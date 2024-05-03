Lehi players celebrate teammate Tanner Heaps after he scores a run during a high school baseball game against Skyridge at Lehi High School in Lehi on Friday, May 3, 2024.

After splitting the first two games of the series, Lehi took the third and final game against Skyridge by a final score of 10-3 on Friday.

“Skyridge is a very good team. They swung the bat good and it’s been that way every game that we’ve played them. I was really pleased and thought that the difference was our guy on the mound, TJ Peterson. He did some good things on a day where there were a lot of runs scored. I thought he really handled himself well out there for a guy he was only making his second start,” said Lehi head coach Eric Madsen.

Early on, Skyridge wasted no time, getting out front early in the first inning on an RBI single by Kamden Stafford that brought in Lincoln Zinn.

Lehi would go on to answer in a big way, though, scoring two runs in the second inning and three runs in the third before really breaking the game open with a five-run fourth inning, with most of the damage being done with two outs.

“In that five-run fourth inning when we had two outs, the guys just kept competing and found ways to get those runs,” Madsen said. “I really felt like when we needed to, our guys stepped up. If you take away the base-running errors that we had, then we played a really good game.”

Offensively, Lehi was led by first baseman Tanner Heaps, who had five RBIs on the day. Also getting on the scoresheet were Cooper Williams, Dawson Brown and Gavin Yates, who each had an RBI for the game.

On the mound, Peterson did just about as well as one could have asked from him, as he pitched six strong innings and had three strikeouts. While Skyridge was able to get plenty of runners on base throughout the game, Peterson was able to limit the damage and was constantly able to get out of jams.

“I could go on and on about TJ, the type of player he is and how hard he works,” Madsen said. “He started against Corner Canyon and we were hoping to just get a few good innings from him and he ended up throwing a complete game. He’s competitive and is able to slow the game down when needed.”

For Skyridge, contributing offensively were Issac Pickle, Isaac Johanson and Miles Robinson, who each had an RBI in the defeat.