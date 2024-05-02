The three individual region champs in 3A were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner, Morgan’s Jane Poll and Juan Diego’s Greyson Gagnon.

The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 3A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Richfield (Region 12), Morgan (Region 13) and Juan Diego (Region 14) all won their respective region titles.

Morgan heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ. A year ago it beat Richfield by 12 strokes at Glendale Golf Course.

The three individual region champs were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner, Morgan’s Jane Poll and Juan Diego’s Greyson Gagnon.

Gagnon finished with the top scoring average in 3A with a 77.2.

1 of 3 Region 12 medalist — Shelby Gardner, Richfield 2 of 3 Regino 13 medalist — Jane Poll, Morgan | Provided by Morgan 3 of 3 Region 14 medalist — Greyson Gagnon, Juan Diego

Region 12

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

333.9 — Richfield.

384.4 — Juab.

424.5 — Emery.

428.8 — Manti.

471.3 — North Sanpete.

435.5 — Carbon.

450.7 — Delta.

512.7 — Canyon View.

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

77.9 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield.

82.3 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield.

85.4 — Hallie Janes, Richfield.

85.7 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield.

86.3 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete.

87.6 — Carly West, Carbon.

89.4 — Reagan Lynn, Juab.

90.4 — Mia Lewis, Richfield.

91.4 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab.

93.4 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery.

94.9 — Mya Malcom, Richfield.

98.4 — Saige Gould, Juab.

Most recent tournament (April 29)

At Meadow Brook Golf Course

71 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield.

81 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield.

85 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete.

85 — Reagan Lynn, Juab.

86 — Hallie Janes, Richfield.

87 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab.

88 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield.

88 — Carly West, Carbon.

88 — Mia Lewis, Richfield.

88 — Navey Archibald, Richfield.

Region 13

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

363.3 — Morgan.

380.4 — Union.

402.4 — Grantsville.

418.6 — Ogden.

423.6 — Ben Lomond.

489.78 — South Summit.

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

80.3 — Jane Poll, Morgan.

82.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union.

87.1 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan.

87.8 — Riley McBride, Grantsville.

89.8 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond.

91.5 — Camden Smith, Morgan.

94.6 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden.

96.1 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville.

97 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan.

97.6 — Mekaea Richman, Union.

Most recent tournament (April 26)

At Schneiter’s Bluff Golf Course

82 — Jane Poll, Morgan.

87 — Brooklyn Brown, Union.

90 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan.

91 — Camden Smith, Morgan.

91 — Presley Hester, Ben Lomond.

93 — Riley McBride, Grantsville.

95 — Skyler Ekins, Grantsville.

95 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan.

96 — Kaycie Payne, Ogden.

97 — Valencia Johansen, Ben Lomond.

Region 14

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

343.14 — Juan Diego.

458 — Judge Memorial.

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

77.2 — Greyson Gagnon, Juan Diego.

84.5 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego.

91.9 — Camilla Macias, Juan Diego.

92 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego.

92.8 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego.

93.1 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego.

95.1 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego.

98 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego.

101.5 — Sophia Burns, Judge Memorial.

107.17 — McKenna Jones, Judge Memorial.

Most recent tournament

At Mountain View Golf Course