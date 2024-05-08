Seeking its first girls golf state championship in school history, Crimson Cliffs opened up a six-stroke lead over Green Canyon after the opening day of the 4A state tournament at Talon’s Cove in Saratoga Springs.

Crimson Cliffs shot a team score of 334 to seize the Day 1 lead, with Green Canyon in second with a 340 and Cedar in third with a 347. During the regular season, Cedar won the Region 9 title ahead of Crimson Cliffs.

Kate Walker dominated for the Mustangs in her quest for a repeat 4A medalist crown. The sophomore birdied six holes and eagled another on her way to a 7-under 65.

She was the only player to shoot under par.

Alyssa Butterfus sits in second after shoot a 2-over, 74, with Green Canyon’s Avery Parker and Orem’s Kaylee Westfall tied for third with 77s.

4A girls golf state tournament

Full leaderboard

At the Ridge Golf Course

Team scores (Top 10 made the cut)

1. Crimson Cliffs, 334

2. Green Canyon, 340

3. Cedar, 347

4. Dixie, 362

5. Pine View, 368

T6. Park City, 371

T6. Ridgeline, 371

8. Bear River, 375

9. Uintah, 380

10. Tooele, 384

Individual results

65 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

74 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

77 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

77 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

78 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

80 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

81 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury

83 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

83 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie

83 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

84 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos

84 — Breelle Evans, Cedar

85 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar

86 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

86 — Jessy Merell, Uintah

87 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

87 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

89 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

89 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury