4A Playoffs

Juan Diego 10, Logan 0

Andrew Lombana went 1 for 2 at the plate, blasting a three-run home run for the Soaring Eagles as No.10 Juan Diego blanked No. 23 Logan 10-0 in five innings in Game 1 of the 4A regionals. Caden Fender pitched four innings with only three hits and two walks to go along with eight strikeouts.

Cottonwood 2, Hurricane 0

No. 16 Cottonwood pulled out a 2-0 win vs No. 17 Hurricane in Game 1 of the 4A Regionals thanks to RBIs from Austin Carver and Porter Stonebreaker. Pitcher Robbie Jensen pitched a complete game only allowing three hits and zero walks to go along with nine strikeouts as he was able to pick up the win on the mound.

Provo 10, Hillcrest 0

Kampton Fuller went 2 for 4 from the plate, with a double and two RBIs to help lead No. 9 Provo past No. 24 Hillcrest 10-0 in Game 1 of the 4A Regionals. Jared Monn pitched five innings of no-hit baseball to get the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Mountain Crest 8, Tooele 0

Zyan Foulger had two doubles, going 2 for 4 from the plate as No. 12 seed Mountain Crest scores aiz runs in the bottom of the aizrh inning to pull away from No. 21 seed Tooele to clinch the Game 1 win in the 4A Regionals. Rylin Needham pitched seven innings, striking out nine and allowing zero runs to earn the win for the Mustangs.

Uintah 5, Green Canyon 1

Derrick Hardy scattered four hits over seven innings, striking out six as he led No. 13 Uintah past No. 20 Green Canyon 5-1 in Game 1 of the 4A Regionals series. Angel Rios went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and two RBIs for the Utes.

Mountain View 17, Payson 16

In an 11 inning offensive showdown, the No. 18 Mountain View Bruins were able to finally pull away from the No. 15 Payson Lions 17-16 in Game 1 of the 4A Regionals. Hernando Chaparro and Elian Tortoledo contribute four RBIs each to their teams cause to pull ahead in the best-of-3 series 1-0.

Stansbury 14, Cedar City 4

Bryant, Jones and Palmer were each able to record 2 RBIs for No. 14 Stansbury as it scored eight runs in the second inning to pull away from No. 19 Cedar 14-4 in Game 1 of the 4A Regionals. Jones also pitched five innings for the Stallions, recording three strikeouts and only allowing four hits in the win.

Pine View 11, Sky View 0

Andrew Shakespeare went 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs, while Jack Dewitt and Daxton Chase added two RBIs each as No. 11 Pine View beat No. 22 Sky View 11-0 in Game 1 of the 4A Regionals series. Tristen Sylvester pitched all five innings, striking out three and only allowing two hits in picking up the win.

3A Playoffs

Manti 10, Providence Hall 0

No. 6 seed Manti methodically pulled away from No. 11 seed Providence Hall in Game 2 for the 10-0 win to complete the sweep of the 3A Super Regionals series. Kayson Bailey went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, while Cody Aagard went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Templars at the plate.

Morgan 12, Summit Academy 1

Brigham Spens and George Jensen each drove in three runs, and Camron Talbot pitched out of some james in several innings as No. 5 Morgan beat No. 12 seed Summit Academy 12-1 in Game 2 to force a Game 3 in the 3A Super Regionals series.

Emery 19, American Leadership 1

No. 8 seed Emery jumped all over No. 9 seed American Leadership, scoring 13 runs in the second inning on its way to the sweep of the 3A Super Regionals playoff series. Hayden Abrams had a huge doing at the plate going 4 for 4 with a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Wade Stilson and Trygg each drove in three runs for the Spartans, who pounded out 20 points to just four for the Eagles.

Juab 11, Delta 1

Austin Park struck out nine batters and only allowed one hit, and then at the plate he went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs to power No. 2 seed Juab past No. 15 seed Delta 11-1 to complete the sweep of the 3A Super Regionals series. Kai Hansen also had a big day at the plate going 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Union 15, Ogden 4

Peyton Marx went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, while Zander Nielsen went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs as No. 7 seed Union rolled past No. 10 seed Ogden 15-4 to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 3A Super Regionals series. Three different Cougars pitchers combined to hold Ogden to four runs, with Ryan Oakey earning the win.

Grantsville 9, South Summit 3

Stratton Orgill doubled and homered, finishing 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs as top seed Grantsville used four runs in the first inning and then three more in the fifth to pull away from No. 16 seed South Summit in Game 2 for the 2-0 sweep of the 3A Super Regionals series. Brett Darrow pitched four innings, striking out three and only allowing one run to earn the victory on the mound.

Canyon View 13, Richfield 0

Trenton Ludlow went 3 for 4 with a home and four RBIs, while Cameron Calvez and Kason Stoker each drove in a pair of runs to pace No. 4 seed Canyon View past No. 13 seed Richfield 13-0 in Game 2 of the 3A Super Regionals series. Leading 6-0 already, Canyon View scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to prevail in five innings.

North Sanpete 5, Carbon 4

No. 14 seed North Sanpete defeated No. 3 seed Carbon 5-4 to force a game three in the 3A Super Regionals. Andy Allred was stellar, striking out 5 batters to help keep North Sanpete in the game. Maddex Bailey hit a double and an RBI, while Aaron Costello added two RBIs.

North Sanpete 5, Carbon 3

No. 14 seed North Sanpete took Game 3 in the 3A Super Regionals to stun No. 3 seed Carbon. Preston Madsen was clinical at the plate, going 2 for 3 to bring in three runs to lead the Hawks on offense. Peyton Rostron kept the Carbon offense at bay, pitching 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Morgan 6, Summit Academy 3

No. 5 seed Morgan scored three runs in the third inning, and then tacked on a couple insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pulled away from No. 12 seed Summit Academy 6-3 in Game 3 to claim the 2-1 series win in the 3A Super Regionals series. Beck Sheffield went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in the key third inning for the Trojans.