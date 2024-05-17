6A Super Regionals (Game 2)

Riverton 17, American Fork 3

Riverton routed American Fork 17-3 to sweep the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Silverwolves (22-4) exploded for nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. Tessa Hogue and Camryn O’Farrell both went 3 for 3, with Hogue recording four RBIs. Brooke Tacke added two doubles, while Maggie Hamblin hit a home run and drove in two runs. Lily Heitz earned the win in the circle, striking out five batters. For the Cavemen (6-19), Miah Walters, Abbie Hall, and Nataanii Fielding each contributed a double in the loss.

Pleasant Grove 14, Farmington 4

Pleasant Grove routed Farmington 14-4 to sweep the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Vikings (21-6) broke the game open with seven runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth. Grace Norman went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Maya Pawelek and Aniston Norton each went 2 for 3. Pawelek also earned the win in the circle, striking out three batters. Allyson Young contributed a triple and two RBIs for Pleasant Grove. Lexi Crowley led the Phoenix (9-13) with two doubles and three RBIs in the loss.

Herriman 15, Corner Canyon 0

Herriman shut out Corner Canyon 15-0 to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Mustangs (21-4) scored four runs in the third inning and exploded for 11 runs in the fourth to end the game early. McKenzie Quintero led the offensive onslaught, going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, and five RBIs. Sofia Lancaster hit a home run and drove in two runs while also earning the win in the circle with three strikeouts. Maddy Maxfield added a triple and three RBIs for Herriman. The Chargers (7-18) managed just four hits in the loss.

Bingham 13, Skyridge 3

Bingham defeated Skyridge 13-3 to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Miners (19-5) took an early lead and pulled away with a six-run fifth inning. Rian Howland went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, while Brooklyn Fogg hit a home run and drove in three runs. Gracelyn Lemke added a double and two RBIs for Bingham. Brecka Larson earned the win in the circle, striking out three batters. Maylee Walston led the Falcons (7-16) with two doubles, and Addalie Purcell contributed a double and an RBI in the loss.

Copper Hills 4, Lehi 0

Copper Hills stunned Lehi 4-0 to force a decisive Game 3 in the 6A Super Regional series. The Grizzlies (12-13) scored three runs in the second inning and added an insurance run in the fourth. Kennedy Jennings led the way both at the plate and in the circle, going 2 for 3 with a double while pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts. Anslie Yazzie, Melanye Quintana, Ambrea Hudson, and Clarissa Hotton each contributed a double for Copper Hills. The Pioneers (22-7) struggled offensively, managing just six hits against Jennings. Emerson Fuller took the loss despite striking out 10 batters.

Mountain Ridge 5, Westlake 1

Mountain Ridge edged Westlake 5-1 to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Sentinels (14-9) broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth inning and sealed the victory with three runs in the sixth. Avery Rawlins hit a double and drove in a run, while Mya Ordiway recorded two RBIs. Addison Brooks earned the win, striking out five batters. For the Thunder (14-14), Ryan Pead and Addi Conder each hit a double, with Conder driving in Westlake’s lone run.

Davis 13, Syracuse 12

Davis outlasted Syracuse 13-12 in a high-scoring affair to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Darts (18-5) held off a late rally by the Titans (9-12), who scored four runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh. L Hall led Davis, going 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Katie Klauman added three RBIs, while Jewel Korth and Hadlee Isaacs each hit a double. Cambell Christensen earned the win in the circle. For Syracuse, Eryn Hamblin and Olivia Brown each had a double and combined for five RBIs. Oaklee Derrickson contributed two doubles in the loss.

Fremont 15, Weber 4

Fremont defeated Weber 15-4 to sweep the 6A Super Regional series 2-0. The Silverwolves (12-5) took control early, scoring five runs in the first inning and seven more in the fourth. Ivee Johnsen led the way, going 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs while also earning the win in the circle with seven strikeouts. Jessica Broadbent added a triple and three RBIs, and Savannah Palmatier contributed two doubles and two RBIs. Ellie Nielson provided the offensive highlight for the Warriors (10-13), hitting two home runs and driving in all four of Weber’s runs.

6A Super Regionals (Game 3)

Lehi 3, Copper Hills 2

Lehi edged Copper Hills 3-2 in Game 3 to win the 6A Super Regional series 2-1. The Pioneers (22-7) scored all three of their runs in the third inning, which proved to be enough. Madison Salisbury went 2 for 4 with a double, while Sophie Bliss added a double for Lehi. Emerson Fuller pitched a complete game, striking out six batters to earn the win. Anslie Yazzie led the Grizzlies (12-13) with a double and drove in both of Copper Hills’ runs. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies pushed the series to a decisive third game after stunning Lehi in Game 2.

5A Super Regionals (Game 2)

West Jordan 9, Cyprus 3

West Jordan defeated Cyprus 9-3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Jaguars (14-8) took an early lead and pulled away with a four-run fifth inning. Rita Tavita led the way, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs while also earning the win in the circle with eight strikeouts. Andrea Tagovailoa added a triple and three RBIs, and Isabella Knight contributed a double and two RBIs for West Jordan. Kava Haiola paced the Pirates (15-12) with a double and two RBIs, while Calee Sharp and Ainzleigh Quinn each hit a double in the loss.

Taylorsville 11, West 0

Taylorsville shut out West 11-0 to sweep the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Warriors (16-5) scored in every inning, with Aleya Wegner pitching a no-hitter and striking out nine batters. Tianna Hansen led the offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Hannah Brockman hit a home run, while Jaelyne Zapata, Megan Sterzer, Demi Miller, and Sonnet Magaloga each contributed a double for Taylorsville. The Panthers (11-9) struggled defensively, committing six errors in the loss.

Springville 9, Hunter 0

Springville defeated Hunter 9-0 to sweep the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Red Devils (23-5) were led by a dominant pitching performance from Allie Fowler, who struck out 13 batters in the shutout. Allyx Haveron paced the offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Kalia Sjoberg added two RBIs, while Brooklyn Zajac, Tyler Haveron, and Ryann Haveron each contributed a double for Springville. The Wolverines (9-12) managed just three hits and committed five errors in the loss.

Spanish Fork 15, Viewmont 2

Spanish Fork routed Viewmont 15-2 to sweep the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Dons (25-2) scored nine runs in the second inning to break the game open. Olivia Carroll went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Tatum Hall went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Lucy Evans drove in four runs, and Lia Higginson added a double and two RBIs for Spanish Fork. Alyce Archuleta earned the win in the circle, striking out two batters. Kennedy Embrey and Ricky Smith each hit a double for the Vikings (9-14) in the loss.

Bountiful 3, Wasatch 1

Bountiful edged Wasatch 3-1 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. Ella Miller led the Redhawks (25-3) with a dominant performance in the circle and at the plate. She pitched a complete game, striking out 16 batters while allowing just two hits. Miller also went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run, and all three of Bountiful’s RBIs. The Redhawks broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth inning. The Wasps (7-21) managed just one run despite a strong pitching performance from Hallie Mcnaughten, who struck out three batters in the loss.

Olympus 6, Bonneville 5

Olympus edged Bonneville 6-5 in eight innings to force a decisive Game 3 in the 5A Super Regional series. The Titans (18-8) scored two runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead, and Charlie Turner closed out the game in the bottom half to earn the win. Charlotte Comer led Olympus, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Kristina Walker, Jocelyn Stern, and Allisson Robles each added a double, with Robles driving in a run. Kaylee McAfee paced the Lakers (14-7) with a double, a home run, and an RBI. Marley Chournos contributed a triple and two RBIs, while Ellie Summers hit a double in the loss.

Box Elder 13, Cedar Valley 12

Box Elder outlasted Cedar Valley 13-12 in a thrilling contest to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Bees (22-4) rallied from a 12-9 deficit in the seventh inning, scoring four runs to secure the victory. Kennadie Blackmer had a remarkable game, going 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, and seven RBIs. Alexis Hales added two RBIs, while Brooke Richards, Kellie Malan, and Paige Baker each contributed a double for Box Elder. Malan earned the win in the circle. Catharina Underwood led the Aviators (13-15) with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Ellie Leatham and Eva Okusi each drove in two runs, and Alexis Jenson hit two doubles in the loss.

Salem Hills 6, Maple Mountain 4

Salem Hills rallied for a dramatic 6-4 victory over Maple Mountain to sweep the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. The Skyhawks (20-7) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overcome a 4-1 deficit. Rilyne Keck delivered the game-winning hit, a bases-clearing triple that drove in three runs. Jocile Norman added a double and two RBIs while also earning the win in the circle with five strikeouts. Brin Bunker led the Golden Eagles (9-15) with two RBIs, and Lydia Tibbals contributed a double in the loss.