The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament in Midway at Soldier Hollow Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.

Cyprus (Region 4), Bonneville (Region 5), Skyline (Region 6) and Timpview (Region 7) each won their respective region titles.

Fresh off of winning its first girls golf state title last season, Skyline is the slight favorite to repeat next week.

The four individual region champs were West Jordan’s Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan, Northridge’s Isabel Wade, Skyline’s Ashley Lam and Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite.

Lam finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 67.5. Lam won last year’s 5A medalist after shooting an 11-under 133. Lillywhite was second with a 2-under 142. They’re the favorites to go 1-2 again next week.

1 of 4 Region 4 medalist — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan | Provided by West Jordan 2 of 4 Region 5 medalist — Isabel Wade, Northridge | Provided by Northridge 3 of 4 Region 6 medalist — Ashley Lam, Skyline | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 4 Region 7 medalist — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview | Provided by Timpview

Region 4

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

410 — Cyprus

420 — West Jordan

459 — Taylorsville

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

95.1 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

98.3 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

102 — Terraylyn Peterson, Hunter

104.7 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

106 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

107.1 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

108 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

108 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

109.4 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan

110 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (May 9)

At River Oaks Golf Course

87 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

99 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

99 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville

100 — Terralyn Peterson, Hunter

100 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

101 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

101 — Davina Tharp, Cyprus

1033 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

108 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

111 — Sopie Frampton, Granger

Region 5

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

342.1 — Bonneville

363.7 — Bountiful

361.4 — Woods Cross

363.9 — Clearfield

375.7 — Northridge

380.6 — Viewmont

390.3 — Box Elder

416.3 — Roy

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

77.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

78.1 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

78.6 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

83.3 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

81.9 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

86.9 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

88 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

88.6 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

87.2 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

88.4 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville

88.2 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

89.6 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville

Most recent tournament (May 13)

At The Barn Golf Course

74 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

81 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

82 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

83 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

84 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

84 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville

84 — Caylee Carsten, Northridge

85 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

86 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

Region 6

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

316 — Skyline

349.1 — Olympus

384.4 — East

384.8 — Brighton

393.8 — Alta

430.5 — Highland

535 — West

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

67.5 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

76 — Cate Cook, Brighton

76.6 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

79 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

84.3 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

85 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

86.5 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

87.8 — Jolie Heale, Alta

89 — Whitney Grant, East

91.3 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

Most recent tournament (May 13)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course

72 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

73 — Cate Cook, Brighton

76 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

80 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

81 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

83 — Jolie Heale, Alta

83 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

83 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

87 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

87 — London Petersen, Olympus

87 — Taylor Blout, Olympus

88 — Elizabeth Chandler, Skyline

89 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

91 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus

91 — Caroline Hardy, East

Region 7

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

323 — Timpview

349 — Salem Hills

362 — Spanish Fork

380 — Wasatch

388 — Springville

424 — Maple Mountain

476 — Cedar Valley

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School