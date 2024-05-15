6A Playoffs

Weber 3, Layton 0

Weber swept Layton 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 in the first round of the Class 6A boys volleyball state tournament. Sam Cruz led the Warriors with 11 kills and six digs, while Tate Vernon contributed eight kills. Chris Kidd added nine kills and four blocks, and Jake Ahlmer recorded 27 assists for Weber. The Warriors will face No. 2 seed Westlake in the second round on Thursday.

Lehi 3, Fremont 0

Lehi swept Fremont 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 at home in the first round of the Class 6A boys volleyball state tournament. Freshman outside hitter Ashton Shewell led the Pioneers with 16 kills, while Dylan Avery added a career-high 12 kills. Freshman setter Ty Reynolds recorded 34 assists, and Ian Eggertsen led Lehi with two service aces. The Pioneers will face No. 1 seed Herriman in the second round on Thursday.

5A Playoffs

Viewmont 3, Taylorsville 0

Viewmont defeated Taylorsville 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 in the first round of the Class 5A boys volleyball state tournament. The Vikings, who improved to 18-10 on the season, were led by strong performances from their key players. Taylorsville ended their season with a 6-18 overall record. Viewmont, the No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 seed Alta in the second round on Thursday.

Clearfield 3, Highland 2

No. 11 seed Clearfield defeated No. 22 seed Highland in a thrilling five-set match, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11, in the first round of the Class 5A boys volleyball state tournament. Gabe Christensen led the Falcons with 22 kills, while Tayvian Singletary contributed 8 kills and 8 blocks. Sebastian Rodriguez added 6 kills and 2 blocks for Clearfield. The Falcons will face No. 6 seed Hunter in the second round on Thursday.

Skyline 3, Roy 0

Skyline swept Roy 25-21, 25-19, 25-10 in the first round of the Class 5A boys volleyball state tournament. Senior captain Kai Sorenson started the third set by serving 14 consecutive points, helping the Eagles secure the victory. Skyline’s passing, which averaged a 2.3 rating, allowed all of their hitters to be successful throughout the match. The Eagles, the No. 10 seed, will face No. 7 seed Timpview in the second round on Thursday.

Brighton 3, Kearns 0

Brighton swept Kearns 25-16, 25-7, 25-23 in the first round of the Class 5A boys volleyball state tournament. Dante Moeai led the Bengals with 15 kills, while Jameson Morzelewski added 12 kills. Axton Montoya contributed four blocks, and both Siua Kioa and Christin Merkley recorded two aces each for Brighton. The Bengals, the No. 14 seed, will face No. 3 seed Bountiful in the second round on Thursday.

Salem Hills 3, West 1

No. 13 seed Salem Hills defeated No. 20 seed West in four sets, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, in the first round of the Class 5A boys volleyball state tournament. The Skyhawks were led by strong performances from their key players as they improved their record to 11-16 on the season. West ended their season with an 8-16 overall record. Salem Hills will face No. 4 seed Wasatch in the second round on Thursday.

Box Elder 3, Woods Cross 0

No. 17 seed Box Elder swept No. 16 seed Woods Cross 25-23, 27-25, 25-18 in the first round of the Class 5A boys volleyball state tournament. The Bees were led by strong performances from their key players as they secured the victory on the road. Box Elder will face No. 1 seed Maple Mountain in the second round on Thursday.

Cedar Valley 3, Springville 1

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — No. 15 seed Cedar Valley defeated No. 18 seed Springville in four sets, 27-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, in the first round of the Class 5A boys volleyball state tournament. Isaac Cline led the Aviators with 13 kills from the outside, while Devoux Tuataga contributed 3 blocks and 6 kills. Jeramiah Frey recorded 32 assists, and Sam Davis had a perfect serving night, making all 18 of his serves with two aces. Cedar Valley will face No. 2 seed Olympus in the second round on Thursday.