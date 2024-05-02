The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 3A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Richfield (Region 12), Morgan (Region 13) and Juan Diego (Region 14) all won their respective region titles.
Morgan heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ. A year ago it beat Richfield by 12 strokes at Glendale Golf Course.
The three individual region champs were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner, Morgan’s Jane Poll and Juan Diego’s Greyson Gagnon.
Gagnon finished with the top scoring average in 3A with a 77.2.
Region 12
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 333.9 — Richfield.
- 384.4 — Juab.
- 424.5 — Emery.
- 428.8 — Manti.
- 471.3 — North Sanpete.
- 435.5 — Carbon.
- 450.7 — Delta.
- 512.7 — Canyon View.
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 77.9 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield.
- 82.3 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield.
- 85.4 — Hallie Janes, Richfield.
- 85.7 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield.
- 86.3 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete.
- 87.6 — Carly West, Carbon.
- 89.4 — Reagan Lynn, Juab.
- 90.4 — Mia Lewis, Richfield.
- 91.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab.
- 93.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery.
- 94.9 — Mya Malcom, Richfield.
- 98.4 — Saige Gould, Juab.
Most recent tournament (April 29)
At Meadow Brook Golf Course
- 71 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield.
- 81 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield.
- 85 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete.
- 85 — Reagan Lynn, Juab.
- 86 — Hallie Janes, Richfield.
- 87 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab.
- 88 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield.
- 88 — Carly West, Carbon.
- 88 — Mia Lewis, Richfield.
- 88 — Navey Archibald, Richfield.
Region 13
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 363.3 — Morgan.
- 380.4 — Union.
- 402.4 — Grantsville.
- 418.6 — Ogden.
- 423.6 — Ben Lomond.
- 489.78 — South Summit.
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 80.3 — Jane Poll, Morgan.
- 82.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union.
- 87.1 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan.
- 87.8 — Riley McBride, Grantsville.
- 89.8 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond.
- 91.5 — Camden Smith, Morgan.
- 94.6 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden.
- 96.1 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville.
- 97 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan.
- 97.6 — Mekaea Richman, Union.
Most recent tournament (April 26)
At Schneiter’s Bluff Golf Course
- 82 — Jane Poll, Morgan.
- 87 — Brooklyn Brown, Union.
- 90 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan.
- 91 — Camden Smith, Morgan.
- 91 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond.
- 93 — Riley McBride, Grantsville.
- 95 — Skyler Ekins, Grantsville.
- 95 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan.
- 96 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden.
- 97 — Valencia Johansen, Ben Lomond.
Region 14
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 343.14 — Juan Diego.
- 458 — Judge Memorial.
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 77.2 — Greyson Gagnon, Juan Diego.
- 84.5 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego.
- 91.9 — Camilla Macias, Juan Diego.
- 92 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego.
- 92.8 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego.
- 93.1 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego.
- 95.1 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego.
- 98 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego.
- 101.5 — Sophia Burns, Judge Memorial.
- 107.17 — McKenna Jones, Judge Memorial.
Most recent tournament
At Mountain View Golf Course
- 78 — Greyson Gagnon, Juan Diego.
- 86 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego.
- 86 — Camilla Macias, Juan Diego.
- 90 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego.
- 90 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego.
- 93 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego.
- 94 — Sophia Burns, Judge Memorial.
- 98 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego.
- 102 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego.
- 111 — McKenna Jones, Judge Memorial.