6A Second Round

Westlake 15, Weber 13

No. 6 Westlake edged No. 11 Weber 15-13 in a thrilling second-round game of the Class 6A boys lacrosse state tournament on Thursday. The Thunder held off a late Warriors rally to secure the victory. Westlake moves on to the quarterfinals on Saturday, where they will face No. 3 Davis.

Fremont 21, Copper Hills 4

No. 2 Fremont cruised to a 21-4 victory over No. 18 Copper Hills in the second round of the Class 6A boys lacrosse state tournament on Thursday. The Silverwolves built a commanding 17-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. Spencer Moffitt led the Grizzlies in the losing effort with four goals. Fremont advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday, where they will face No. 10 Riverton.

Riverton 5, American Fork 4

No. 10 Riverton defeated No. 7 American Fork 5-4 in overtime in the second round of the 6A state tournament. Kyson Russell scored two goals, including the game-winning shot in overtime for Riverton. Bryson DuPaix contributed two goals and six ground balls, while Jaxen Rengers recorded four takeaways. Jonas Riddle added three takeaways and four ground balls.

Davis 19, Lehi 4

No. 3 Davis dominated No. 14 Lehi 19-4 in the second round of the 6A state tournament. Luke Donigan led the way with seven goals. Davis showcased strong defensive play from Kash Gates and Carter Sant, while Hunter Keller excelled in goal and managed the clears effectively. Charles Dibble and Jacob Faerber contributed significantly on face-offs. Davis advances to the quarterfinals.

Bingham 12, Skyridge 10

No. 8 Bingham defeated No. 9 Skyridge 12-10 in the second round of the 6A state tournament. Tucker Hale led Bingham with four goals, while Brenton Wilcox added three goals. Curtis Carlson contributed one goal and three assists, and Ryken Whitney also had one goal and three assists.

Farmington 12, Herriman 5

No. 4 Farmington defeated No. 13 Herriman 12-5 in the second round of the 6A state tournament. Eight players contributed to Farmington’s scoring, including Kai Leavitt and Mitch Milne with two goals each, and Kai Beynon and Dom Coats also scoring two goals apiece. Farmington turned the game around in the second half, outscoring Herriman 5-0 in the third quarter and 5-2 in the fourth after trailing 3-2 at halftime. Farmington advances to the quarterfinals.

Corner Canyon 22, Mountain Ridge 2

Top-seeded Corner Canyon rolled past No. 16 Mountain Ridge 22-2 in the second round of the Class 6A boys lacrosse state tournament on Thursday. The Chargers dominated from start to finish. Corner Canyon advances to face No. 8 Bingham in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Lone Peak 19, Pleasant Grove 1

No. 5 Lone Peak defeated No. 12 Pleasant Grove 19-1 in the second round of the 6A state tournament. Seth Lambert led Lone Peak with seven goals, and Ashton Gifford contributed four goals and three assists. Lone Peak’s defense caused 12 turnovers, while goalie Hudson Feindt made eight saves on nine shots.

5A Second Round

Box Elder 15, Wasatch 13

No. 9 Box Elder triumphed over No. 8 Wasatch 15-13 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Despite playing with a significant hamstring injury, Ethan Erker led Box Elder with four goals and two assists. Cole Lent and Archie Clark each contributed three goals.

Park City 7, Skyline 1

No. 3 Park City defeated No. 14 Skyline 7-1 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Wade Birch led the Miners with four goals, while Ian Marsland added one goal and two assists. The Miners’ defense was stellar, allowing only one goal and leading 5-0 at halftime.

Bountiful 13, Alta 12

Bountiful edged out Alta in a thrilling 13-12 victory in the second round of the Class 5A state tournament on Thursday. The Terry brothers (Carter and Tate) were instrumental in the comeback, contributing a combined nine points. Senior midfielder Jensen Freeman shined with a hat trick and netted the game-winning goal. Bountiful now advances to face East in the quarterfinals.

Olympus 18, Timpview 0

No. 2 Olympus dominated No. 18 Timpview 18-0 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. An outstanding all-around performance led Olympus to the shutout victory, showcasing their defensive strength and offensive efficiency. With this win, Olympus advances to the quarterfinals.

East 12, Maple Mountain 5

No. 6 East defeated No. 11 Maple Mountain 12-5 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. East was led by a strong offensive performance and maintained control throughout the game. The defense also played a key role, limiting Maple Mountain’s scoring opportunities.

Roy 10, Highland 7

No. 4 Roy defeated No. 13 Highland 10-7 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Wesley Barker led Roy with three goals, and Trey Bridge added five ground balls and five caused turnovers. Grady Call also contributed with three goals and two assists. Highland mounted a late comeback with four goals in the fourth quarter but fell short.

Northridge 12, Cedar Valley 10

No. 5 Northridge defeated No. 21 Cedar Valley 12-10 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Max Skousen led Northridge with three goals and two assists, while Finn Mohr contributed four assists. Gaige Mecham anchored the defense in CJ Campbell’s absence, with Brandon Smith recording four takeaways.

Brighton 19, Salem Hills 4

No. 1 Brighton defeated No. 17 Salem Hills 19-4 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Donovan Wismer led Brighton with six goals and three assists. Jaxon Webster was dominant on faceoffs, winning 11 of 12, while Maddox Gamonal went 8 for 9 on faceoffs.