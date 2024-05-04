4A Playoffs

Timpanogos 12, Mountain View 1

No. 13 seed Timpanogos defeated No. 20 seed Mountain View 12-1 and win the series 2-0. Kelci Gingras pitched five innings, and didn’t allow a single hit. Eight different Timberwolves had RBIs, including two from Madison Young.

Uintah 10, Orem 1

Randee Pace went 2 for 3 with two doubles, and Kynlee Bristol went 2 for 4 with two doubles as No. 16 seed Uintah bounced back from a Game 1 loss on Friday against No. 17 Orem with a Game 2 win to force a decisive third game.

Crimson Cliffs 15, Pine View 1

Paige Tuckfield and Sophie Staheli were each perfect from the plate, 2-2 and 3-3, respectively, to lead No. 12 seed Crimson Cliffs to the series sweep over No. 21 seed Pine View. Gracee Stucki pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters.

Logan 10, Dixie 3

Kiki Laing went 3 for 3 from the plate and drove in two runs to lead No. 14 seed Logan in completed a first round sweep of No. 19 seed Dixie. Laing also earned the win on the mound, striking out three batters in 4 2/3 innings. Cambree Cooper added two RBIs of her own in a 2 for 3 effort.

Sky View 12, Green Canyon 1

Sky View rolled to the Game 2 win over region foe Green Canyon to sweep the 4A Regionals series and move on to the Super Regionals.

Murray 19, Jordan 2

Lyndee Marshall doubled, triple, homered and drive in six runs as No. 9 Murray dominated No. 24 seed Jordan in Game 2 of the 4A Regionals series to complete the 2-0 sweep. Marshall finished 3 for 3 at the plate, as did Elanor Myers who doubled and drove in a run.

Tooele 10, Park City 0

No. 10 seed Tooele defeated No. 23 seed Park City to complete a sweep in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Aubrie Hansen pitched 5 perfect innings, as not a single Park City hitter reached base. She struck out nine of the 15 batters she faced. Allie Anderson hit a home run for the Lady Buffaloes.

Mountain Crest 14, Hillcrest 4

No. 18 seed Mountain Crest defeated No. 15 seed Hillcrest to sweep the series. Celina Laughery hit two home runs to drive in five runs, while Isabella Laughery and Dani Alexander each added two RBIs and a double. Aspen Leishman earned the win on the mound, and added a home run of her own. Mountain Crest will face-off against No. 2 seed Desert Hills in the 4A Super Regionals.

Orem 9, Uintah 3

No. 17 seed Orem defeated No. 16 seed Uintah in Game 3 of their first round series of the 4A playoffs. Sadie Groneman hit a home run and drove in four runs in a 5 for 5 performance at the plate. Kiley Hoshnic pitched a complete game and struck out three batters.

3A Playoffs

Ogden 15, Summit Academy 0

Aracely DeLeon went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Bridgette Powell went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to help power No. 14 seed Ogden past No. 19 Summit Academy in a 3A play-in game at South Summit. Abby Thompson got the win for the Tigers with five strikeouts in not allowing a hit in the three-inning win.

Morgan 4, Richfield 3

No. 4 seed Morgan rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to beat No. 13 seed Richfield for the 2A first-round win. Eva Birkeland led the way offensively for the Trojans going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Birkeland also picked up the win on the mound striking out seven in five innings after coming on in relief.

South Summit 12, Ogden 0

Mariah Bowen and Brinley Stapleton each drove in four runs, with Bowen going 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run and a double as No. 3 seed South Summit dominated No. 14 seed Ogden for the 3A first round win.

North Sanpete 15, Delta 0

No. 2 seed North Sanpete scored eight runs in the first inning and seven more in the second as it jumped all over No. 15 seed Delta for the 3A first round win. Madyson Steadmen led the offensive charge for the Hawks going 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs.

Emery 17, American Leadership 0

Rheagan Rhoten went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, with Katelyn Nielson also going 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to pace No. 1 seed Emery to the easy win over No. 16 seed ALA in the 3A first round.

Grantsville 11, Union 1

Avery Lee was clinical at the plate, hitting 4 for 5 to bring in four of No. 6 seed Grantsville’s 11 runs to defeat No. 11 seed Union. Hayden Bytheway was just as dominant on the mound, as she only allowed just two hits through six innings, and added ten strikeouts.

Providence Hall 23, Juan Diego 8

No. 7 seed Providence Hall defeated No. 10 seed Juan Diego in a dominant offensive performance. Maddy Johnson and Kehndryx Isakson combined for 11 RBIs. Nena Garcia, Hailey Lenz, and Alysa Marcek each had multiple RBIs as well. Garcia was the winning pitcher, she pitched all four innings and struck out five batters.

Canyon View 10, Juab 2

No. 8 seed Canyon View defeated No. 9 seed Juab 10-2 in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Savanna Hutchings, Gracie Burt, and Maylee Spencer each went 3 for 4 from the plate. Hutchings drove in three runs and hit a home run. Elli John added a home run of her own and pitched a complete game, she also struck out nine batters.

Carbon 8, Manti 7

No. 5 seed Carbon survived a furious late-game comeback from No. 12 seed Manti to advance to the next round of the 3A playoffs. Adri Abeyta was key for the Dinos, as she hit a home run and a double to drive in two runs, she went 3 for 4 from the plate. Kylan Sorenson pitched six innings and struck out four batters in the win.

Union 9, Ogden 6

No. 11 seed Union defeated No. 14 seed Ogden 9-6 to advance in the one-loss bracket of the 3A playoffs. Chloe Aland drove in four runs for Union, and Peyton Barney went 3 for 3 to propel the offense. Haylee Moynier struck out 13 batters in her complete game performance.

Juan Diego 18, Delta 3

No. 10 Juan Diego dominated against No. 15 Delta in the 3A one-loss bracket to march on to next week’s 3A state tournament.

Manti 8, Richfield 7

Chloe Olson went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as Manti overcame a 7-4 deficit late in the game to rally for the win in the 3A one-loss bracket to keep its season alive.

Juab 17, American Leadership 5

No. 9 seed Juab defeated No. 16 seed American Leadership in the one-loss bracket of the 3A playoffs. Nine different Juab players hit RBIs, with Makia Ballow adding three. Liv Topham pitched four innings and struck out five batters.

2A Playoffs

North Sevier 13, Monticello 3

No. 14 seed North Sevier scored four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to pull away from No. 19 seed Monticello for the win in the 2A play-in game. Zoey Rhees led the way at the plate going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Wayne 17, North Summit 7

Rylan Taylor struck out seven over five innings, and Lilly Morrill went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs as No. 16 seed Wayne beat No. 17 seed North Summit in five innings to secure the win in the 2A play-in game. The Badgers jumped out fast scoring eight runs in the first inning en route to the win.

Enterprise 16, Wayne 0

Kylah Humphries went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, with Kynlee Rber also going 2 for 2 with a double, triple and two RBIs as No. 1 seed Enterprise made quick work of No. 16 seed Wayne for the 2A first round win.

South Sevier 10, North Sevier 0

Kaitlyn Lynch struck out four, while Caitlin Nielsen went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as No. 3 South Sevier rolled past No. 14 seed North Sevier for the 2A first round win.

Altamont 11, Panguitch 4

No. 4 seed Altamont took care of business at home against No. 13 Panguitch in the 2A first round to march on in the winners bracket of the 2A state tournament.

Duchesne 23, Piute 0

Chezney Farnsworth went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Kira Grant then went 3 for 4 with a triple, home run and three RBIs as No. 2 seed Duchesne dominated No. 15 seed Piute for the 2A first round win.

San Juan 15, Milford 4

No. 7 seed San Juan erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning to defeat No. 10 seed Milford. Averie Gilson went 2 for 2 at the plate to bring in 4 runs. Trinity Whatcott pitched five innings and struck out six batters, but Khatira Keith entered in relief to earn the win.

Beaver 11, Kanab 1

No. 6 seed Beaver defeated No. 11 seed Kanab to advance to the third round of the 2A softball playoffs. Talia Alisa, Alexys Atkin, Danzee Bradshaw, Aspyn Evans, and Lily Wright each hit an RBI, while Lyndsie Pender added two. Brindee Carter earned the win on the mound, she pitched five innings and held Kanab to just one run.

Grand 8, Gunnison Valley 5

Hope Shumway had a strong pitching performance to help propel No. 8 seed Grand to a victory over No. 9 seed Gunnison Valley. Shumway struck out five batters in a complete game. Chloe Byrd went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and a triple to lead Grand on offense.

Parowan 9, Millard 1

No. 5 seed Parowan defeated No. 12 seed Millard to set up a face-off against No. 4 seed Altamont next Thursday. Madison Adams was dominant on the mount, talllying 16 strikeouts and holding Millard to just three hits. Whitlee Andersen hit a solo home run, and Erika Kelly drove in three runs.

Millard 13, Panguitch 2

No. 12 seed Millard survived against No. 13 seed Panguitch as part of the one-loss bracket of the 2A playoffs. Macie Wade went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in four runs to lead Millard on offense. Gracie Stephenson earned the win on the mound, pitching a complete game and allowing just two runs.

Kanab 11, North Sevier 2

No. 11 seed Kanab cruised past No. 14 seed in an elimination game to move on in the 2A state tournament.

Milford 13, Piute 2

Karsydi Vetsch was dominant at the plate, hitting a double, a triple, and a home run to drive in 3 runs. Jaidyn McMullin was stellar on the mound, pitching a complete game and striking out six batters to lead No. 10 seed Milford to victory over No. 15 seed Piute.

Gunnison Valley 16, Wayne 0

No. 9 seed Gunnison Valley had 13 extra-base hits to defeat No. 16 seed Wayne in the 2A one-loss bracket. Maggie Bartholomew, Atley Coates, Maile Ha’o, and Khora Marker each hit a home run. Robyn Christiansen struck out nine batters and pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs.