The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament in Midway at Soldier Hollow Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.
Cyprus (Region 4), Bonneville (Region 5), Skyline (Region 6) and Timpview (Region 7) each won their respective region titles.
Fresh off of winning its first girls golf state title last season, Skyline is the slight favorite to repeat next week.
The four individual region champs were West Jordan’s Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan, Northridge’s Isabel Wade, Skyline’s Ashley Lam and Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite.
Lam finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 67.5. Lam won last year’s 5A medalist after shooting an 11-under 133. Lillywhite was second with a 2-under 142. They’re the favorites to go 1-2 again next week.
Region 4
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 410 — Cyprus
- 420 — West Jordan
- 459 — Taylorsville
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 95.1 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 98.3 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
- 102 — Terraylyn Peterson, Hunter
- 104.7 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 106 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
- 107.1 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
- 108 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
- 108 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
- 109.4 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
- 110 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
Most recent tournament (May 9)
At River Oaks Golf Course
- 87 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 99 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 99 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
- 100 — Terralyn Peterson, Hunter
- 100 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
- 101 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
- 101 — Davina Tharp, Cyprus
- 1033 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
- 108 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
- 111 — Sopie Frampton, Granger
Region 5
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 342.1 — Bonneville
- 363.7 — Bountiful
- 361.4 — Woods Cross
- 363.9 — Clearfield
- 375.7 — Northridge
- 380.6 — Viewmont
- 390.3 — Box Elder
- 416.3 — Roy
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 77.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 78.1 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 78.6 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 83.3 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 81.9 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
- 86.9 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 88 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 88.6 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 87.2 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 88.4 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
- 88.2 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 89.6 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
Most recent tournament (May 13)
At The Barn Golf Course
- 74 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 81 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 82 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 83 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 84 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 84 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
- 84 — Caylee Carsten, Northridge
- 85 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
- 86 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
Region 6
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 316 — Skyline
- 349.1 — Olympus
- 384.4 — East
- 384.8 — Brighton
- 393.8 — Alta
- 430.5 — Highland
- 535 — West
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 67.5 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 76 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 76.6 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 79 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 84.3 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 85 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
- 86.5 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
- 87.8 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 89 — Whitney Grant, East
- 91.3 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
Most recent tournament (May 13)
At Meadowbrook Golf Course
- 72 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 73 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 76 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 80 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 81 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 83 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 83 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
- 83 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
- 87 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
- 87 — London Petersen, Olympus
- 87 — Taylor Blout, Olympus
- 88 — Elizabeth Chandler, Skyline
- 89 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
- 91 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
- 91 — Caroline Hardy, East
Region 7
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 323 — Timpview
- 349 — Salem Hills
- 362 — Spanish Fork
- 380 — Wasatch
- 388 — Springville
- 424 — Maple Mountain
- 476 — Cedar Valley
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
- 77 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 78 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 78 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 79 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 81 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
- 88 — Kate Miller, Timpview
- 89 — Ali Smith, Springville
- 91 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
- 92 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork