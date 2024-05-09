Duchesne’s Draker Goodliffe (2) celebrates a triple against Grand in the 2A baseball state tournament winners bracket game in Orem on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

This is a recap of the 2A baseball tournament bracket play, with both Kanab and Duchesne coming out victorious.

Kanab 1, Beaver 0

A walk-off RBI single by Walker Baird in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jaxon Riddle from second base and proved to be the only run in the game, giving Kanab a slim 1-0 victory over Beaver in the in the 2A state tournament.

Kanab’s Griffen Bone had his best stuff when he was on the mound. Bone had complete control of his pitches all night long and ended up pitching a complete game shutout with six strikeouts and no walks.

On the opposite side, Beaver’s Deegan Bailey also put on a strong pitching performance, doing enough to keep his team in the game. In the end however, Bailey lost command of his pitches towards the latter stages of the game and ended up walking six batters while striking out three in the losing effort.

Duchesne 4, Grand 2

Duchesne got the better of Grand, winning by the score of 4-2 and advancing to the semifinals of the 2A state baseball tournament.

Jeshaun Johnson led the way for Duchesne and went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs in the victory.

Duchesne starting pitcher Kyson Giles pitched 4.1 innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine batters.

Duchesne were aggressive at the plate and jumped on Grand early, scoring a run in both the first and second innings to take an early 2-0 lead, but Grand answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring two runs of their own.

Duchesne took the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning when Johnson slashed a single through the right side of the infield, allowing Connor Karren to score from third. Duchesne also added an insurance run towards the end of the game to seal the victory.