Olympus’ Jaxon Fox, shown here in a game earlier this season, helped the Titans win their 5A Regional series on Monday.

6A Regionals (Game 2)

Farmington 6, Westlake 1

No. 15 Farmington advanced to the 6A super regionals after defeating no. 18 Westlake 2-0, including a 6-1 win on Monday. Farmington fell behind 1-0 after the third inning but rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to secure the win.

Lincoln Green recorded two RBIs in the win.

Weber 10, Herriman 7

No. 16 Weber scored a run in the seventh inning to secure a 10-7 win over No. 17 Herriman and advance to the 6A Super Regionals. Weber scored three in the fourth inning and four in the third to take an early 7-3 lead.

Jarett Hill recorded three RBIs and Caden Lindholm had two RBIs in the win. Weber’s Dax Rhees had three strikeouts in five innings pitched.

5A Regionals (Game 2)

Box Elder 7, Cedar Valley 4

No. 14 Box Elder beat No. 19 Cedar Valley 7-4 to tie the 5A state tournament regional series 1-1. The Bees (13-14) took a 3-1 lead after three innings and added four more runs in the fifth.

Ryan Griffin went 2 for 2 with two home runs and two RBIs for Box Elder. KJ Argyle earned the win on the mound, striking out five. Ashton Pincock took the loss for the Aviators (10-16) despite recording four strikeouts.

Bountiful 9, Jordan 4

No. 20 Bountiful scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to defeat No. 13 Jordan 9-4 and force a decisive third game in their 5A state tournament regional series.

Tavis Danner led the Redhawks (9-16) offensively with three RBIs, while Krew Nelson hit a double and a home run. Danner also earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts.

Gunner Russell took the loss for the Beetdiggers (15-11) despite striking out five.

Alta 4, West Jordan 3

No. 12 Alta scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat No. 21 West Jordan 4-3 and win its 5A state tournament regional series.

Colton Hall recorded two RBIs for the Hawks (15-11), while Jose Pereira and Logan Moeller also drove in a run. Zac Jones led the Jaguars (10-16) offensively, recording a double and three RBIs.

Jameson Jensen took the loss despite a strong outing, striking out seven..

Olympus 15, East 2

No. 9 Olympus routed No. 24 East 15-2 in five innings to sweep their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. The Titans (18-8) scored five runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings.

Olympus’ Jaxon Fox recorded a triple and three RBIs, while Luke Taylor, Cade Felts, Jack Evans, and Nic Brown all recorded two RBIs each. Cayman Sanchez earned the win on the mound, striking out five.

Logan Lunt took the loss for the Leopards (9-17), who were limited to just two hits in the game.

Spanish Fork 10, Bonneville 0

No. 11 Spanish Fork defeated No. 22 Bonneville 10-0 in five innings to sweep their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. The Dons (11-13) scored four runs in both the third and fifth innings.

Nixon Warren led the offensive attack, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Brecken Andersen, Will Dart and Boston Duvall each drove in a run.

Riley Lambson was dominant on the mound, striking out nine.

Taylorsville 12, Skyline 0

No. 17 Taylorsville scored five runs in both the third and seventh innings to defeat No. 16 Skyline 12-0 and sweep their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0.

Gabriel Wetzel and Daniel Healy led the Warriors (11-13) offensively, each recording three RBIs, while Healy also had two doubles. Cole Kramer took the win on the mound, striking out eight in the win.

Mason Papadakis took the loss for the Eagles (12-14).

Clearfield 3, Northridge 1

No. 15 Clearfield defeated No. 18 Northridge 3-1 to win the 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. The Falcons (13-13) scored all three of their runs in the first inning.

Logan Fenn hit 2 for 3 while also recording two RBIs. Peyton Kotter was dominant on the mound for Clearfield, striking out 14 in the victory.

Tytan Redd took the loss for the Knights (12-13) despite recording a double and striking out three.

Woods Cross 14, Wasatch 0

No. 10 Woods Cross routed No. 23 Wasatch 14-0 in five innings to sweep their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. The Wildcats (16-10) scored eight runs in the second inning and never looked back.

Beckham Stanger recorded a home run and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Stetson Critchley drove in three runs. Harley Vicchrilli was dominant on the mound, striking out 10 batters.

5A Regionals (Game 3)

Box Elder 1, Cedar Valley 0

Landen Golmon pitched a no-hitter as Box Elder defeated Cedar Valley 1-0 to win the decisive third game of their 5A state tournament regional series.

The Bees (14-14) scored the game’s only run in the first inning, and Golmon struck out six in the complete game victory.

Talen Ryan took the tough-luck loss for the Aviators (10-17) while tallying five strikeouts.

Jordan 11, Bountiful 6

No. 13 Jordan scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away and defeat No. 20 Bountiful 11-6 in the decisive third game of their 5A state tournament regional series.

Noah Gatti led the Beetdiggers (15-12) offensively, going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. River Schmidt also drove in two runs for Jordan, while Boston Williams earned the win with three strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Tavis Danner led the Redhawks (10-16) with a 3 for 4 performance, including a home run and three RBIs.