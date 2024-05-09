Here is a recap of the 2A softball state tournament winners bracket side from Thursday at the Spanish Fork Sports Complex that had Enterprise, Altamont, Beaver and San Juan moving onto the next round.

Enterprise 7, Grand County 1

Top-seeded Enterprise defeated No. 8 seed Grand County by a score of 7-1.

After a scoreless first two innings by both teams, Enterprise was able to open the scoring thanks to a perfectly placed bunt by Hali Christensen that brought Macee Staheli home for the Wolves.

After adding on a run in the third inning the Wolves went into the bottom of the fifth up 2-0 and added five more runs to increase their lead to 7-0 with four straight scoring plays.

An error by Grand brought in Addi Nelson, then a sacrifice popout brought home Dacee Terry, a line drive single scored Kylah Humphries and then finally a two-run home run by Brooke Humphries ended the scoring.

Grand was finally able to score a run in the top of the seventh inning thanks to an error by Enterprise, but that would not be enough for the Red Devils.

Enterprise pitcher Blakelee Christiansen pitched all seven innings allowing only five hits to go along with two walks and 12 strikeouts in getting the win in the circle.

Altamont 1, Parowan 0

No. 4 seed Altamont defeated No. 5 seed Parowan in a closely contested game in the winner bracket of the 2A state tournament winning 1-0.

The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Kiley Crapo drove in the only run of the game on a well-hit double to left field that brought Reaygan Miles home.

Pitching wise, Crapo allowed only four hits and four walks and struck out seven in the win. Parowan pitcher Madison Adams allowed just three hits and struck out 16 in the tough loss.

San Juan 9, Duchesne 5

The No. 7 seed San Juan Broncos were able to pull off the upset win in the 2A winners bracket, winning 9-5 over the No. 2 seed Duchesne Eagles.

Morgan McPherson led the way for the Broncos, going 3 for 4 from the plate with two RBIs from the 9 spot in the lineup.

“I coached San Juan baseball for several years and I can’t tell you how many times our No. 9 hitter has been successful for our teams. We simply put our second leadoff hitter in that spot. She did exactly what we hoped she would. She came through big,” said San Juan coach Mike Bowers.

Trinity Whatcott and Sadie Cosby contributed two RBIs as well to the Broncos’ cause to go along with three RBIs from Khatira Keith.

San Juan was able to hold Duchesne to just one run for the remainder of the game after the Eagles managed four in the bottom of the first inning. San Juan pulled away in the third inning with six runs to secure enough for the win.

Keith also contributed in the circle, allowing Duchesne to only get four hits to go along with two walks and two strikeouts.

Beaver 13, South Sevier 12

In what was a back-and-forth affair with momentum switching constantly over the course of the game, No. 6 seed Beaver scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to hold off the No. 3 seed South Sevier Rams 13-12.

Beaver opened the scoring in the top of the first inning thanks to a single that got Lyndsie Pender home. South Sevier responded in its half of the first with four runs thanks to an RBI from Kinley Phelps and a three-run home run by Kloe Donohue.

Beaver scored three runs in the second and fourth innings in response to South Sevier scoring in the first and scoring two runs in the third. Going into the fifth inning Beaver was leading 7-6 and added a run to lead 8-6.

South Sevier, however, responded and took the lead in the fifth after scoring four runs thanks to a walked in run, a two RBI single from Lexi Monroe and a sacrifice bunt from Chloe Thornock.

After a scoreless sixth inning Beaver was able to pull ahead thanks to a line drive home run from Talia Alisas, a double from Danzee Bradshaw that brought in two runners and another double by Pender that gave Beaver a 13-10 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.

South Sevier added two runs but it was not enough as Beaver pulled off the upset.