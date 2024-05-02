3A Playoffs

Grantsville 13, South Summit 1

Top seed Grantsville opened the 3A state tournament with an easy 13-1 win over No. 16 seed South Summit in Game 1 of the 3A super regional series. Kyle Brimhall struck out eight to earn the win on the mound for the Cowboys, while at the plate Brett Darrow went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Hayden Hall went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs as well.

Emery 8, American Leadership 0

Wade Stilson had 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched to lead No. 8 seed Emery to an 8-0 victory over No. 9 American Leadership in the 3A super regional. Spartans’ Kade Larsen, Peyton Alton and Hayden Abrams each recorded two RBIs in the win.

Canyon View 12, Richfield 1

Trenton Ludlow hit three of four with a double and a home run while recording six RBIs to lead No. 4 Canyon View to a 12-1 win over No. 13 Richfield. Zack Millett threw six strikeouts in five innings for the Falcons. Canyon View’s Cameron Chavez also hit a home run and recorded three RBIs.

Juab 11, Delta 1

No. 2 seed Juab had no issues against No. 15 seed Delta in the opening game of the 3A super regional as the Wasps cruised to an 11-1 win. Kanyon Mattinson threw seven strikeouts on the mound for Juab in four innings. Austin Park hit two for two while recording two RBIs.

Union 11, Ogden 1

No. 7 seed Union dominated No. 10 seed Ogden 11-1 in game one of the 3A super regional. Cougars’ Gannon Labrum hit two of four with a home run and recorded five RBIs. Peyton Marx pitched all five innings for the Cougars and threw five strikeouts.

Manti 16, Providence Hall 4

Kayson Bailey struck out 12 batters in five innings and only allowed one walk as No. 6 seed Manti rolled past No. 11 seed Providence Hall in five innings 16-4 for the Game 1 win in the 3A super regional series. Chase Keisel led the way offensively for the Templars going 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, while Bo Stevens and Bailey also added three RBIs.

Carbon 8, North Sanpete 5

Maizen Prichard threw 11 strikeouts in five innings to lead No. 3 Carbon to an 8-5 win over No. 14 North Sanpete in the 3A playoffs. Tyrus Madsen was perfect at the plate for the Dinos, hitting 3 for 3 with one RBI.

Summit Academy 12, Morgan 2

No. 12 seed Summit Academy shocked No. 5 seed Morgan with a 12-2 win in the 3A super regional series opening game. Samuel Gomez hit two of three with two RBIs in the win for the Bears. Summit Academy’s Cooper Derbidge struck out seven batters in six innings pitched.