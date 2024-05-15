Judge Memorial, shown in a game earlier this season, rolled to a 4A first round win on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

6A first round

Mountain Ridge 14, Layton 4

No. 16 Mountain Ridge dominated No. 17 Layton 14-4 in the 6A first-round game. Kade Pearce led the offense with four goals, while Brock Cutler and Gavin Wright each added two goals. The win advances Mountain Ridge to top seeded Corner Canyon in the second round.

Copper Hills 15, Syracuse 10

No. 18 Copper Hills triumphed over No. 15 Syracuse 15-10 in the 6A first-round game. Brian Cook had 15 saves in goal for Copper Hills, while Jayce Dalton chipped in with eight goals and two assists. The visiting team started strong with a 4-0 first-quarter lead and maintained their momentum throughout the game. Copper Hills advances to face No. 2 Fremont in the second round on May 16.

5A first round

Maple Mountain 15, Springville 3

No. 16 Mountain Ridge defeated No. 17 Layton 14-4 in the first round of the Class 6A boys lacrosse state tournament. Kade Pearce led Mountain Ridge with four goals, while Brock Cutler and Gavin Wright each added two goals. Mountain Ridge advances to face No. 1 Corner Canyon in the second round.

Salem Hills 11, Viewmont 9

Salem Hills edged out Viewmont in a tight 11-9 contest in the first round of the Class 5A boys lacrosse state tournament on May 14. Thomas Molyneaux led the Skyhawks’ performance, while Brigham Halford and Parker Cowley each scored three goals, with Halford also tallying three assists. On defense, Andy McKee stood out with four ground balls and four takeaways. Salem Hills will advance to face No. 1 Brighton in the second round on May 16.

Highland 17, Bonneville 3

Highland decisively defeated Bonneville 17-3 in the first round of the Class 5A boys lacrosse state tournament on May 14. The Rams’ offense was effective throughout the game, overwhelming Bonneville’s defense. With this win, Highland advances to face No. 4 Roy in the second round on May 16.

Bountiful 24, Clearfield 1

No. 10 Bountiful dominated No. 23 Clearfield with a decisive 24-1 victory in the first round of the Class 5A boys lacrosse state tournament on May 14. The Braves’ commanding performance secures their place in the second round, where they will face No. 7 Alta on May 16.

Box Elder 25, West 0

Box Elder dominated West in the first round of the Class 5A boys lacrosse state tournament with a decisive 25-0 victory on May 14. Christian Gardner and Tony Martin led the Bees, each contributing 4 goals, with Martin adding eight ground balls and an assist. Nathan Pugsley also made a significant impact with four assists. Box Elder will face No. 8 Wasatch in the second round on May 16.

Skyline 18, West Jordan 8

No. 14 Skyline defeated No. 19 West Jordan 18-8 in the first round of the 5A state tournament. Skyline’s attack was led by Paddy McNally with six goals and three assists, while Tate Allen and Zach Sasich each contributed three goals. Skyline will advance to face No. 3 Park City.

Cedar Valley 10, Spanish Fork 9

No. 21 Cedar Valley pulled off an upset by narrowly defeating No. 12 Spanish Fork 10-9 in the first round of the Class 5A boys lacrosse state tournament on May 14. The Aviators’ unexpected victory advances them to the second round, where they will face No. 5 Northridge on May 16.

4A first round

Timpanogos 10, Orem 4

Timpanogos defeated Orem 10-4 in the first round of the Class 4A boys lacrosse state tournament on May 14. The win allows Timpanogos to advance to the second round, where they will face No. 1 Judge Memorial on May 16.

Bear River 10, Waterford 9

No. 10 Bear River edged out No. 7 Waterford 10-9 in a hard-fought 4A first-round game. Carson Brown led Bear River with five goals and one assist, including the game-winning goal in the final minute after tying the game with a fast break off the faceoff. Despite trailing 5-3 at halftime, Bear River rallied in the second half to secure the win and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Green Canyon 6, Mountain Crest 5

No. 5 Green Canyon edged out No. 12 Mountain Crest 6-5 in a closely contested 4A first-round game. Winning the face-off battle was key for Green Canyon, which helped them maintain possession and generate numerous scoring opportunities. The scoring was spread out among several players, with a balanced effort contributing to the victory. Green Canyon advances to face No. 5 Ridgeline in the second round.

Sky View 23, Mountain View 1

No. 2 Sky View cruised to a 23-1 victory over No. 15 Mountain View in the 4A first-round game. Easton Ballard led the offense with five goals, three assists, and five groundballs, while Parley Thacker dominated faceoffs, winning 17 out of 20 and securing 15 groundballs. Stockton Checketts contributed one goal and six assists, emphasizing Sky View’s strong team offense with a total of 15 assists. Sky View’s defense was outstanding, allowing just four shots on goal, and they advance to the second round.

Ridgeline 12, Jordan 3

No. 6 Ridgeline defeated Jordan 12-3 in the 4A first-round game. Jayden Andersen and Cole Juber each scored three goals for Ridgeline, while Will Graham provided strong support with one goal and seven assists. The Ridgeline defense was effective, restricting Jordan to just one goal per quarter.

Juan Diego 20, Provo 1

No 3 Juan Diego routed No. 14 Provo 20-1 in the 4A first-round game. Senior Aidan Wigton, sophomore Noah Schuyler, freshman Parker Stolz, junior defenseman Will Conley, and sophomore Trey Nicolodemos each recorded hat tricks, scoring three goals apiece. Juan Diego’s dominant performance advances them to the second round of the playoffs.

Payson 18, Logan 3

No. 4 Payson dominated No. 13 Logan with an 18-3 victory in the 4A first-round game. Aiden Hardy led the team with 11 faceoff wins, one goal, and three assists, while Braden Behrend added seven faceoff wins. Scott Rasmussen was the top scorer with five goals and one assist, complemented by attackmen Gary Bolton’s four goals and three assists, and Jared Keel’s two goals and two assists. Payson advances to face No. 5 Ridgeline in the second round.

Judge Memorial 22, Hillcrest 2

Top seeded Judge Memorial dominated No. 16 Hillcrest with a crushing 22-2 victory in the 4A first-round game. Judge Memorial showcased their depth with 15 different goal scorers, led by Rome Swanwick and Charlie Bland, each netting three goals. The home team took a commanding lead early, scoring 12 goals in the first quarter, while Hillcrest managed just one goal each in the third and fourth quarters. Judge Memorial now advances to the second round of the playoffs.