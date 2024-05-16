Lehi and Skyridge, shown here in a region game earlier this season, opened up 6A state tournament play on Thursday with Game 1 of their Super Regionals series.

6A Playoffs

Corner Canyon 7, Skyridge 5

No. 10 Corner Canyon defeated No. 7 Skyridge 7-5 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. Corner Canyon capitalized on some key at-bats and received some clutch pitching down the stretch to hold off a Skyridge rally.

Lehi 13, Layton 5

No. 5 Lehi defeated No. 12 Layton 13-5 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. Lehi recorded 14 hits, including a home run by Dawson Brown, who went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. The Pioneers broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning and a three-run fifth inning. Layton managed eight hits but was hindered by four errors. The teams will meet again in Game 2 on Friday.

Mountain Ridge 2, Lone Peak 1

No. 3 Mountain Ridge edged No. 14 Lone Peak 2-1 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. Ethan Iacono went 1 for 3 with a home run and one RBI for the Sentinels. Grayson Riding earned the win in relief, pitching two innings. Lone Peak took an early lead with one run in the third, but Mountain Ridge tied it in the fourth and scored the winning run in the seventh. The teams will face off again in Game 2 on Friday.

Syracuse 8, Bingham 4

No. 8 Syracuse defeated No. 9 Bingham 8-4 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. Taggart Hamblin led Syracuse with two home runs, going 2 for 3 and recording two RBIs. Jake Hopkins went 2 for 2 with two RBIs as well. The Titans broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Bingham will look to even the series in Game 2 on Friday.

Riverton 9, Copper Hills 7

No. 4 Riverton defeated No. 13 Copper Hills 9-7 in Game 1 of the Class 6A Super Regionals. Riverton took an early lead by scoring seven runs in the first inning, highlighted by Cohen Allred’s double and two RBIs. Pitcher Mckay Linford secured the win with five strikeouts. Copper Hills rallied with five runs in the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The teams will meet again in Game 2 on Friday.

Davis 6, Farmington 3

No. 2 Davis defeated No. 15 Farmington 6-3 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. Wally Grant led Davis by going 2 for 4 at the plate, while Andrew Filimoehala earned the win by pitching six innings, recording two strikeouts and two walks. A four-run sixth inning gave Davis a decisive 6-1 lead. Farmington managed six hits but couldn’t overcome their two errors. The teams will face off again in Game 2 on Friday.

Fremont 3, Pleasant Grove 2

No. 6 Fremont defeated No. 11 Pleasant Grove 3-2 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. Garet Jones led Fremont by going 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Fremont took the lead with a two-run third inning and maintained it for the rest of the game. Pleasant Grove had eight hits but was hindered by two errors. The teams will face off again in Game 2 on Friday.

American Fork 11, Weber 1

No. 1 American Fork defeated No. 16 Weber 11-1 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. American Fork took control early with a five-run first inning and a four-run second inning. Cooper Jones led the Cavemen, going 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, while Bode Gaggero contributed two RBIs. CJ Mascaro pitched five innings, striking out three and allowing just two hits. Weber will try to even the series in Game 2 on Friday.

5A Playoffs

Brighton 5, Taylorsville 4

No. 1 Brighton defeated No. 17 Taylorsville 5-4 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals. Cooper Johnson hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the win for Brighton. Brighton’s offense was steady, with eight hits and a crucial rally in extra innings. Taylorsville had seven hits and took an early lead but couldn’t hold on. The teams will meet again in Game 2 on Friday.

Springville 9, Jordan 7

No. 4 Springville defeated No. 13 Jordan 9-7 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals. Junior Lauaki led Springville by going 2 for 4 with a home run and one RBI, while Easton Barrett pitched 5.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. Jordan made a late push, scoring five runs in the seventh inning, but fell short. Springville capitalized on Jordan’s five errors to maintain their early lead. The teams will face off again in Game 2 on Friday.

Viewmont 11, Box Elder 1

No. 3 Viewmont defeated No. 14 Box Elder 11-1 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals. Elias Culley led Viewmont by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Cal Miller pitched five innings, striking out eight batters to secure the win. Viewmont’s offense exploded with a four-run first inning and another four-run fourth inning. Box Elder managed three hits but couldn’t find their way through Viewmont’s defense. The teams will meet again in Game 2 on Friday.

Maple Mountain 1, Clearfield 0

No. 2 Maple Mountain edged No. 15 Clearfield 1-0 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals. Chase Johnson pitched seven innings and recorded five strikeouts for the Golden Eagles. Colby Warren went 1 for 2 with a triple, while AJ Thomas contributed the sole RBI and had a walk. Clearfield managed just three hits and will seek to rebound in Game 2 on Friday.

Olympus 6, Cyprus 2

No. 9 Olympus defeated No. 8 Cyprus 6-2 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals. Cougar Vance pitched five innings and recorded three strikeouts for the Titans. Luke Taylor went 3 for 4 with two doubles, contributing significantly to Olympus’ 10 hits. Cyprus struggled defensively with four errors. The teams will face off again in Game 2 on Friday.

Alta 11, Orem 10

No. 12 Alta edged out No. 5 Orem 11-10 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals. McCoy Johnson went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Logan Moeller added a double and three RBIs, going 3 for 4. Kalem Thatcher earned the win in relief for the Hawks. Alta scored four runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 10-7 deficit. Orem and Alta will face off again in Game 2 on Friday.

Murray 6, Woods Cross 5

No. 7 Murray edged No. 10 Woods Cross 6-5 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals, thanks to a three-run seventh inning. D. Carrillo pitched 5.1 innings, striking out seven for Murray. S. Brousseau led the offense, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Woods Cross collected six hits but couldn’t overcome Murray’s late rally. The teams will face off again in Game 2 on Friday.

Salem Hills 6, Spanish Fork 0

No. 6 Salem Hills defeated No. 11 Spanish Fork 6-0 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals. Kaleb Holman pitched a complete game for Salem Hills, recording five strikeouts and one walk. Corbin Gull went 2 for 4 to help lead a balanced offensive attack. Salem Hills broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Spanish Fork managed five hits but couldn’t capitalize on opportunities. The teams will meet again in Game 2 on Friday.