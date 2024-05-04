3A Playoffs

Juab 2, Carbon 0

Nixon Curtis tallied a pair of goals in the second half, with a Damian Reyes assist on the first, as No. 5 seed Juab hit the road to knock off No. 4 seed Carbon in the 3A quarterfinals.

Ogden 5, Juan Diego 0

Harry Hoskins, Taylor Pierce and Ben Points each recorded a goal and an assist as No. 3 seed Ogden scored three goals in the first half and then played great defense in the second half to bounce No. 11 seed Juan Diego for the 3A quarterfinal win.

Morgan 3, South Summit 0

Jett Beckstrom scored just four minutes into the match on assist from Cody Adams, and No. 2 Morgan’s defense held down the fort from there as the Trojans blanked No. 7 seed South Summit for the 3A quarterfinal win. Beckstrom added an assist on Trace Henderson’s goal in the 19th minute, and then Nathan Haws wrapped up the scoring before halftime to give Morgan the 3-0 lead.

Manti 2, Judge Memorial 1

Luis Ornelas and Kyle Steinfeldt each notched first-half goals as No. 1 seed Manti built a 2-1 halftime lead on No. 8 Judge Memorial and then played great defense in the second half to make it hold up as the Templars prevailed in the 3A quarterfinals.

2A Playoffs

St. Joseph 4, Gunnison Valley 1

Defending state champ St. Joseph took care of business against No. 8 Gunnison Valley in the quarterfinals on Saturday to advance to the 2A semifinals.

Rowland Hall 4, Waterford 0

Mikko Anderson recorded a goal and two assists, with Fran Fierro, Zach Bahna and Owen Taylor all notching goals of their own as No. 5 seed Rowland Hall blanked No. 12 seed Waterford to claim the 2A quarterfinal win to advance to next week’s semifinals.

Maeser Prep 3, American Leadership 2

No. 6 seed Maeser Prep stormed back from a 2-0 halftime deficit against No. 14 seed American Leadership Academy to advance to the semifinals against No. 2 seed American Heritage. Ethan Valentine scored a goal and Jack Stevenson added two to lead Maeser in the comeback victory.

American Heritage 2, APA West Valley 1

No. 2 American Heritage narrowly escaped an upset bid by No. 10 seed APA West Valley as the Patriots prevailed 2-1 to advance to the 2A semifinals for the second straight year.