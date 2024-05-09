Ridgeline 7, Provo 2

Ridgeline cruised past Provo 7-2 in the first game of the 4A Super Regionals, powered by Bode Hansen who went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Ridgeline jumped out to a commanding 3-0 lead in the first inning and put the game out of reach with four runs in the third against Provo. Easton Hammond also had a strong showing at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Trey Purser earned the win on the mound for Ridgeline.

Snow Canyon 20, Mountain View 0

Andrew Lyon drove in five runs, while Talan Kelly added four RBIs of his own as No. 2 seed Snow Canyon overwhelmed No. 18 seed Mountain View from the outset in a dominant Game 1 win in the 4A Super Regionals series.

Jackson Kirby struck out six to earn the win.

Bear River 7, Mountain Crest 2

Bear River beat Mountain Crest 7-2 in the first game of the 4A Super Regionals, led by Degan Rigby who went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Bear River took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and broke the game open with three runs in the third to pull away from the Mustangs. Dallen Rice earned the win on the mound, striking out six batters, while Brooks Drollinger, Easton Goodliffe, Gehrig Marble and Kolton Summers each recorded an RBI in the victory.

Pine View 7, Park City 2

Kyson Milne went 2 for 3, while Porter Campbell tripled and drove in four runs to lead visiting No. 11 Pine VIew past No. 6 Park City City in Game 1 of the 4A Super Regionals series.

Tristen Sylvester earned the complete game victory as he only allowed two runs and struck out three.

Dixie 12, Cottonwood 0

Cooper Bartholomew doubled twice and drove in three runs, while Logan Leavitt and Ridge Erickson also drove in three runs as top seed Dixie jumped all over No. 16 Cottonwood in Game 1 of the 4A Super Regionals series.

Crimson Cliffs 5, Juan Diego 4

No. 7 seed Crimson Cliffs narrowly edged No. 10 seed Juan Diego in Game 1 of their 4A Super Regionals series on Thursday. McKay Wright came up big at the plate for the Mustangs as he went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.

The Mustangs pitching staff limited Juan Diego to just three hits in the win.

Timpanogos 21, Stansbury 2

No. 3 seed Timpanogos rolled past No. 14 seed Stansbury as it scored early and often with 14 runs in the first inning on its way to the Game 1 win of the 4A Super Regionals series.

Kayden Harding, Luke Livingston and Brighton Tate all drove in four runs in the win over the T-Wolves.

Desert Hills 4, Uintah 1

Desert Hills defeated Uintah 4-1 in the first game of the 4A Super Regionals, powered by Harmon Skeen who went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Desert Hills jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning and tacked on another run in the third to secure the win over Uintah. Hoyt Atkin earned the victory on the mound, striking out eight batters, while Crew Christensen and Beau Wall each recorded a double in the win.