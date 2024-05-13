Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark dribbles during the second half of an WNBA preseason basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caitlin Clark will make her official WNBA debut Tuesday in front of a sold-out crowd.

Clark’s Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun on the road at Mohegan Sun Arena. If you are not one of the 8,910 fans with tickets to the game — which is Connecticut’s first sold-out opener since 2003 — don’t worry, ESPN is pulling out all the stops for the viewers at home.

Tuesday’s Fever-Sun game will be a “WNBA Finals-level production” with “multiple camera angles, including Below and Above the Rim Cam viewing options, roving RF handheld cameras, and player mics” for Clark’s professional debut, according to ESPN.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will call the contest.

How to watch Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA regular season game

The Fever’s game against the Sun will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. MDT and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN+ and Disney+.

This will be the first live sporting event streamed on Disney+, according to USA Today’s Reviewed. Following that game, fans can stick around to watch the Phoenix Mercury take on the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces. This game will also be streamed on the platform.

The WNBA is already looking to capitalize on Clark’s popularity, as all but four of the Fever’s 40 games will be nationally televised this season.

Clark already has the best odds to win the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award and the third-best odds to win MVP behind Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and New York’s Breanna Stewart, per ESPN.

Stewart and Wilson have won MVP the last two seasons.

When does every WNBA team play its first game of the 2024 season?

The following is the schedule for each WNBA team’s first game of the 2024 season, per the league:

Tuesday, May 14

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. MDT on ESPN3 and WNBA League Pass.

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 5:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m. MDT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm, 8 p.m. MDT on ESPN3 and WNBA League Pass.

Wednesday, May 15

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings, 6 p.m. MDT on WNBA League Pass.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks, 8 p.m. MDT on WNBA League Pass.

What is WNBA League Pass?

League Pass will allow you watch every game live that’s not on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Prime Video, per the WNBA. Games broadcast and streamed on these providers will be available to watch on demand through League Pass after the game’s conclusion.

Fans can watch League Pass games through the WNBA app on mobile devices, as well as on Roku and Fire TV.

How much is WNBA League Pass?

Fans can purchase a season-long subscription for WNBA League Pass for only $34.99. It’s also available for $12.99 per month. A subscription can be purchased on the WNBA’s website.