s Sports Podcast” and was an in-studio analyst for CBS Sports’ W Gold Cup broadcasts earlier this year.

Kelley O’Hara’s soccer career

O’Hara is most famously known for being a longtime presence on the U.S. women’s national soccer team. She has won two World Cups and has represented the U.S. in every senior world championship from 2011 to 2023, according to U.S. Soccer.

“It has been one of the greatest joys to represent my country and to wear the U.S. Soccer crest,” O’Hara told U.S. Soccer. “As I close this chapter of my life, I am filled with gratitude. Looking back on my career I am so thankful for all the things I was able to accomplish but most importantly the people I was able to accomplish them with.”

She has played over 10,000 minutes for the U.S. and scored three goals and has 21 assists for the national team. One of those goals sent the U.S. to the 2015 FIFA World Cup Final, which the U.S. ended up winning.

O’Hara spent three of her 11 NWSL seasons with the first iteration of the Utah Royals before being traded to the Washington Spirit in December 2020.