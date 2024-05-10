6A Playoffs

Mountain Ridge 2, Lehi 0

No. 14 Mountain Ridge advanced to the second round of the 6A boys soccer playoffs with a 2-0 victory over No. 19 Lehi. Marcos Paredes and Alan Dedic each scored a goal for the Sentinels, with assists coming from Gabriel De La Barra, Owen Gaisford and Anthony Campos. Mountain Ridge goalkeeper Anthony Campos earned the clean sheet as the Sentinels’ defense held Lehi scoreless throughout the match.

Layton 2, Westlake 1

No. 16 Layton staged a second-half comeback to defeat No. 17 Westlake 2-1 in the first round of the 6A boys soccer playoffs. Devon Soares scored Westlake’s lone goal with an assist from Jameson Hoops as the Thunder took a 1-0 lead into halftime. But Layton responded with second-half goals from Kyle Lemburg and Crew Hawley, with Gage Young adding an assist, as the Lancers rallied for the win to advance to the second round.

Corner Canyon 1, Copper Hills 0

No. 15 Corner Canyon edged No. 18 Copper Hills 1-0 in a tightly contested first round matchup in the 6A boys soccer playoffs. Will Bradley scored the game’s only goal with just seven minutes remaining, assisted by Miles McMullin. Corner Canyon goalkeeper Talon Sutherland secured the shutout as the Chargers’ defense held strong to advance to the second round.

5A Playoffs

Kearns 2, Spanish Fork 0

No. 16 Kearns earned a 2-0 shutout victory over visiting No. 17 Spanish Fork in the first round of the 5A boys soccer playoffs. Gabino Rodriguez and Alejandro Carlos Barragan each scored a goal for the Cougars, with Rodriguez and Max Contreras contributing assists in the win. Kearns goalkeeper Leonel Calvillo Perez kept a clean sheet as the Cougars’ defense held strong throughout the match to advance to the second round.

Olympus 3, West 2

Asher Gubler’s golden goal in overtime, a wicked half-volley assisted by Brigham Marberger, propelled No. 13 Olympus to a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 20 West in the first round of the 5A boys soccer playoffs. Cardon Neff and Talmage Gilbert also scored for the Titans, with assists from Jameson Turpin and Paul Proctor. Edgar Jauregui scored for the Panthers on an assist by Joel Alarcon.

Maple Mountain 5, Cedar Valley 1

No. 14 Maple Mountain cruised to a 5-1 victory over No. 19 Cedar Valley in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Jace Pollock led the Golden Eagles with two goals and an assist, while Corbin Gardner also netted two goals in the win. Vitor Tobias added a goal and Carter Egbert contributed an assist for Maple Mountain.

Bonneville 3, Skyline 2

No. 15 Bonneville held off a second-half surge from No. 18 Skyline to secure a 3-2 victory in the first round of the 5A boys soccer playoffs. Jordan Uitdenbogaard, Colby Stone and Ashton Duran each scored a goal for the Lakers, with Luke Wilcoxen, Sam Richards and Dennin Anderson contributing assists in the win. Gabe Cortez Infante and Alex Horton found the back of the net for the Eagles in the second half.

West Jordan 2, TImpview 2 (West Jordan wins on PKS 4-3)

In a dramatic shootout, No. 23 West Jordan upset No. 10 Timpview 4-3 in penalties after a 2-2 draw in the first round of the 5A boys soccer playoffs. Jesse Ali-Sha and Cooper Reid, who converted a penalty kick in the second half, scored for the Jaguars in regulation, while Kobe Lerma and Jude Boxx found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds. Tied after regulation and two overtime periods, the match went to a shootout where West Jordan prevailed.

Woods Cross 1, Viewmont 0

Zach Despain’s goal in the 50th minute, assisted by Adrien Jenet, lifted No. 22 Woods Cross to a 1-0 upset victory over No. 11 Viewmont in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Brayden Lloyd earned the clean sheet in goal for the Wildcats as their defense held strong throughout the match to secure the shutout and advance to the second round.

Bountiful 3, Cyprus 2

No. 9 Bountiful advanced to the second round of the 5A boys soccer playoffs with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory over No. 24 Cyprus. All three of the Redhawks’ goals came from the penalty spot, with Thomas Thorne, Elias Pacheco and Cody Forbes each converting their attempts. Edwin Hernandez and Marcos Ortiz scored for the Pirates, with Ortiz also contributing an assist, but it wasn’t enough as Bountiful’s composure from the spot proved to be the difference in the extra time win.

4A Playoffs

Tooele 3, Orem 1

No. 16 Tooele advanced to the second round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs with a 3-1 victory over No. 17 Orem. The Buffaloes and Tigers were tied 1-1 at halftime, with goals from Tooele’s Boston Valdez and Orem’s Cody Anderson. In the second half, Tooele pulled away with goals from Ethan Rogers and Mavrik Chlarson, with Carter Clayton providing an assist, to secure the win.

Snow Canyon 4, Stansbury 1

No. 9 Snow Canyon cruised to a 4-1 victory over No. 24 Stansbury in the first round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs. Adam Parkhurst, Reggie MacKay and Joshua Jensen each recorded a goal and an assist for the Warriors, while Liam Lund added another goal. Stansbury’s Hayden Maughan scored the Stallions’ lone goal, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Snow Canyon’s offensive output as the Warriors advanced to the second round.

Mountain Crest 3, Cedar City 2

Dalton Crystal scored the game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining in the second overtime period to lead No. 13 Mountain Crest to a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 20 Cedar City in the first round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs. Mason Palmer scored both goals for the Reds, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs prevailed in the double-overtime contest to advance to the second round.

Hillcrest 3, Bear River 0

No. 12 Hillcrest advanced to the second round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs with a commanding 3-0 victory over No. 21 Bear River. Gideon Kirby, Collin Scarbrough and Lucas Felix each scored a goal for the Huskies, with Felix, Jesus Khalil-Cekota, Joseth Meza, and Irvin Garcia all contributing assists in the win. Hillcrest’s defense held strong throughout the match, keeping the Bears off the scoreboard to secure the shutout.

Mountain View 3, Timpanogos 1

Kalvin Floyd’s two goals propelled No. 18 Mountain View to a 3-1 upset victory over No. 15 Timpanogos in the first round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs. Floyd’s teammate, Isaac Roberts, added a goal and an assist to help the Bruins build a lead that Timpanogos couldn’t overcome, despite finding the back of the net in the second half.

Uintah 3, Park City 1

No. 11 Uintah advanced to the second round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs with a 3-1 victory over No. 22 Park City. Cullen Thomas, Paul Sturko and Christian Candelas each scored a goal for the Utes, with Jair Perry contributing two assists and Jagger Morton adding another in the win. Nicolas Janssen scored the lone goal for the Miners in the second half.

Provo 3, Jordan 1

No. 14 Provo advanced to the second round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs with a 3-1 victory over No. 19 Jordan. Kade Jolley, Saxon Gutzman and Raely Gutierrez each scored a goal for the Bulldogs, with Javi Ruiz contributing three assists in the win. Jason Benitez scored the lone goal for the Beetdiggers in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Provo’s lead.

Cottonwood 2, Sky View 2 (Cottonwood wins on PKs 4-1)

No. 23 Cottonwood upset No. 10 Sky View in a thrilling shootout victory in the first round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs. Craig Stephenson and Parker Evans each scored a goal for the Colts, with Evans also contributing an assist, while Jaycee Hoyt and Ezra Haws found the back of the net for the Bobcats. Tied 2-2 after regulation and two overtime periods, the match went to a shootout where Cottonwood outscored Sky View 4-1 to secure the upset.