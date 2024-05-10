4A boys High School volleyball tournament at UVU in Orem on Friday, May 10, 2024.

4A quarterfinals

Orem 3, Mountain View 1

Top seeded Orem dropped only a single set in day one of the 4A tournament, including a 25-15, 19-25 25-13, 25-20 win over No. 8 Mountain View to advance to the 4A semifinals.

“We just have to be mentally tough on the court,” said Orem head coach Bill Sefita. “(Mountain View) is in our region and we just talked a lot about being tough mentally and figuring out how to work as a team.”

It was smooth sailing for the Tigers early in the game, as they got a convincing 25-15 first set win. However, Mountain View fought back to even up the game with their own 25-19 set win. Orem responded by outscoring the Bruins 25-13 in the third set to retake the lead.

“We use the quote, ‘play to win, versus playing not to lose’ and that’s something we always talk about,” Sefita said. “When you’re in there just play every point instead of just waiting for them to do something and we react. We just have to be proactive in how we play the game.”

Orem wrapped up its quarterfinal win with a 25-20 fourth set win to advance to the 4A semifinals. Tigers’ Keanu Calles led the quarterfinal game in kills with 13, with Ben Hone right behind him with 12.

Timpanogos 3, Payson 2

No. 13 seed Timpanogos squeaked out a five set win in the second round over No. 4 Ridgeline, but when it was in the semifinals to No. 12 Payson it found itself in a 0-2 set hole. losing 17-25 and 23-25.

However, Timpanogos dug deep and scratched out 25-23, 26-24 and 15-13 consecutive set wins to knock off Payson and advance to the 4A semifinals.

“It feels so good,” said Timpanogos head coach Whitney Cox. “Honestly, these boys deserve it, that was our third time playing (Payson) and we just wanted it. Our boys had the mentality of they weren’t going to give up and that’s the game and that’s what makes it fun.”

Timberwolves’ Jack Scribner ended the game with five aces, with Drake Eudis helping with four blocks, and Cooper Pope pressuring the Payson defense with 19 kills.

“They were disciplined towards the end,” Cox said. “They pulled through despite being down 0-2. We’re just stoked and ready to keep playing. That’s what were looking forward to, just playing.”

Logan 3, Sky View 0

No. 2 seed Logan took care of business against No. 7 Sky View with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 sweep to advance to the 4A semifinals. The day started a little rough for the Grizzlies, after losing their second set in the second round to No. 18 Desert Hills.

However, Logan seemed to adjust to the early tournament jitters and turned things around. “I’m really proud of them,” said Provo head coach Preston Howe.

“We had some growing pains, it’s these guys first state tournament. I’m really proud of my guys, I love these guys because they share the wealth. They all can hit, they all can pass, they all can block and it’s fantastic to watch.”

Grizzlies’ middle blockers Ryan Bergsjo and Jace Boyd both put pressure on the net with five kills each. Heath Roper once again led Logan with 18 kills in the quarterfinal match.

Pine View 3, Layton Christian 1

No. 3 Pine View weathered a late comeback from No. 6 Layton Christian to take the 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 27-25 4A quarterfinal win.

In set four, the Panthers got up to a 24-21 match point, but the Eagles rallied back to tie it up at 24-24. Pine View knew it wanted to avoid a fifth set.

“I’m not sure where (the resilience) came from because it’s not like that every day,” said Pine View head coach Josh Warner. “Today they were playing for each other and they didn’t turn on each other. That’s why they were able to stay in it. They’re a great group of kids, but they’re kids and sometimes it can get sideways but they didn’t allow that to happen today.”

Pine View middle blocker Trevor Condie locked up the net with four blocks while also tallying 13 kills, Spencer Blackmore also had 12 kills while also getting down for nine digs.

“When Trevor is hitting over the top of you there’s not a defense that can stop that,” Warner said. “When we’re in system, it can be a long day for our opponents.”

Pine View will face No. 2 Logan in the 4A semifinals on Saturday at UVU.

4A second round

Orem 3, Hurricane 0

No. 1 Orem won 25-20, 25-13, and 25-18 over No. 16 Hurricane in the second round of the 4A state tournament. TIgers’ Ben Hone led at the net with 11 kills, while Luke Wolsey also had eight kills in the win.

Timpanogos 3, Ridgeline 2

No. 13 Timpanogos stunned No. 4 seed Ridgeline in a 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, and 15-13 second round win. Timpanogos senior Conner Pope led on the net with 21 kills, Noah Curtis also defended the net with four blocks. Timberwolves’ Jack Scribner ended the second round match with 39 assists.

Payson 3, Crimson Cliffs 1

No. 12 Payson came back from a set one loss to beat No. 5 Crimson Cliffs 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, and 25-20. Lions’ middle blockers Kevin Latham and Waylon Francom stood out in the second round match, with outside hitter Braxton Shirley backing them up.

Mountain View 3, Jordan 0

No. 8 Mountain View made quick work of No. 9 Jordan with 25-10, 25-22, and 25-18 set wins. Bruins’ Conner Fairbanks led the way with 16 kills, with Micah Fairbanks backing him up with seven kills of his own.

Layton Christian 3, Park City 0

No. 6 Layton Christian advanced to the 4A quarterfinals with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 win over No. 11 Park City. Andrej Vukadinovic, Joan Vidal, and Max Cornu stood out for the Eagles in the win.

Logan 3, Desert Hills 1

No. 2 Logan advanced to the 4A quarterfinals after a 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 19-20 win over No. 18 Desert Hills. Logan senior Heath Roper led on the net with 14 kills. Grizzlies’ middle blocker Ryan Bergsjo ended the 2A second round adding eight kills.

Sky View 3, Murray 1

No. 7 Sky View soared to a 25-15, 27-25, 22-25, 25-19 win in the 4A second round over No. 10 Murray. Kade Morrison led the way for Sky View with 24 kills, while Denver Hall also pitched in seven kills.

Pine View 3, Provo 0

No. 3 Pine View made quick work of No. 19 Provo in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 4A second round win. Pine View senior Spencer Blackmore had 11 kills in the win. Blackmore was closely followed by Kody Campbell’s 10 kills.